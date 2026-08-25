Chevrolet Master Deluxe
The Chevrolet Master Deluxe is Chevy's top-line model in the late 1930s. It featured a more refined interior, longer wheelbase and the durable 'Stovebolt' inline-six engine. The Master Deluxe is a predecessor to the postwar Styleline series.
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Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet Master Deluxe are there?
There is one generation of the Chevrolet Master Deluxe: first and only generation (1933–1942).
What is the most popular Chevrolet Master Deluxe to buy?
The 1936–38 Master Deluxe sport coupe with the rumble seat and Turret Top styling is among the most collectible. The 1940–41 Master Deluxe business coupe with the 216 Stovebolt 6 is preferred among early Chevrolet enthusiasts for its refinement.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Master Deluxe?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Master Deluxes. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Master Deluxe?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Master Deluxes. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Master Deluxe. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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