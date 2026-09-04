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Cadillac Fleetwood

The Cadillac Fleetwood is a long-wheelbase Cadillac sedan offering the ultimate in American luxury. The 75-series Fleetwood transported presidents and dignitaries through the postwar era.

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Cadillac Fleetwood auction results (23)

1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham D'Elegance
Sold for $6,000 on 09/04/26

1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham D'Elegance

No reserve
1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Hearse by S&S Coach Company
Sold for $5,100 on 09/03/26

1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Hearse by S&S Coach Company

No reserve
1988 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
Sold for $4,600 on 09/03/26

1988 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham

No reserve
1989 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
Sold for $2,500 on 09/01/26

1989 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham

No reserve
1986 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
Sold for $6,500 on 08/31/26

1986 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham

No reserve
1971 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
Sold for $15,007 on 08/31/26

1971 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

No reserve
1967 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Custom
Sold for $8,401 on 12/18/25

1967 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Custom

No reserve
1959 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special Sedan
Bid to $60,000 on 11/12/25

1959 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special Sedan

1966 Cadillac Fleetwood Series Sixty Special Brougham
Bid to $6,250 on 11/05/25

1966 Cadillac Fleetwood Series Sixty Special Brougham

1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Limousine by Superior
Sold for $3,700 on 10/22/25

1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Limousine by Superior

No reserve
45k-Mile 1998 Cadillac Fleetwood Limited Limousine by Superior
Sold for $5,200 on 10/21/25

45k-Mile 1998 Cadillac Fleetwood Limited Limousine by Superior

No reserve
39k-Mile 1983 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham Sedan
Sold for $9,095 on 09/16/25

39k-Mile 1983 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham Sedan

No reserve
View all 23Chevron right

Cadillac Fleetwood classifieds (2)

1993 Cadillac Fleetwood
Asking price $15,500

1993 Cadillac Fleetwood

Classified
1996 Cadillac Fleetwood
Asking price $15,000

1996 Cadillac Fleetwood

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Cadillac Fleetwood are there?

There are four generations of the Cadillac Fleetwood: first generation (1935–1949), second generation (1950–1970), third generation (1971–1992) and fourth generation (1993–1996).

What is the most popular Cadillac Fleetwood to buy?

The 1957–1960 Fleetwood 75 limousine with tailfins is an enthusiast favorite. The 1993–1996 Fleetwood with the LT1 V8 is a practical modern classic. Any Fleetwood 60 Special or 75 series in original, unrestored condition is prized for its period luxury.

Where is the best place to buy a Cadillac Fleetwood?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Cadillac Fleetwoods. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Cadillac Fleetwood?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Cadillac Fleetwoods. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Fleetwood. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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