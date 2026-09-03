All makes and models

Cadillac Brougham

The Cadillac Brougham is the top-of-the-line full-size Cadillac, known for its exceptionally long wheelbase and formal roofline. The final Brougham (1987–1992) rode on the B-body and offered a Corvette LT1-adjacent V8.

Sell yours with Hagerty

Cadillac Brougham auction results (15)

1995 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
Sold for $9,095 on 09/03/26

1995 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham

No reserve
1988 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
Sold for $4,600 on 09/03/26

1988 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham

No reserve
1988 Cadillac Brougham Limousine by Eureka Coach Company
Sold for $4,750 on 09/02/26

1988 Cadillac Brougham Limousine by Eureka Coach Company

No reserve
1988 Cadillac Brougham
Sold for $11,770 on 09/02/26

1988 Cadillac Brougham

No reserve
1989 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
Sold for $2,500 on 09/01/26

1989 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham

No reserve
1986 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
Sold for $6,500 on 08/31/26

1986 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham

No reserve
1987 Cadillac Brougham d'Elegance
Sold for $2,900 on 07/06/26

1987 Cadillac Brougham d'Elegance

No reserve
1990 Cadillac Brougham
Sold for $8,936 on 10/29/25

1990 Cadillac Brougham

No reserve
61k-Mile 1987 Cadillac Brougham
Sold for $12,840 on 10/24/25

61k-Mile 1987 Cadillac Brougham

No reserve
1988 Cadillac Brougham Eureka Funeral Limousine
Sold for $7,000 on 10/23/25

1988 Cadillac Brougham Eureka Funeral Limousine

No reserve
1991 Cadillac Brougham
Sold for $17,120 on 10/21/25

1991 Cadillac Brougham

No reserve
23k-Mile 1991 Cadillac Brougham
Sold for $18,725 on 08/26/25

23k-Mile 1991 Cadillac Brougham

No reserve
View all 15Chevron right

Cadillac Brougham classifieds (1)

1987 Cadillac Brougham
Asking price $5,000

1987 Cadillac Brougham

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Cadillac Brougham are there?

There are two generations of the Cadillac Brougham: first generation (as DeVille Brougham, 1970–1986) and second generation (1987–1992).

What is the most popular Cadillac Brougham to buy?

The 1991–1992 Brougham with the LT1-adjacent 5.7L V8 and the optional D'Elegance package is the considered the most desirable. Low-mileage fleet examples with the hearse or limousine coach prep package are unusual collectibles.

Where is the best place to buy a Cadillac Brougham?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Cadillac Broughams. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Cadillac Brougham?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Cadillac Broughams. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Brougham. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026