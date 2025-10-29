The Generous Collection

Out of a combination of a lifelong automotive passion and an unyielding desire to support the people of his Alabama community, the Generous Collection was born. The Generous Collection debuts with Part 1 offering more than 200 cars in October, all offered without reserve, emerging from years of long-term silent storage. Many additional lots will be offered in the coming months.

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Out of a combination of a lifelong automotive passion and an unyielding desire to support the people of his Alabama community, the Generous Collection was born. The Generous Collection debuts with Part 1 offering more than 200 cars in October, all offered without reserve, emerging from years of long-term silent storage. Many additional lots will be offered in the coming months.

Results (236)

351-Powered Unique Motorcars Cobra Replica 5-Speed
Sold for $48,953 on 10/29/25

351-Powered Unique Motorcars Cobra Replica 5-Speed

No reserve
1960 Metropolitan Convertible
Sold for $16,619 on 10/29/25

1960 Metropolitan Convertible

No reserve
1998 Mercedes-Benz S600 Sedan
Sold for $12,700 on 10/29/25

1998 Mercedes-Benz S600 Sedan

No reserve
1996 Buick Roadmaster Limited Sedan
Sold for $5,500 on 10/29/25

1996 Buick Roadmaster Limited Sedan

No reserve
1990 Cadillac Brougham
Sold for $8,936 on 10/29/25

1990 Cadillac Brougham

No reserve
1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Holiday Coupe
Sold for $14,499 on 10/29/25

1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Holiday Coupe

No reserve
1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Sold for $29,960 on 10/29/25

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

No reserve
1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe
Sold for $14,981 on 10/29/25

1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe

No reserve
1965 Pontiac Tempest Custom Convertible GTO Tribute Tri-Power 4-Speed
Sold for $45,475 on 10/29/25

1965 Pontiac Tempest Custom Convertible GTO Tribute Tri-Power 4-Speed

No reserve
1987 Pontiac Firebird
Sold for $4,600 on 10/29/25

1987 Pontiac Firebird

No reserve
1996 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe 6-Speed
Sold for $7,918 on 10/29/25

1996 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe 6-Speed

No reserve
2007 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 3LT Z51
Sold for $22,203 on 10/29/25

2007 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 3LT Z51

No reserve
1967 Ford Mustang Coupe 289
Sold for $27,553 on 10/29/25

1967 Ford Mustang Coupe 289

No reserve
1974 Dodge Dart Swinger Hardtop
Sold for $11,235 on 10/29/25

1974 Dodge Dart Swinger Hardtop

No reserve
1966 AMC Ambassador DPL
Sold for $9,630 on 10/29/25

1966 AMC Ambassador DPL

No reserve
1941 Chevrolet Special De Luxe Town Sedan Project
Sold for $8,881 on 10/29/25

1941 Chevrolet Special De Luxe Town Sedan Project

No reserve
1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Sold for $16,704 on 10/29/25

1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

No reserve
1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Convertible 396 Tribute
Sold for $51,360 on 10/29/25

1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Convertible 396 Tribute

No reserve
1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed
Sold for $18,458 on 10/29/25

1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed

No reserve
1955 Ford Thunderbird
Sold for $22,470 on 10/29/25

1955 Ford Thunderbird

No reserve
1970 Plymouth Belvedere Sedan
Sold for $8,563 on 10/29/25

1970 Plymouth Belvedere Sedan

No reserve
1962 Studebaker Lark 2-Door Sedan 3-Speed
Sold for $4,500 on 10/29/25

1962 Studebaker Lark 2-Door Sedan 3-Speed

No reserve
1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 400 4-Speed
Sold for $16,585 on 10/29/25

1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 400 4-Speed

No reserve
1967 Dodge Charger
Sold for $14,445 on 10/29/25

1967 Dodge Charger

No reserve
1980 Chevrolet Corvette
Sold for $17,126 on 10/29/25

1980 Chevrolet Corvette

No reserve
1958 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe
Sold for $48,150 on 10/29/25

1958 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe

No reserve
1970 Buick Electra 225 Sedan
Sold for $8,935 on 10/29/25

1970 Buick Electra 225 Sedan

No reserve
1966 Chevrolet Impala Sport Sedan
Sold for $14,445 on 10/29/25

1966 Chevrolet Impala Sport Sedan

No reserve
1978 Mercury Cougar XR-7
Sold for $8,829 on 10/29/25

1978 Mercury Cougar XR-7

No reserve
LS1-Powered 1987 Mazda RX-7 6-Speed
Sold for $19,535 on 10/28/25

LS1-Powered 1987 Mazda RX-7 6-Speed

No reserve
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Sold for $13,910 on 10/28/25

1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

No reserve
468-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan
Sold for $26,215 on 10/28/25

468-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan

No reserve
1972 Cadillac Coupe DeVille
Sold for $8,025 on 10/28/25

1972 Cadillac Coupe DeVille

No reserve
1968 Buick Wildcat 4-Door Sedan
Sold for $9,898 on 10/28/25

1968 Buick Wildcat 4-Door Sedan

No reserve
1962 Ford Galaxie Town Sedan "Mayberry" Sheriff Tribute
Sold for $13,910 on 10/28/25

1962 Ford Galaxie Town Sedan "Mayberry" Sheriff Tribute

No reserve
1951 DeSoto Custom Six Sedan
Sold for $8,025 on 10/28/25

1951 DeSoto Custom Six Sedan

No reserve
1970 Chevrolet Camaro
Sold for $23,005 on 10/28/25

1970 Chevrolet Camaro

No reserve
1977 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz
Sold for $8,025 on 10/28/25

1977 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz

No reserve
1979 Pontiac Firebird
Sold for $11,770 on 10/28/25

1979 Pontiac Firebird

No reserve
1972 Pontiac Luxury LeMans Hardtop Coupe
Sold for $16,050 on 10/28/25

1972 Pontiac Luxury LeMans Hardtop Coupe

No reserve
1978 Chevrolet Corvette
Sold for $21,400 on 10/28/25

1978 Chevrolet Corvette

No reserve
1967 Cadillac Coupe Deville
Sold for $16,318 on 10/28/25

1967 Cadillac Coupe Deville

No reserve
1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe
Sold for $25,413 on 10/28/25

1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

No reserve
1940 Packard One-Twenty Touring Sedan
Sold for $10,165 on 10/28/25

1940 Packard One-Twenty Touring Sedan

No reserve
1977 Pontiac Phoenix Coupe
Sold for $9,149 on 10/28/25

1977 Pontiac Phoenix Coupe

No reserve
8k-Mile 1982 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
Sold for $26,215 on 10/28/25

8k-Mile 1982 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

No reserve
34k-Mile 1982 Chevrolet Corvette Collector Edition
Sold for $16,318 on 10/28/25

34k-Mile 1982 Chevrolet Corvette Collector Edition

No reserve
1968 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe
Sold for $8,828 on 10/28/25

1968 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe

No reserve
View all 236Chevron right

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