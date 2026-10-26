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Fiat 124

The Fiat 124 is an Italian compact sedan and sporty Spider convertible of the late 1960s. The 124 Spider, styled by Pininfarina, was updated and relaunched in 2016 on a Mazda Miata platform.

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Fiat 124 auction results (9)

1978 Fiat 124 Sport Spider
Sold for $4,250 on 10/26/26

1978 Fiat 124 Sport Spider

No reserve
1982 Fiat Spider 2000
Sold for $10,968 on 09/23/26

1982 Fiat Spider 2000

No reserve
37-Years-Owned 1972 Fiat 124 Spider Project
Sold for $1,050 on 10/31/25

37-Years-Owned 1972 Fiat 124 Spider Project

No reserve
1982 Fiat 124 Spider 2000
Sold for $4,700 on 08/28/25

1982 Fiat 124 Spider 2000

No reserve
1981 Fiat 124 Spider 2000
Sold for $10,433 on 08/28/25

1981 Fiat 124 Spider 2000

No reserve
1978 Fiat 124 Spider
Sold for $8,560 on 04/21/25

1978 Fiat 124 Spider

No reserve
14k-Mile 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Classica
Sold for $12,840 on 11/12/24

14k-Mile 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Classica

No reserve
5k-Mile 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth
Bid to $18,500 on 12/21/23

5k-Mile 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth

1972 Fiat 124 Spider
Sold for $11,770 on 10/20/23

1972 Fiat 124 Spider

No reserve

Fiat 124 classifieds (2)

1981 Fiat 124
Asking price $19,500

1981 Fiat 124

Classified
1977 Fiat 124 Spider
Asking price $7,000

1977 Fiat 124 Spider

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Fiat 124 are there?

There were two generations of the Fiat 124 Spider: first generation (1966–1985), and second generation (2016–2020).

What is the most popular Fiat 124 to buy?

The 1969–1974 Series 1 Spider with the 1.4L twin-cam is the most collectible original. The 2016–2020 Abarth variant with the turbocharged 1.4L MultiAir engine is the most desirable modern version, preferred over the standard Spider for its performance character.

Where is the best place to buy a Fiat 124?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Fiat 124s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Fiat 124?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Fiat 124s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 124. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

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