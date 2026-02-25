The Dan Gernatt Collection
Esteemed car collector Dan Gernatt Jr. has restored, preserved and kept hundreds of refined classics on the road for years. From the private Gernatt estate comes some of the most cherished, and driven, examples ranging from a 1909 Oldsmobile to a trio of Harley Davidsons.
Esteemed car collector Dan Gernatt Jr. has restored, preserved and kept hundreds of refined classics on the road for years. From the private Gernatt estate comes some of the most cherished, and driven, examples ranging from a 1909 Oldsmobile to a trio of Harley Davidsons.
Results (10)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
Sold for $55,105 on 02/25/26
1909 Oldsmobile Model X3 Touring
No reserve
Sold for $17,388 on 02/25/26
1952 MG TD
No reserve
Sold for $27,820 on 02/25/26
1935 Railton Eight Victoria Coupe by Ranalah
No reserve
Sold for $19,367 on 02/25/26
1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria
No reserve
Sold for $33,438 on 02/25/26
1941 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe
No reserve
Sold for $15,515 on 02/25/26
1984 Chevrolet K10 Suburban Silverado 5.7L 4x4
No reserve
Sold for $7,550 on 02/25/26
2003 Harley‑Davidson Heritage Softail Classic 100th Anniversary Edition
No reserve
Sold for $42,800 on 02/25/26
17k-Mile 2003 Ford F‑150 Harley‑Davidson 100th Anniversary Edition
No reserve
Sold for $11,235 on 02/25/26
2003 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic 100th Anniversary Edition
No reserve
Sold for $4,850 on 02/25/26
1971 Harley‑Davidson 3‑Wheel Golf Cart "100th Anniversary Edition"
No reserve