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Buick Roadmaster

The Buick Roadmaster is a large full-size sedan and estate wagon revived 1991–1996 on GM's B-body platform. It shared its 5.7L LT1 V8 with the Corvette. The wagon became a cult favorite for its performance and utility.

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Buick Roadmaster active auctions (1)

40-Years Family-Owned 1940 Buick Roadmaster Model 71C Sport Phaeton
5 daysBid $6,250

40-Years Family-Owned 1940 Buick Roadmaster Model 71C Sport Phaeton

Buick Roadmaster auction results (20)

1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible
Sold for $56,175 on 10/27/26

1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible

No reserve
1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate
Sold for $3,600 on 10/12/26

1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate

No reserve
1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon
Sold for $7,758 on 07/17/26

1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon

No reserve
1955 Buick Roadmaster Riviera Hardtop
Sold for $29,960 on 02/05/26

1955 Buick Roadmaster Riviera Hardtop

1955 Buick Roadmaster Riviera Hardtop
Sold for $18,725 on 01/07/26

1955 Buick Roadmaster Riviera Hardtop

40-Years-Family-Owned 1940 Buick Roadmaster Model 71C Sport Phaeton
Bid to $16,250 on 12/05/25

40-Years-Family-Owned 1940 Buick Roadmaster Model 71C Sport Phaeton

1996 Buick Roadmaster Limited Sedan
Sold for $5,500 on 10/29/25

1996 Buick Roadmaster Limited Sedan

No reserve
1994 Buick Roadmaster Limited Sedan
Sold for $3,100 on 10/23/25

1994 Buick Roadmaster Limited Sedan

No reserve
1995 Buick Roadmaster Sedan Limited
Sold for $2,400 on 10/21/25

1995 Buick Roadmaster Sedan Limited

No reserve
1956 Buick Roadmaster Convertible
Sold for $49,220 on 04/14/25

1956 Buick Roadmaster Convertible

No reserve
1955 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible
Sold for $85,600 on 03/17/25

1955 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible

1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon
Sold for $8,828 on 12/10/24

1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon

No reserve
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Additional information

How many generations of Buick Roadmaster are there?

There were two generations of the Buick Roadmaster: first generation (1936–1958) and second generation (1991–1996).

What is the most popular Buick Roadmaster to buy?

The 1994–1996 Estate Wagon with the LT1 V8 is the most desirable—often called the fastest production station wagon of its era. The 1994–1996 sedan with the optional sport suspension is popular with enthusiasts who appreciate LT1 power.

Where is the best place to buy a Buick Roadmaster?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Buick Roadmasters. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Buick Roadmaster?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Buick Roadmasters. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Roadmaster. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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