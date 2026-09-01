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Cadillac Series 62

The Cadillac Series 62 was its featured full-size luxury model of the late 1940s–60s, featuring long wheelbases, tailfins, and optional V8 power. The Series 62 was known for its elegant and imposing postwar American design.

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Cadillac Series 62 auction results (27)

1960 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
Sold for $54,570 on 09/01/26

1960 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

No reserve
1963 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
Sold for $28,890 on 08/28/26

1963 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

1950 Cadillac Series 62 Sedan
Sold for $9,149 on 08/21/26

1950 Cadillac Series 62 Sedan

No reserve
30-Years-Family-Owned 1951 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
Bid to $22,000 on 08/21/26

30-Years-Family-Owned 1951 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

1959 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
Sold for $85,065 on 06/05/26

1959 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

No reserve
1960 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
Bid to $46,500 on 04/07/26

1960 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

LT1-Powered 1955 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
Sold for $56,590 on 03/24/26

LT1-Powered 1955 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

No reserve
1941 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe
Sold for $33,438 on 02/25/26

1941 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe

No reserve
1950 Cadillac Series 62 Sedan
Bid to $6,000 on 12/05/25

1950 Cadillac Series 62 Sedan

1954 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe de Ville
Sold for $18,486 on 12/01/25

1954 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe de Ville

No reserve
1957 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe
Bid to $9,614 on 10/30/25

1957 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe

1958 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe
Sold for $48,150 on 10/29/25

1958 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe

No reserve
View all 27Chevron right

Cadillac Series 62 classifieds (3)

1957 Cadillac Series 62
Asking price $35,500

1957 Cadillac Series 62

Classified
1960 Cadillac Series 62
Asking price $47,000

1960 Cadillac Series 62

Classified
1959 Cadillac Series 62
Asking price $25,000

1959 Cadillac Series 62

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Cadillac Series 62 are there?

There is five generations of the Cadillac Series 62: first generation (1940–1941), second generation (1942–1947), third generation (1948–1949), fourth generation (1950–1953) and fifth generation (1954–1964).

What is the most popular Cadillac Series 62 to buy?

The 1949 Series 62 coupe de Ville and the 1957–1958 with 365 V8 are the most desired among enthusiasts. Original unrestored examples with matching numbers command strong premiums. The 1948 fastback coupe is also prized.

Where is the best place to buy a Cadillac Series 62?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Cadillac Series 62s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Cadillac Series 62?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Cadillac Series 62s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Series 62. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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