Chevrolet Caprice
The Chevrolet Caprice is a full-size Chevrolet flagship sedan and wagon sold 1965–1996, and 2011–2017 as police fleet. The 1969 Caprice 427 was among one of the fastest American sedans.
Chevrolet Caprice auction results (13)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1991 Chevrolet Caprice
1991 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon
58-Years-Owned 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe 327
502-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe
One-Family-Owned 1989 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Sedan
468-Powered 1977 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Sedan
1966 Chevrolet Caprice Sport Coupe 427
17k-Mile 1975 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Convertible
1987 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Brougham
Two-Owner 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Sedan
2012 Chevrolet Caprice PPV 9C3 Detective Package
1973 Chevrolet Caprice Classic 400
Chevrolet Caprice classifieds (3)
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- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet Caprice are there?
There were five generations of the Chevrolet Caprice: first generation (1965–1970), second generation (1971–1976), third generation (1977–1990), fourth generation (1991–1996) and fifth generation police (2011–2017).
What is the most popular Chevrolet Caprice to buy?
The 1969 Caprice with the 427 V8 is the most valuable. The 1991–1996 B-body Caprice Classic with the LT1 9C1 police package is a cult performance sedan. The 1975–1977 Caprice Classic convertible is among the last American convertibles of the era.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Caprice?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Caprices. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Caprice?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Caprices. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Caprice. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25