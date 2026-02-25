The Dan Gernatt Collection

Esteemed car collector Dan Gernatt Jr. has restored, preserved and kept hundreds of refined classics on the road for years. From the private Gernatt estate comes some of the most cherished, and driven, examples ranging from a 1909 Oldsmobile to a trio of Harley Davidsons.

The Dan Gernatt Collection header image

Esteemed car collector Dan Gernatt Jr. has restored, preserved and kept hundreds of refined classics on the road for years. From the private Gernatt estate comes some of the most cherished, and driven, examples ranging from a 1909 Oldsmobile to a trio of Harley Davidsons.

Results (10)

1909 Oldsmobile Model X3 Touring
Sold for $55,105 on 02/25/26

1909 Oldsmobile Model X3 Touring

No reserve
1952 MG TD
Sold for $17,388 on 02/25/26

1952 MG TD

No reserve
1935 Railton Eight Victoria Coupe by Ranalah
Sold for $27,820 on 02/25/26

1935 Railton Eight Victoria Coupe by Ranalah

No reserve
1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria
Sold for $19,367 on 02/25/26

1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria

No reserve
1941 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe
Sold for $33,438 on 02/25/26

1941 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe

No reserve
1984 Chevrolet K10 Suburban Silverado 5.7L 4x4
Sold for $15,515 on 02/25/26

1984 Chevrolet K10 Suburban Silverado 5.7L 4x4

No reserve
2003 Harley‑Davidson Heritage Softail Classic 100th Anniversary Edition
Sold for $7,550 on 02/25/26

2003 Harley‑Davidson Heritage Softail Classic 100th Anniversary Edition

No reserve
17k-Mile 2003 Ford F‑150 Harley‑Davidson 100th Anniversary Edition
Sold for $42,800 on 02/25/26

17k-Mile 2003 Ford F‑150 Harley‑Davidson 100th Anniversary Edition

No reserve
2003 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic 100th Anniversary Edition
Sold for $11,235 on 02/25/26

2003 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic 100th Anniversary Edition

No reserve
1971 Harley‑Davidson 3‑Wheel Golf Cart "100th Anniversary Edition"
Sold for $4,850 on 02/25/26

1971 Harley‑Davidson 3‑Wheel Golf Cart "100th Anniversary Edition"

No reserve

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