The Generous Collection

Out of a combination of a lifelong automotive passion and an unyielding desire to support the people of his Alabama community, the Generous Collection was born. The Generous Collection debuts with Part 2 offering more than 250 cars in August, all offered without reserve, emerging from years of long-term silent storage.

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Out of a combination of a lifelong automotive passion and an unyielding desire to support the people of his Alabama community, the Generous Collection was born. The Generous Collection debuts with Part 2 offering more than 250 cars in August, all offered without reserve, emerging from years of long-term silent storage.

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