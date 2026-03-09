The Bill and Patti Spurling Collection
The Bill Spurling Collection comprises six exceptional pre- and post-war American classics offered without reserve. Bill Spurling was a longtime collector and successful entrepreneur from Evansville, Indiana. He loved American classics of all kinds, exemplified by his taste in convertibles highlighting the collection.
The Bill Spurling Collection comprises six exceptional pre- and post-war American classics offered without reserve. Bill Spurling was a longtime collector and successful entrepreneur from Evansville, Indiana. He loved American classics of all kinds, exemplified by his taste in convertibles highlighting the collection.
Results (6)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
Sold for $54,570 on 03/09/26
59k-Mile 1970 Cadillac DeVille Convertible
No reserve
Sold for $31,937 on 03/09/26
1940 LaSalle Series 50 Coupe
No reserve
Sold for $50,884 on 03/09/26
1962 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible
No reserve
Sold for $35,666 on 03/09/26
1961 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible 389
No reserve
Sold for $74,900 on 03/09/26
1967 Lincoln Continental Convertible
No reserve
Sold for $29,960 on 03/09/26
44-Years-Owned 1931 Chevrolet Series AE Independence Roadster
No reserve