Vantage Auto

Vantage Auto is a luxury and specialty dealership in Moonachie, New Jersey, serving the general automotive market with a focus on quality, uniqueness, and value. Established in 1980, we specialize in low-mileage vehicles, carefully curated modern classics, and distinctive luxury models sourced from independent sellers across the country and hand-picked by our team of national buyers to meet high standards of condition and performance.

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Vantage Auto is a luxury and specialty dealership in Moonachie, New Jersey, serving the general automotive market with a focus on quality, uniqueness, and value. Established in 1980, we specialize in low-mileage vehicles, carefully curated modern classics, and distinctive luxury models sourced from independent sellers across the country and hand-picked by our team of national buyers to meet high standards of condition and performance.

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