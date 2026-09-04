Cadillac Fleetwood
The Cadillac Fleetwood is a long-wheelbase Cadillac sedan offering the ultimate in American luxury. The 75-series Fleetwood transported presidents and dignitaries through the postwar era.
Cadillac Fleetwood auction results (23)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham D'Elegance
1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Hearse by S&S Coach Company
1988 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
1989 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
1986 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
1971 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
1967 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Custom
1959 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special Sedan
1966 Cadillac Fleetwood Series Sixty Special Brougham
1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Limousine by Superior
45k-Mile 1998 Cadillac Fleetwood Limited Limousine by Superior
39k-Mile 1983 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham Sedan
Cadillac Fleetwood classifieds (2)
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- Newly listed
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- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Cadillac Fleetwood are there?
There are four generations of the Cadillac Fleetwood: first generation (1935–1949), second generation (1950–1970), third generation (1971–1992) and fourth generation (1993–1996).
What is the most popular Cadillac Fleetwood to buy?
The 1957–1960 Fleetwood 75 limousine with tailfins is an enthusiast favorite. The 1993–1996 Fleetwood with the LT1 V8 is a practical modern classic. Any Fleetwood 60 Special or 75 series in original, unrestored condition is prized for its period luxury.
Where is the best place to buy a Cadillac Fleetwood?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Cadillac Fleetwoods. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Cadillac Fleetwood?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Cadillac Fleetwoods. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Fleetwood. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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