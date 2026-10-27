Chevrolet Camaro
Chevrolet debuted the Camaro, its answer to compete against the Mustang, in the Fall of 1966. Although the Camaro's production has not been continuous, the two-door sports car has served as a performance staple in Chevrolet's vehicle offering for more than 50 years.
Chevrolet Camaro active auctions (4)
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Chevrolet Camaro auction results (213)
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8k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible
1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible
3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Coupe 6-Speed
Gumball 3000 Rally-Driven, 350-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Camaro
21-Years-Owned, LS-Powered 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 6-Speed
Modified 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe
3k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 30th Anniversary
11k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Convertible
402-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Camaro
22-Years-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Coupe 327
1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe Project
350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe
Chevrolet Camaro classifieds (25)
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1978 Chevrolet Camaro
1969 Chevrolet Camaro
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
1976 Chevrolet Camaro LT
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
1995 Chevrolet Camaro
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
1987 Chevrolet Camaro
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet Camaro are there?
There are currently six generations of Camaro, with a 7th generation rumored: 1st generation (1967-1969), 2nd generation (1970-1981), 3rd generation (1982-1992), 4th generation sometimes referred to as a "Catfish Camaro" (1993-2002), 5th generation (2010-2015) and 6th generation (2016-2024).
What is the most popular trim of Chevrolet Camaro to buy?
Classic Camaro trims that are desirable are RS (Rally Sport), SS (Super Sport) and Z/28 for top performance. For the 4th-6th generations, SS trim signifies a V8 engine. ZL1 trim indicates the top performance, with the exception of 2014 Camaros donning the Z/28 badge, the top performance trim.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Camaro?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Camaros. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Camaro?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Camaros. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Camaro. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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