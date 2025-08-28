PJ's Auto World

Established in 1979, PJ’s Auto World is one of the original Collector Car Dealerships in the USA, located in beautiful Clearwater, Florida. PJ’s specializes in a wide array of classic and muscle cars, street rods, sports cars, classic pickup trucks, and resto-mods. More than 150 cars are offered at a time within the collection, including this February limited release of 10 cars offered exclusively for auction, each ready for a driver to relive a memory or create a new adventure.

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Established in 1979, PJ’s Auto World is one of the original Collector Car Dealerships in the USA, located in beautiful Clearwater, Florida. PJ’s specializes in a wide array of classic and muscle cars, street rods, sports cars, classic pickup trucks, and resto-mods. More than 150 cars are offered at a time within the collection, including this February limited release of 10 cars offered exclusively for auction, each ready for a driver to relive a memory or create a new adventure.

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