RK Motors

RK Motors was built on a vision to create the ultimate classic and performance car experience by combining our passion and knowledge to find you the car of your dreams. At the very core of RK Motors is a dedicated team of serious car enthusiasts who strive to achieve our corporate vision. The RK Motors Collection is an exclusive offering of auction-only cars, giving drivers the rare opportunity to bid on the car of their dreams from the showroom's premium offering of vehicles.

RK Motors header image

RK Motors was built on a vision to create the ultimate classic and performance car experience by combining our passion and knowledge to find you the car of your dreams. At the very core of RK Motors is a dedicated team of serious car enthusiasts who strive to achieve our corporate vision. The RK Motors Collection is an exclusive offering of auction-only cars, giving drivers the rare opportunity to bid on the car of their dreams from the showroom's premium offering of vehicles.

Results (4)

12k-Mile Twin-Turbocharged 2010 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Coupe
Bid to $27,250 on 02/20/26

12k-Mile Twin-Turbocharged 2010 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Coupe

Modified 1960 Chevrolet Bel Air Kingswood
Bid to $77,000 on 02/20/26

Modified 1960 Chevrolet Bel Air Kingswood

1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351 4-Speed
Bid to $54,500 on 02/20/26

1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351 4-Speed

302-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco 3-Speed
Bid to $38,500 on 02/20/26

302-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco 3-Speed

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026