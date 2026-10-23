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Chevrolet C10

Chevrolet debuted the C/K series of trucks from 1960 through 2002 model years. These trucks were produced by General Motors and marketed both by Chevrolet and GMC devisions

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Chevrolet C10 active auctions (2)

383-Powered 1965 Chevrolet C10 5-Speed
2 daysBid $15,250

383-Powered 1965 Chevrolet C10 5-Speed

350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe Fleetside
5 daysBid $19,000

350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe Fleetside

No reserve

Chevrolet C10 auction results (69)

1972 Chevrolet C20 Pickup
Sold for $10,167 on 10/23/26

1972 Chevrolet C20 Pickup

No reserve
454-Powered Modified 1965 Chevrolet C10
Bid to $13,250 on 10/23/26

454-Powered Modified 1965 Chevrolet C10

1968 Chevrolet C10
Sold for $22,203 on 10/15/26

1968 Chevrolet C10

1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Pickup
Sold for $15,515 on 10/13/26

1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Pickup

Modified 1969 Chevrolet C10
Bid to $12,000 on 10/02/26

Modified 1969 Chevrolet C10

350-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup
Sold for $4,950 on 09/22/26

350-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup

No reserve
Supercharged 383-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10 Pickup
Sold for $28,890 on 09/21/26

Supercharged 383-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10 Pickup

1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe
Sold for $15,783 on 09/18/26

1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe

6.2L-Powered 1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup
Sold for $23,540 on 09/14/26

6.2L-Powered 1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup

350-Powered 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Short-Bed Conversion
Bid to $11,500 on 09/08/26

350-Powered 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Short-Bed Conversion

454-Powered 1981 Chevrolet C10 Stepside
Sold for $16,318 on 09/02/26

454-Powered 1981 Chevrolet C10 Stepside

No reserve
1978 Chevrolet Big 10 Custom Deluxe
Sold for $11,342 on 09/02/26

1978 Chevrolet Big 10 Custom Deluxe

No reserve
View all 69Chevron right

Chevrolet C10 classifieds (7)

1975 Chevrolet C10
Asking price $12,500

1975 Chevrolet C10

Classified
1972 Chevrolet C10
Asking price $40,000

1972 Chevrolet C10

Classified
1972 Chevrolet C10
Asking price $25,000

1972 Chevrolet C10

Classified
1969 Chevrolet C10
Asking price $39,500

1969 Chevrolet C10

Classified
1978 Chevrolet C10
Asking price $42,000

1978 Chevrolet C10

Classified
1963 chevy C10
Asking price $4,000

1963 chevy C10

Classified
1963 Chevrolet C10
Asking price $40,000

1963 Chevrolet C10

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet C10 are there?

There are four generations of C/K trucks: first generation (1960-1966), second generation (1967-1972), third generation (1973-1991) and the fourth and final generation (1988-2002). The fourth generation also represented the first generation Sierra.

What is the most popular Chevrolet C10 to buy?

The most popular among enthusiasts are the second generation (1967-1972), especially short-wheelbase Fleetside models. The short-bed models were also referred to as "Action Line" C-series trucks, with rare trims like the Super Cheyenne commanding high sale prices.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet C10?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet C10s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet C10?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet C10s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the C10. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

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