Vantage Auto
Vantage Auto is a luxury and specialty dealership in Moonachie, New Jersey, serving the general automotive market with a focus on quality, uniqueness, and value. Established in 1980, we specialize in low-mileage vehicles, carefully curated modern classics, and distinctive luxury models sourced from independent sellers across the country and hand-picked by our team of national buyers to meet high standards of condition and performance.
Vantage Auto is a luxury and specialty dealership in Moonachie, New Jersey, serving the general automotive market with a focus on quality, uniqueness, and value. Established in 1980, we specialize in low-mileage vehicles, carefully curated modern classics, and distinctive luxury models sourced from independent sellers across the country and hand-picked by our team of national buyers to meet high standards of condition and performance.