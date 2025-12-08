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Chrysler Crossfire

The Chrysler Crossfire is a two-seat sports coupe based on the Mercedes-Benz SLK platform. Built 2004–2008 in Germany, the Crossfire offered a 3.2L V6 with rear-wheel drive. The SRT-6 version added a supercharger for 330 hp.

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Chrysler Crossfire auction results (9)

72k-Mile 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Coupe 6-Speed
Sold for $7,150 on 12/08/25

72k-Mile 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Coupe 6-Speed

No reserve
72k-Mile 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Coupe 6-Speed
Sold for $7,098 on 11/18/25

72k-Mile 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Coupe 6-Speed

No reserve
30k-Mile 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT6 Roadster
Bid to $16,000 on 03/31/25

30k-Mile 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT6 Roadster

10k-Mile 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT6 Coupe
Sold for $19,240 on 03/31/25

10k-Mile 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT6 Coupe

2004 Chrysler Crossfire
Sold for $11,021 on 11/11/24

2004 Chrysler Crossfire

No reserve
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Roadster
Sold for $9,095 on 10/17/24

2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Roadster

No reserve
2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Coupe
Sold for $7,500 on 10/11/24

2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Coupe

No reserve
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Roadster Limited
Sold for $8,293 on 09/26/24

2005 Chrysler Crossfire Roadster Limited

2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Roadster
Sold for $6,200 on 09/10/24

2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Roadster

Chrysler Crossfire classifieds (1)

2005 Chrysler Crossfire
Asking price $13,900

2005 Chrysler Crossfire

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chrysler Crossfire are there?

There was one generation of the Chrysler Crossfire: first and only generation (2004–2008).

What is the most popular Chrysler Crossfire to buy?

The Crossfire SRT-6 (2005–2006) with the supercharged 3.2L V6 making 330 hp is the most sought after performance model, with only 1,500 built in 2006. Roadster convertible versions of the SRT-6 are the rarest of all.

Where is the best place to buy a Chrysler Crossfire?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chrysler Crossfires. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chrysler Crossfire?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chrysler Crossfires. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Crossfire. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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