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Chevrolet Caprice

The Chevrolet Caprice is a full-size Chevrolet flagship sedan and wagon sold 1965–1996, and 2011–2017 as police fleet. The 1969 Caprice 427 was among one of the fastest American sedans.

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Chevrolet Caprice auction results (13)

1991 Chevrolet Caprice
Sold for $11,503 on 09/02/26

1991 Chevrolet Caprice

No reserve
1991 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon
Sold for $8,856 on 09/01/26

1991 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon

No reserve
58-Years-Owned 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe 327
Bid to $13,000 on 07/10/26

58-Years-Owned 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe 327

502-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe
Sold for $28,088 on 06/24/26

502-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe

No reserve
One-Family-Owned 1989 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Sedan
Sold for $9,363 on 06/22/26

One-Family-Owned 1989 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Sedan

No reserve
468-Powered 1977 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Sedan
Sold for $8,025 on 05/04/26

468-Powered 1977 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Sedan

No reserve
1966 Chevrolet Caprice Sport Coupe 427
Sold for $43,870 on 03/09/26

1966 Chevrolet Caprice Sport Coupe 427

No reserve
17k-Mile 1975 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Convertible
Bid to $50,500 on 11/13/25

17k-Mile 1975 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Convertible

1987 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Brougham
Sold for $11,503 on 10/22/25

1987 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Brougham

No reserve
Two-Owner 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Sedan
Sold for $6,550 on 10/22/25

Two-Owner 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Sedan

No reserve
2012 Chevrolet Caprice PPV 9C3 Detective Package
Sold for $9,095 on 10/21/25

2012 Chevrolet Caprice PPV 9C3 Detective Package

No reserve
1973 Chevrolet Caprice Classic 400
Sold for $6,800 on 06/27/25

1973 Chevrolet Caprice Classic 400

No reserve
View all 13Chevron right

Chevrolet Caprice classifieds (3)

1992 Chevrolet Caprice Classic
Asking price $14,000

1992 Chevrolet Caprice Classic

Classified
1980 Chevrolet Caprice Classic
Asking price $20,000

1980 Chevrolet Caprice Classic

Classified
1966 Chevrolet Caprice Classic
Asking price $42,500

1966 Chevrolet Caprice Classic

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet Caprice are there?

There were five generations of the Chevrolet Caprice: first generation (1965–1970), second generation (1971–1976), third generation (1977–1990), fourth generation (1991–1996) and fifth generation police (2011–2017).

What is the most popular Chevrolet Caprice to buy?

The 1969 Caprice with the 427 V8 is the most valuable. The 1991–1996 B-body Caprice Classic with the LT1 9C1 police package is a cult performance sedan. The 1975–1977 Caprice Classic convertible is among the last American convertibles of the era.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Caprice?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Caprices. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Caprice?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Caprices. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Caprice. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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