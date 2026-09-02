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Chevrolet C1500

The Chevrolet C1500 is a half-ton conventional rear-drive pickup from GM's C/K series. The modern C1500 designation covers 1988–1999 trucks prior to the Silverado nameplate taking over.

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Chevrolet C1500 auction results (4)

1989 Chevrolet C1500
Sold for $6,250 on 09/02/26

1989 Chevrolet C1500

No reserve
1995 Chevrolet C1500 Cheyenne Pickup
Sold for $17,120 on 10/23/25

1995 Chevrolet C1500 Cheyenne Pickup

No reserve
1990 Chevrolet 454 SS
Sold for $19,581 on 10/21/25

1990 Chevrolet 454 SS

No reserve
LS1-Powered 1998 Chevrolet C1500 Cheyenne Fleetside
Sold for $9,095 on 03/25/25

LS1-Powered 1998 Chevrolet C1500 Cheyenne Fleetside

Chevrolet C1500 classifieds (3)

1995 Chevrolet C1500
Asking price $24,900

1995 Chevrolet C1500

Classified
1990 Chevrolet C1500
Asking price $37,000

1990 Chevrolet C1500

Classified
1990 Chevrolet C1500
Asking price $26,000

1990 Chevrolet C1500

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet C1500 are there?

There are two generations of the Chevrolet C1500: first generation (1973–1987) and second generation GMT400 (1988–1999).

What is the most popular Chevrolet C1500 to buy?

The 1988–1993 C1500 454 SS in red or black with the sport suspension is considered a factory hot rod collectible. The step-side short-bed in Scottsdale or Silverado trim with the 350 TBI is the most popular restoration target among Chevrolet truck enthusiasts.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet C1500?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet C1500s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet C1500?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet C1500s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the C1500. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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