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Buick Electra 225

The Buick Electra 225 is Buick's flagship full-size luxury car, named for its 225-inch length. The Electra is available as a two or four-door in pillarless hardtop styling. The 'deuce and a quarter' was a symbol of personal success in the 1960s–70s.

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Buick Electra 225 auction results (11)

1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited Hardtop Sedan
Sold for $2,700 on 10/15/26

1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited Hardtop Sedan

No reserve
1972 Buick Electra 225 Custom Limited 4-Door Hardtop
Sold for $5,750 on 09/03/26

1972 Buick Electra 225 Custom Limited 4-Door Hardtop

No reserve
1970 Buick Electra 225 Custom 4-Door Hardtop
Sold for $15,248 on 09/03/26

1970 Buick Electra 225 Custom 4-Door Hardtop

No reserve
1969 Buick Electra 225 Custom Convertible
Sold for $21,668 on 09/03/26

1969 Buick Electra 225 Custom Convertible

No reserve
1965 Buick Electra 225 Sedan
Sold for $3,800 on 09/02/26

1965 Buick Electra 225 Sedan

No reserve
1973 Buick Electra 225 Custom 4-Door Hardtop
Sold for $8,935 on 09/01/26

1973 Buick Electra 225 Custom 4-Door Hardtop

No reserve
8k-Mile 1976 Buick Electra 225 Sedan
Bid to $18,000 on 11/13/25

8k-Mile 1976 Buick Electra 225 Sedan

3k-Mile 1960 Buick Electra 225 4-Door Hardtop
Bid to $34,000 on 11/12/25

3k-Mile 1960 Buick Electra 225 4-Door Hardtop

1970 Buick Electra 225 Sedan
Sold for $8,935 on 10/29/25

1970 Buick Electra 225 Sedan

No reserve
1961 Buick Electra 225 Convertible
Bid to $19,000 on 03/18/25

1961 Buick Electra 225 Convertible

Two-Owner 1960 Buick Electra 225 Convertible
Sold for $69,550 on 08/23/24

Two-Owner 1960 Buick Electra 225 Convertible

No reserve

Buick Electra 225 classifieds (1)

1976 Buick Electra 225
Asking price $24,500

1976 Buick Electra 225

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Buick Electra 225 are there?

There are four generations of the Buick Electra 225: first generation (1959–1960), second generation (1961–1964), third generation (1965–1970) and fourth generation (1971–1984).

What is the most popular Buick Electra 225 to buy?

The 1959 Electra 225 convertible, the very first year of production, is among the most desirable. Any Electra 225 convertible from 1959–1964 with the full-length chrome side trim commands top prices. The 1970 Electra 225 coupe with the 455 V8 is considered a prized big-block example.

Where is the best place to buy a Buick Electra 225?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Buick Electra 225s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Buick Electra 225?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Buick Electra 225s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Electra 225. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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