Buick Roadmaster
The Buick Roadmaster is a large full-size sedan and estate wagon revived 1991–1996 on GM's B-body platform. It shared its 5.7L LT1 V8 with the Corvette. The wagon became a cult favorite for its performance and utility.
Buick Roadmaster active auctions (1)
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Buick Roadmaster auction results (20)
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1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible
1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate
1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon
1955 Buick Roadmaster Riviera Hardtop
1955 Buick Roadmaster Riviera Hardtop
40-Years-Family-Owned 1940 Buick Roadmaster Model 71C Sport Phaeton
1996 Buick Roadmaster Limited Sedan
1994 Buick Roadmaster Limited Sedan
1995 Buick Roadmaster Sedan Limited
1956 Buick Roadmaster Convertible
1955 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible
1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon
Additional information
How many generations of Buick Roadmaster are there?
There were two generations of the Buick Roadmaster: first generation (1936–1958) and second generation (1991–1996).
What is the most popular Buick Roadmaster to buy?
The 1994–1996 Estate Wagon with the LT1 V8 is the most desirable—often called the fastest production station wagon of its era. The 1994–1996 sedan with the optional sport suspension is popular with enthusiasts who appreciate LT1 power.
Where is the best place to buy a Buick Roadmaster?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Buick Roadmasters. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Buick Roadmaster?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Buick Roadmasters. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Roadmaster. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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