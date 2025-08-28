Pedigree Motorcars

With more than 30 years of sales experience across BMW, Mercedes Benz, DeLorean, Rolls-Royce and Bentley, Pedigree Motorcars was the dream of owner Ken Baker. His passion and expertise, along with his vision to run a car dealership the best way he knows how, comes across in Pedigree's premium inventory. Beyond servicing, documentation and photography, Pedigree's inventory is available by appointment to inspect and drive, so you can bid confidently on the car of your dreams.

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With more than 30 years of sales experience across BMW, Mercedes Benz, DeLorean, Rolls-Royce and Bentley, Pedigree Motorcars was the dream of owner Ken Baker. His passion and expertise, along with his vision to run a car dealership the best way he knows how, comes across in Pedigree's premium inventory. Beyond servicing, documentation and photography, Pedigree's inventory is available by appointment to inspect and drive, so you can bid confidently on the car of your dreams.

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