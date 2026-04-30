European Collectibles

European collectibles has been in the business of restoring Concours winning European sports cars since 1986. Porsche is our mark of choice. Only the finest will do from metal finishing the body to the last original Porsche crest installed on the hood. While, cosmetics are critical, drivability is essential to fulfilling our ultimate goal of a satisfied client. Today, we have a full restoration facility employing a staff capable of metal fabrication and finishing, paint and body prep, as well as mechanical staff.

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European collectibles has been in the business of restoring Concours winning European sports cars since 1986. Porsche is our mark of choice. Only the finest will do from metal finishing the body to the last original Porsche crest installed on the hood. While, cosmetics are critical, drivability is essential to fulfilling our ultimate goal of a satisfied client. Today, we have a full restoration facility employing a staff capable of metal fabrication and finishing, paint and body prep, as well as mechanical staff.

Results (1)

1965 Porsche 911 Coupe
Bid to $130,000 on 04/30/26

1965 Porsche 911 Coupe

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