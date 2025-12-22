Chevrolet Nova
What began as a popular trim option on the Chevy II, Nova evolved from a top-seller to a nameplate of its own. In production for more than 20 years, across four generations, the compact car still holds a fanatic ownership group and cult following.
Chevrolet Nova active auctions (1)
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Chevrolet Nova auction results (27)
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Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe
48-Years Family-Owned Modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS
Pro Street-Style, 468-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Nova Coupe
LS1-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Two-Door Sedan
383-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova 400 Sport Coupe
Fuel-injected V8-Powered 1978 Chevrolet Nova Coupe
V8-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova 400 Sedan
Supercharged V8-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Promax
1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe 4-Speed
327-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe 4-Speed
1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe
454-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Nova Coupe
Chevrolet Nova classifieds (7)
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1970 Chevrolet Nova SS
1965 Chevrolet Nova
1971 Chevrolet Nova
1970 Chevrolet Nova
1966 Chevrolet Nova
1971 Chevrolet Nova
1963 Chevy Nova SS
Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet Nova are there?
There are four generations of Chevrolet Nova: first generation, or Chevy II generation (1962-65), second Generation (1966-67), third generation (1968-74) and fourth generation (1975-79). The first generation was rushed to market under the name "Chevy II," while Nova was the top trim.
What is the most popular Chevrolet Nova to buy?
Throughout the Nova's history, Chevrolet offered two-door, four-door and even station wagon body styles. Top performance models include SS (Super Sport) trims, which offered customers the ability to order more powerful engines among various performance upgrades.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Nova?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Novas. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Nova?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Novas. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Nova. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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