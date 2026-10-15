Buick Electra 225
The Buick Electra 225 is Buick's flagship full-size luxury car, named for its 225-inch length. The Electra is available as a two or four-door in pillarless hardtop styling. The 'deuce and a quarter' was a symbol of personal success in the 1960s–70s.
Buick Electra 225 auction results (11)
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1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited Hardtop Sedan
1972 Buick Electra 225 Custom Limited 4-Door Hardtop
1970 Buick Electra 225 Custom 4-Door Hardtop
1969 Buick Electra 225 Custom Convertible
1965 Buick Electra 225 Sedan
1973 Buick Electra 225 Custom 4-Door Hardtop
8k-Mile 1976 Buick Electra 225 Sedan
3k-Mile 1960 Buick Electra 225 4-Door Hardtop
1970 Buick Electra 225 Sedan
1961 Buick Electra 225 Convertible
Two-Owner 1960 Buick Electra 225 Convertible
Buick Electra 225 classifieds (1)
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Additional information
How many generations of Buick Electra 225 are there?
There are four generations of the Buick Electra 225: first generation (1959–1960), second generation (1961–1964), third generation (1965–1970) and fourth generation (1971–1984).
What is the most popular Buick Electra 225 to buy?
The 1959 Electra 225 convertible, the very first year of production, is among the most desirable. Any Electra 225 convertible from 1959–1964 with the full-length chrome side trim commands top prices. The 1970 Electra 225 coupe with the 455 V8 is considered a prized big-block example.
Where is the best place to buy a Buick Electra 225?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Buick Electra 225s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Buick Electra 225?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Buick Electra 225s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Electra 225. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
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