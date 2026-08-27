Buick Riviera
The Buick Riviera was the first luxury car marketed by Buick. The Riviera was a ground-up design, debuting the E-platform that was shared with the Cadillac Eldorado and Toronado. More than a million Rivieras were produced across the 30+ years of production.
Buick Riviera auction results (20)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1956 Buick Century Riviera
1964 Buick Riviera
1973 Buick Riviera GS
One-Owner 1999 Buick Riviera Silver Arrow
1973 Buick Riviera GS
52k-Mile 1992 Buick Riviera
1966 Buick Riviera
1971 Buick Riviera Restomod
Modified 1965 Buick Riviera
1965 Buick Riviera Gran Sport 425
1985 Buick Riviera
1972 Buick Riviera
Buick Riviera classifieds (1)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Buick Riviera are there?
There are eight generations of Buick Riviera: 1st gen (196365), 2nd gen (196670), 3rd gen (1971-73), 4th gen (197476), 5th gen (197778), 6th gen (197985), 7th gen (198693), and 8th gen (199599). Buick debuted concepts for its return in 2007 and in 2013, but no production has been planned.
What is the most popular Buick Riviera to buy?
The ultimate performance trims in the Riviera lineup tend to be the most sought after by enthusiasts, especially the Gran Sport (GS) trim, which was in production 196575, as well as 198287. Buick also offered Supercharged (Series II and Series III) versions of the Riviera from 1995-99.
Where is the best place to buy a Buick Riviera?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Buick Rivieras. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms due to their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great way to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Buick Riviera?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Buick Rivieras. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Riviera. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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