Burnyzz Collection

Burnyzz was founded in 2010 and has grown into an entire city block of everything automotive. Affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, Burnyzz is a 100,000sq ft auto sales showroom and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center. Owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie, Burnyzz motto is "Quality over Quantity, every time."

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Burnyzz was founded in 2010 and has grown into an entire city block of everything automotive. Affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, Burnyzz is a 100,000sq ft auto sales showroom and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center. Owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie, Burnyzz motto is "Quality over Quantity, every time."

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