All makes and models

Dodge Challenger

Dodge launched the Challenger in 1970 as its answer to the Mustang and the Camaro in the muscle car wars. After a hiatus, the Challenger returned in 2008 with retro styling and became one of the most powerful muscle cars ever built before production ended in 2023.

Sell yours with Hagerty

Dodge Challenger active auctions (1)

7k-Mile 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
12 daysBid $23,000

7k-Mile 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

Dodge Challenger auction results (49)

6k-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Widebody 6-Speed
Sold for $50,825 on 10/21/26

6k-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Widebody 6-Speed

17k-Mile 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition 6-Speed
Bid to $23,000 on 10/16/26

17k-Mile 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition 6-Speed

2,900-Mile 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 6-Speed
Sold for $30,000 on 09/17/26

2,900-Mile 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 6-Speed

2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition 6-Speed
Sold for $27,285 on 09/10/26

2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition 6-Speed

440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T
Sold for $55,105 on 09/08/26

440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T

No reserve
1,100-mile 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Blacktop 6-Speed
Sold for $33,438 on 08/31/26

1,100-mile 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Blacktop 6-Speed

No reserve
956-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170
Sold for $117,879 on 08/27/26

956-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

No reserve
Modified R/T-Style 1973 Dodge Challenger
Sold for $41,730 on 08/27/26

Modified R/T-Style 1973 Dodge Challenger

No reserve
Supercharged 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8 6-Speed
Bid to $10,700 on 08/12/26

Supercharged 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8 6-Speed

5k-Mile 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody
Bid to $56,500 on 07/02/26

5k-Mile 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

326-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak
Bid to $70,500 on 06/26/26

326-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak

3k-Mile 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Scat Pack
Sold for $46,010 on 04/29/26

3k-Mile 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Scat Pack

No reserve
View all 49Chevron right

Dodge Challenger classifieds (9)

1973 Dodge Challenger
Asking price $58,000

1973 Dodge Challenger

Classified
2019 Dodge Challenger
Asking price $75,000

2019 Dodge Challenger

Classified
2019 Dodge Challenger
Asking price $69,500

2019 Dodge Challenger

Classified
2023 Dodge Challenger
Asking price $69,500

2023 Dodge Challenger

Classified
2013 Dodge Challenger
Asking price $25,500

2013 Dodge Challenger

Classified
1972 Dodge Challenger
Asking price $35,000

1972 Dodge Challenger

Classified
1970 Dodge Challenger
Asking price $215,000

1970 Dodge Challenger

Classified
2008 Dodge Challenger
Asking price $29,900

2008 Dodge Challenger

Classified
2019 Dodge Challenger
Asking price $36,000

2019 Dodge Challenger

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Dodge Challenger are there?

There are three distinct generations of the Dodge Challenger: the 1st generation (19701974), the 2nd generation (an import coupe version of the Mitsubishi Galant Lambda made from 1978-1983), and the long-running 3rd generation (20082023).

What is the most popular Dodge Challenger to buy?

With the longest model year run by far, the third generation Challenger is the most popular to buy. With many engine, transmission, and trim packages to choose from combined with robust aftermarket support, the third generation Challenger represents the widest era to choose from.

Where is the best place to buy a Dodge Challenger?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Dodge Challengers. Many enthusiasts sell on these platforms due to their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great way to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell Dodge Challengers?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Dodge Challengers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Challenger. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026