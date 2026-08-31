All makes and models

BMW Z4

The BMW Z4 is a two-seat roadster that combines a retractable hardtop with rear-wheel-drive performance, positioning it within BMW's lineup of open-top sports cars. It offers a range of engine options and a driving-focused layout, continuing the model's history as part of BMW's convertible sports car segment.

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BMW Z4 auction results (10)

2003 BMW Z4 Roadster 3.0i 6-Speed
Sold for $9,363 on 08/31/26

2003 BMW Z4 Roadster 3.0i 6-Speed

No reserve
2005 BMW Z4 Roadster 3.0i 6-Speed
Sold for $13,375 on 08/20/26

2005 BMW Z4 Roadster 3.0i 6-Speed

2012 BMW Z4 sDrive35is M Sport
Sold for $16,050 on 08/19/26

2012 BMW Z4 sDrive35is M Sport

No reserve
40k-Mile 2004 BMW Z4 Roadster 3.0i
Sold for $10,700 on 04/08/26

40k-Mile 2004 BMW Z4 Roadster 3.0i

No reserve
48k-Mile 2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i M Sport
Bid to $15,255 on 02/11/26

48k-Mile 2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i M Sport

10k-Mile 2003 BMW Z4 Roadster 2.5i
Sold for $14,980 on 02/11/26

10k-Mile 2003 BMW Z4 Roadster 2.5i

No reserve
2011 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster
Sold for $12,038 on 07/02/25

2011 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster

No reserve
2004 BMW Z4 3.0i
Sold for $5,100 on 05/02/25

2004 BMW Z4 3.0i

No reserve
2004 BMW Z4 2.5i Roadster
Sold for $7,811 on 11/27/23

2004 BMW Z4 2.5i Roadster

No reserve
2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35is
Sold for $24,102 on 11/15/23

2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35is

No reserve

Additional information

How many generations of BMW Z4 are there?

There are 3 generations of the BMW Z4: first generation (E85/E86) 2002–2008, second generation (E89) 2009–2016, third generation (G29) 2018–present.

What is the most popular BMW Z4 to buy?

The E85 Z4 M Roadster and Coupe (2006-2008) with the S54 engine are among the most collectible. Outside of the M Cars, the top of the range 6-cylinder models (M40i, 55i, 35is) fitted with the manual transmission remain the most desirable among enthusiasts.

Where is the best place to buy a BMW Z4?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW Z4s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a BMW Z4?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW Z4s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Z4. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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