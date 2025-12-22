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Chevrolet Nova

What began as a popular trim option on the Chevy II, Nova evolved from a top-seller to a nameplate of its own. In production for more than 20 years, across four generations, the compact car still holds a fanatic ownership group and cult following.

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Chevrolet Nova active auctions (1)

327-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II 400 Nova Sport Coupe 6-Speed
3 daysBid $26,500

327-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II 400 Nova Sport Coupe 6-Speed

No reserve

Chevrolet Nova auction results (27)

Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe
Sold for $17,655 on 10/12/26

Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe

48-Years Family-Owned Modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS
Sold for $34,240 on 10/06/26

48-Years Family-Owned Modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS

Pro Street-Style, 468-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Nova Coupe
Bid to $16,750 on 09/24/26

Pro Street-Style, 468-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Nova Coupe

LS1-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Two-Door Sedan
Sold for $59,920 on 09/21/26

LS1-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Two-Door Sedan

383-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova 400 Sport Coupe
Bid to $10,000 on 09/18/26

383-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova 400 Sport Coupe

Fuel-injected V8-Powered 1978 Chevrolet Nova Coupe
Sold for $9,100 on 08/31/26

Fuel-injected V8-Powered 1978 Chevrolet Nova Coupe

No reserve
V8-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova 400 Sedan
Sold for $8,774 on 08/31/26

V8-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova 400 Sedan

No reserve
Supercharged V8-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Promax
Sold for $79,608 on 08/21/26

Supercharged V8-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Promax

1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe 4-Speed
Sold for $58,850 on 08/06/26

1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe 4-Speed

327-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe 4-Speed
Sold for $42,000 on 07/31/26

327-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe 4-Speed

1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe
Sold for $13,910 on 06/18/26

1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe

No reserve
454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Nova Coupe
Sold for $30,763 on 12/22/25

454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Nova Coupe

No reserve
View all 27Chevron right

Chevrolet Nova classifieds (7)

1970 Chevrolet Nova SS
Asking price $30,000

1970 Chevrolet Nova SS

Classified
1965 Chevrolet Nova
Asking price $40,000

1965 Chevrolet Nova

Classified
1971 Chevrolet Nova
Asking price $29,000

1971 Chevrolet Nova

Classified
1970 Chevrolet Nova
Asking price $34,900

1970 Chevrolet Nova

Classified
1966 Chevrolet Nova
Asking price $62,000

1966 Chevrolet Nova

Classified
1971 Chevrolet Nova
Asking price $19,900

1971 Chevrolet Nova

Classified
1963 Chevy Nova SS
Asking price $35,900

1963 Chevy Nova SS

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet Nova are there?

There are four generations of Chevrolet Nova: first generation, or Chevy II generation (1962-65), second Generation (1966-67), third generation (1968-74) and fourth generation (1975-79). The first generation was rushed to market under the name "Chevy II," while Nova was the top trim.

What is the most popular Chevrolet Nova to buy?

Throughout the Nova's history, Chevrolet offered two-door, four-door and even station wagon body styles. Top performance models include SS (Super Sport) trims, which offered customers the ability to order more powerful engines among various performance upgrades.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Nova?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Novas. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Nova?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Novas. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Nova. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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