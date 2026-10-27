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Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet debuted the Camaro, its answer to compete against the Mustang, in the Fall of 1966. Although the Camaro's production has not been continuous, the two-door sports car has served as a performance staple in Chevrolet's vehicle offering for more than 50 years.

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Chevrolet Camaro active auctions (4)

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Sport Coupe 350
2 daysBid $31,000

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Sport Coupe 350

No reserve
1991 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible
5 daysBid $7,000

1991 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible

No reserve
467-Powered 1980 Chevrolet Camaro Sport Coupe
10 daysBid $11,000

467-Powered 1980 Chevrolet Camaro Sport Coupe

No reserve
Two-Owner 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible
12 daysBid $2,000

Two-Owner 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible

No reserve

Chevrolet Camaro auction results (213)

8k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible
Sold for $21,079 on 10/27/26

8k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible

No reserve
1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible
Sold for $94,160 on 10/27/26

1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible

No reserve
3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Coupe 6-Speed
Bid to $63,500 on 10/26/26

3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Coupe 6-Speed

Gumball 3000 Rally-Driven, 350-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Camaro
Sold for $25,145 on 10/22/26

Gumball 3000 Rally-Driven, 350-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Camaro

No reserve
21-Years-Owned, LS-Powered 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 6-Speed
Sold for $27,285 on 10/22/26

21-Years-Owned, LS-Powered 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 6-Speed

Modified 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe
Sold for $36,032 on 10/21/26

Modified 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe

3k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary
Sold for $30,500 on 10/16/26

3k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary

11k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Convertible
Sold for $33,171 on 10/14/26

11k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Convertible

402-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Camaro
Sold for $35,578 on 10/13/26

402-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Camaro

22-Years-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Coupe 327
Sold for $40,660 on 10/09/26

22-Years-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Coupe 327

No reserve
1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe Project
Sold for $13,375 on 09/30/26

1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe Project

No reserve
350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe
Sold for $41,400 on 09/22/26

350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

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Chevrolet Camaro classifieds (25)

1978 Chevrolet Camaro
Asking price $24,900

1978 Chevrolet Camaro

Classified
1969 Chevrolet Camaro
Asking price $82,500

1969 Chevrolet Camaro

Classified
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
Asking price $38,000

1967 Chevrolet Camaro

Classified
1976 Chevrolet Camaro LT
Asking price $16,000

1976 Chevrolet Camaro LT

Classified
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
Asking price $29,900

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Classified
1995 Chevrolet Camaro
Asking price $10,000

1995 Chevrolet Camaro

Classified
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
Asking price $77,000

1967 Chevrolet Camaro

Classified
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
Asking price $74,600

1967 Chevrolet Camaro

Classified
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
Asking price $99,800

1967 Chevrolet Camaro

Classified
1987 Chevrolet Camaro
Asking price $22,000

1987 Chevrolet Camaro

Classified
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
Asking price $49,500

1967 Chevrolet Camaro

Classified
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
Asking price $23,500

1967 Chevrolet Camaro

Classified
View all 25Chevron right

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet Camaro are there?

There are currently six generations of Camaro, with a 7th generation rumored: 1st generation (1967-1969), 2nd generation (1970-1981), 3rd generation (1982-1992), 4th generation sometimes referred to as a "Catfish Camaro" (1993-2002), 5th generation (2010-2015) and 6th generation (2016-2024).

What is the most popular trim of Chevrolet Camaro to buy?

Classic Camaro trims that are desirable are RS (Rally Sport), SS (Super Sport) and Z/28 for top performance. For the 4th-6th generations, SS trim signifies a V8 engine. ZL1 trim indicates the top performance, with the exception of 2014 Camaros donning the Z/28 badge, the top performance trim.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Camaro?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Camaros. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Camaro?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Camaros. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Camaro. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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