The Bill and Patti Spurling Collection

The Bill Spurling Collection comprises six exceptional pre- and post-war American classics offered without reserve. Bill Spurling was a longtime collector and successful entrepreneur from Evansville, Indiana. He loved American classics of all kinds, exemplified by his taste in convertibles highlighting the collection.

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The Bill Spurling Collection comprises six exceptional pre- and post-war American classics offered without reserve. Bill Spurling was a longtime collector and successful entrepreneur from Evansville, Indiana. He loved American classics of all kinds, exemplified by his taste in convertibles highlighting the collection.

Results (6)

59k-Mile 1970 Cadillac DeVille Convertible
Sold for $54,570 on 03/09/26

59k-Mile 1970 Cadillac DeVille Convertible

No reserve
1940 LaSalle Series 50 Coupe
Sold for $31,937 on 03/09/26

1940 LaSalle Series 50 Coupe

No reserve
1962 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible
Sold for $50,884 on 03/09/26

1962 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible

No reserve
1961 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible 389
Sold for $35,666 on 03/09/26

1961 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible 389

No reserve
1967 Lincoln Continental Convertible
Sold for $74,900 on 03/09/26

1967 Lincoln Continental Convertible

No reserve
44-Years-Owned 1931 Chevrolet Series AE Independence Roadster
Sold for $29,960 on 03/09/26

44-Years-Owned 1931 Chevrolet Series AE Independence Roadster

No reserve

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