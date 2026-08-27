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Buick Riviera

The Buick Riviera was the first luxury car marketed by Buick. The Riviera was a ground-up design, debuting the E-platform that was shared with the Cadillac Eldorado and Toronado. More than a million Rivieras were produced across the 30+ years of production.

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Buick Riviera auction results (20)

1956 Buick Century Riviera
Sold for $15,515 on 08/27/26

1956 Buick Century Riviera

No reserve
1964 Buick Riviera
Bid to $21,000 on 04/21/26

1964 Buick Riviera

1973 Buick Riviera GS
Sold for $9,256 on 12/30/25

1973 Buick Riviera GS

No reserve
One-Owner 1999 Buick Riviera Silver Arrow
Sold for $5,200 on 12/08/25

One-Owner 1999 Buick Riviera Silver Arrow

No reserve
1973 Buick Riviera GS
Sold for $10,165 on 11/25/25

1973 Buick Riviera GS

No reserve
52k-Mile 1992 Buick Riviera
Sold for $7,250 on 11/18/25

52k-Mile 1992 Buick Riviera

No reserve
1966 Buick Riviera
Sold for $13,910 on 10/27/25

1966 Buick Riviera

No reserve
1971 Buick Riviera Restomod
Sold for $25,413 on 08/20/25

1971 Buick Riviera Restomod

No reserve
Modified 1965 Buick Riviera
Bid to $29,000 on 07/16/25

Modified 1965 Buick Riviera

1965 Buick Riviera Gran Sport 425
Bid to $60,000 on 06/26/25

1965 Buick Riviera Gran Sport 425

1985 Buick Riviera
Sold for $11,770 on 05/05/25

1985 Buick Riviera

No reserve
1972 Buick Riviera
Withdrawn on 04/22/25

1972 Buick Riviera

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Buick Riviera classifieds (1)

1964 Buick Riviera
Asking price $39,000

1964 Buick Riviera

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Buick Riviera are there?

There are eight generations of Buick Riviera: 1st gen (196365), 2nd gen (196670), 3rd gen (1971-73), 4th gen (197476), 5th gen (197778), 6th gen (197985), 7th gen (198693), and 8th gen (199599). Buick debuted concepts for its return in 2007 and in 2013, but no production has been planned.

What is the most popular Buick Riviera to buy?

The ultimate performance trims in the Riviera lineup tend to be the most sought after by enthusiasts, especially the Gran Sport (GS) trim, which was in production 196575, as well as 198287. Buick also offered Supercharged (Series II and Series III) versions of the Riviera from 1995-99.

Where is the best place to buy a Buick Riviera?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Buick Rivieras. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms due to their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great way to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Buick Riviera?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Buick Rivieras. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Riviera. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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