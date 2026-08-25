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Chevrolet Master Deluxe

The Chevrolet Master Deluxe is Chevy's top-line model in the late 1930s. It featured a more refined interior, longer wheelbase and the durable 'Stovebolt' inline-six engine. The Master Deluxe is a predecessor to the postwar Styleline series.

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Chevrolet Master Deluxe auction results (3)

355-Powered 1938 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Town Sedan Street Rod
Sold for $17,120 on 08/25/26

355-Powered 1938 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Town Sedan Street Rod

1938 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Town Sedan
Bid to $18,000 on 10/18/23

1938 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Town Sedan

1939 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Coupe
Sold for $21,935 on 07/13/23

1939 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Coupe

No reserve

Chevrolet Master Deluxe classifieds (2)

1936 Chevrolet Master Deluxe
Asking price $17,600

1936 Chevrolet Master Deluxe

Classified
1939 Chevrolet Master Deluxe
Asking price $26,000

1939 Chevrolet Master Deluxe

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet Master Deluxe are there?

There is one generation of the Chevrolet Master Deluxe: first and only generation (1933–1942).

What is the most popular Chevrolet Master Deluxe to buy?

The 1936–38 Master Deluxe sport coupe with the rumble seat and Turret Top styling is among the most collectible. The 1940–41 Master Deluxe business coupe with the 216 Stovebolt 6 is preferred among early Chevrolet enthusiasts for its refinement.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Master Deluxe?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Master Deluxes. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Master Deluxe?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Master Deluxes. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Master Deluxe. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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