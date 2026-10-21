Dodge Challenger
Dodge launched the Challenger in 1970 as its answer to the Mustang and the Camaro in the muscle car wars. After a hiatus, the Challenger returned in 2008 with retro styling and became one of the most powerful muscle cars ever built before production ended in 2023.
Dodge Challenger active auctions (1)
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Dodge Challenger auction results (49)
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6k-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Widebody 6-Speed
17k-Mile 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition 6-Speed
2,900-Mile 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 6-Speed
2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition 6-Speed
440-Powered 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T
1,100-mile 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Blacktop 6-Speed
956-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170
Modified R/T-Style 1973 Dodge Challenger
Supercharged 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8 6-Speed
5k-Mile 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody
326-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak
3k-Mile 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Scat Pack
Dodge Challenger classifieds (9)
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1973 Dodge Challenger
2019 Dodge Challenger
2019 Dodge Challenger
2023 Dodge Challenger
2013 Dodge Challenger
1972 Dodge Challenger
1970 Dodge Challenger
2008 Dodge Challenger
2019 Dodge Challenger
Additional information
How many generations of Dodge Challenger are there?
There are three distinct generations of the Dodge Challenger: the 1st generation (19701974), the 2nd generation (an import coupe version of the Mitsubishi Galant Lambda made from 1978-1983), and the long-running 3rd generation (20082023).
What is the most popular Dodge Challenger to buy?
With the longest model year run by far, the third generation Challenger is the most popular to buy. With many engine, transmission, and trim packages to choose from combined with robust aftermarket support, the third generation Challenger represents the widest era to choose from.
Where is the best place to buy a Dodge Challenger?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Dodge Challengers. Many enthusiasts sell on these platforms due to their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great way to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell Dodge Challengers?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Dodge Challengers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Challenger. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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