Cadillac Series 62
The Cadillac Series 62 was its featured full-size luxury model of the late 1940s–60s, featuring long wheelbases, tailfins, and optional V8 power. The Series 62 was known for its elegant and imposing postwar American design.
Cadillac Series 62 auction results (27)
- Recently ended
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1960 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
1963 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
1950 Cadillac Series 62 Sedan
30-Years-Family-Owned 1951 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
1959 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
1960 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
LT1-Powered 1955 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
1941 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe
1950 Cadillac Series 62 Sedan
1954 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe de Ville
1957 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe
1958 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe
Cadillac Series 62 classifieds (3)
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- Newly listed
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- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Cadillac Series 62 are there?
There is five generations of the Cadillac Series 62: first generation (1940–1941), second generation (1942–1947), third generation (1948–1949), fourth generation (1950–1953) and fifth generation (1954–1964).
What is the most popular Cadillac Series 62 to buy?
The 1949 Series 62 coupe de Ville and the 1957–1958 with 365 V8 are the most desired among enthusiasts. Original unrestored examples with matching numbers command strong premiums. The 1948 fastback coupe is also prized.
Where is the best place to buy a Cadillac Series 62?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Cadillac Series 62s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Cadillac Series 62?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Cadillac Series 62s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Series 62. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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