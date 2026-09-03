All makes and models

Cadillac Seville

The Cadillac Seville is Cadillac's compact luxury sedan of 1975–1979, offering European-style dimensions with American refinement. The 1980–1985 Seville introduced controversial Bustleback styling.

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Cadillac Seville auction results (10)

50k-Mile 1988 Cadillac Seville
Sold for $5,001 on 09/03/26

50k-Mile 1988 Cadillac Seville

No reserve
1976 Cadillac Seville 2-Door Convertible Conversion
Sold for $9,000 on 07/06/26

1976 Cadillac Seville 2-Door Convertible Conversion

1976 Cadillac Seville
Bid to $11,000 on 06/16/26

1976 Cadillac Seville

1976 Cadillac Seville
Bid to $11,361 on 12/16/25

1976 Cadillac Seville

81k-Mile 1989 Cadillac Seville
Sold for $5,500 on 11/18/25

81k-Mile 1989 Cadillac Seville

No reserve
1976 Cadillac Seville
Sold for $5,500 on 08/28/25

1976 Cadillac Seville

No reserve
1976 Cadillac Seville
Sold for $9,095 on 08/28/25

1976 Cadillac Seville

No reserve
Single-Owner 1998 Cadillac Seville SLS
Sold for $4,100 on 05/02/25

Single-Owner 1998 Cadillac Seville SLS

No reserve
1984 Cadillac Seville
Sold for $3,200 on 11/14/24

1984 Cadillac Seville

No reserve
1979 Cadillac Seville
Sold for $50,825 on 05/30/24

1979 Cadillac Seville

Cadillac Seville classifieds (1)

1977 Cadillac Seville
Asking price $26,000

1977 Cadillac Seville

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Cadillac Seville are there?

There are four generations of the Cadillac Seville: first generation (1975–1979), second generation (1980–1985), third generation (1986–1991) and fourth generation (1992–1997).

What is the most popular Cadillac Seville to buy?

The 1976–1979 first-generation Seville with the Gucci or Elegante edition are among the most collectible. The 1992–1997 Seville STS with the Northstar V8 is considered the most drivable modern variant. Original, low-mileage first-generation Sevilles in factory colors are increasingly rare.

Where is the best place to buy a Cadillac Seville?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Cadillac Sevilles. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Cadillac Seville?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Cadillac Sevilles. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Seville. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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