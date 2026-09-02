Chevrolet C1500
The Chevrolet C1500 is a half-ton conventional rear-drive pickup from GM's C/K series. The modern C1500 designation covers 1988–1999 trucks prior to the Silverado nameplate taking over.
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Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet C1500 are there?
There are two generations of the Chevrolet C1500: first generation (1973–1987) and second generation GMT400 (1988–1999).
What is the most popular Chevrolet C1500 to buy?
The 1988–1993 C1500 454 SS in red or black with the sport suspension is considered a factory hot rod collectible. The step-side short-bed in Scottsdale or Silverado trim with the 350 TBI is the most popular restoration target among Chevrolet truck enthusiasts.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet C1500?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet C1500s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet C1500?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet C1500s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the C1500. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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