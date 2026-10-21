Chevrolet Malibu
The Chevrolet Malibu is a mid-size Chevrolet originally introduced in 1964 as a Chevelle variant. The SS396 and SS454 versions are considered genuine muscle cars. The most recent modern day Malibu is a front-drive family sedan, a very different animal.
Chevrolet Malibu auction results (12)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
1977 Chevrolet Malibu
Big Block V8-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu
Turbocharged LS-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
350-Powered 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Convertible
350-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible 4-Speed
1977 Chevrolet Malibu Classic Sport Coupe
LS3-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Malibu Sport Coupe Six-Speed
1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu
1965 Chevrolet Malibu SS
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS 396
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS 396
Chevrolet Malibu classifieds (3)
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- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet Malibu are there?
There are nine generations of the Chevrolet Malibu: 1st gen (1964–67), 2nd gen (1968–72), 3rd gen (1973–77), 4th gen (1978–83), 5th gen (1997–03), 6th gen (2004–2007), 7th gen (2008–2012), 8th gen (2013–2015) and 9th gen (2016–2025).
What is the most popular Chevrolet Malibu to buy?
The 1970 Chevelle Malibu SS454 LS6 with 450 hp is among the most valuable Malibu ever made. The 1969–1970 SS396 is a close second. Among classic muscle-era Malibus, the 1964–1977 body-on-frame cars are exclusively what serious enthusiasts target for driving and collecting purposes.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Malibu?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Malibus. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Malibu?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Malibus. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Malibu. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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