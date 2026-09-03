Cadillac Brougham
The Cadillac Brougham is the top-of-the-line full-size Cadillac, known for its exceptionally long wheelbase and formal roofline. The final Brougham (1987–1992) rode on the B-body and offered a Corvette LT1-adjacent V8.
Cadillac Brougham auction results (15)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1995 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
1988 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
1988 Cadillac Brougham Limousine by Eureka Coach Company
1988 Cadillac Brougham
1989 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
1986 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
1987 Cadillac Brougham d'Elegance
1990 Cadillac Brougham
61k-Mile 1987 Cadillac Brougham
1988 Cadillac Brougham Eureka Funeral Limousine
1991 Cadillac Brougham
23k-Mile 1991 Cadillac Brougham
Cadillac Brougham classifieds (1)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Cadillac Brougham are there?
There are two generations of the Cadillac Brougham: first generation (as DeVille Brougham, 1970–1986) and second generation (1987–1992).
What is the most popular Cadillac Brougham to buy?
The 1991–1992 Brougham with the LT1-adjacent 5.7L V8 and the optional D'Elegance package is the considered the most desirable. Low-mileage fleet examples with the hearse or limousine coach prep package are unusual collectibles.
Where is the best place to buy a Cadillac Brougham?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Cadillac Broughams. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Cadillac Brougham?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Cadillac Broughams. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Brougham. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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