Chevrolet C10
Chevrolet debuted the C/K series of trucks from 1960 through 2002 model years. These trucks were produced by General Motors and marketed both by Chevrolet and GMC devisions
Chevrolet C10 active auctions (2)
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Chevrolet C10 auction results (69)
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1972 Chevrolet C20 Pickup
454-Powered Modified 1965 Chevrolet C10
1968 Chevrolet C10
1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Pickup
Modified 1969 Chevrolet C10
350-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup
Supercharged 383-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10 Pickup
1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe
6.2L-Powered 1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup
350-Powered 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Short-Bed Conversion
454-Powered 1981 Chevrolet C10 Stepside
1978 Chevrolet Big 10 Custom Deluxe
Chevrolet C10 classifieds (7)
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1975 Chevrolet C10
1972 Chevrolet C10
1972 Chevrolet C10
1969 Chevrolet C10
1978 Chevrolet C10
1963 chevy C10
1963 Chevrolet C10
Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet C10 are there?
There are four generations of C/K trucks: first generation (1960-1966), second generation (1967-1972), third generation (1973-1991) and the fourth and final generation (1988-2002). The fourth generation also represented the first generation Sierra.
What is the most popular Chevrolet C10 to buy?
The most popular among enthusiasts are the second generation (1967-1972), especially short-wheelbase Fleetside models. The short-bed models were also referred to as "Action Line" C-series trucks, with rare trims like the Super Cheyenne commanding high sale prices.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet C10?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet C10s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet C10?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet C10s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the C10. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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