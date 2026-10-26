Fiat 124
The Fiat 124 is an Italian compact sedan and sporty Spider convertible of the late 1960s. The 124 Spider, styled by Pininfarina, was updated and relaunched in 2016 on a Mazda Miata platform.
Fiat 124 auction results (9)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1978 Fiat 124 Sport Spider
1982 Fiat Spider 2000
37-Years-Owned 1972 Fiat 124 Spider Project
1982 Fiat 124 Spider 2000
1981 Fiat 124 Spider 2000
1978 Fiat 124 Spider
14k-Mile 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Classica
5k-Mile 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth
1972 Fiat 124 Spider
Fiat 124 classifieds (2)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Fiat 124 are there?
There were two generations of the Fiat 124 Spider: first generation (1966–1985), and second generation (2016–2020).
What is the most popular Fiat 124 to buy?
The 1969–1974 Series 1 Spider with the 1.4L twin-cam is the most collectible original. The 2016–2020 Abarth variant with the turbocharged 1.4L MultiAir engine is the most desirable modern version, preferred over the standard Spider for its performance character.
Where is the best place to buy a Fiat 124?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Fiat 124s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Fiat 124?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Fiat 124s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 124. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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