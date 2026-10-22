All makes and models

Chevrolet Monte Carlo

General Motors produced the Chevrolet Monte Carlo, a two-door coupe with its name derived from the city in Monaco. It was marketed as the first personal luxury car for the Chevrolet brand.

Sell yours with Hagerty

Chevrolet Monte Carlo auction results (39)

1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Bid to $13,000 on 10/22/26

1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
Sold for $1,700 on 09/04/26

2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

No reserve
44k-Mile 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
Sold for $13,910 on 09/04/26

44k-Mile 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

No reserve
2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
Sold for $9,202 on 09/04/26

2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

No reserve
2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
Sold for $5,200 on 09/04/26

2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

No reserve
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
Sold for $6,000 on 09/04/26

2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

No reserve
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
Sold for $5,100 on 09/04/26

2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

No reserve
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT
Sold for $5,800 on 09/04/26

2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT

No reserve
2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Supercharged
Sold for $4,500 on 09/03/26

2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Supercharged

No reserve
59k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Dale Earnhardt Edition
Sold for $14,979 on 09/03/26

59k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Dale Earnhardt Edition

No reserve
2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Limited Edition Pace Car
Sold for $9,095 on 09/03/26

2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Limited Edition Pace Car

No reserve
1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
Sold for $14,766 on 09/02/26

1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

No reserve
View all 39Chevron right

Chevrolet Monte Carlo classifieds (4)

2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
Asking price $10,500

2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

Classified
1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Asking price $33,000

1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Classified
1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Asking price $21,000

1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Classified
1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Asking price $28,000

1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet Monte Carlo are there?

There are six generations of Chevrolet Monte Carlo: first generation (1970-1972), second generation (1973-1977), third generation (1978-1980), fourth generation (1981-1988), fifth generation (1995-1999) and sixth generation (2000-2007). Production of the Monte Carlo ceased between 1989 and 1994.

What is the most popular Chevrolet Monte Carlo to buy?

Enthusiasts tend to gravitate toward first generation (1970-1972), largely due to the muscle performance offered at that time. The Monte Carlo SS 454 featured a big block V8 engine. The Monte Carlo SS in the 80s are also popular, with a high-output 305 cubic-inch V8 engine that was inspired by NASCAR aerodynamic nose and rear spoiler.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Monte Carlos. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Monte Carlo?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Monte Carlos. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Monte Carlo. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026