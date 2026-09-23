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BMW Z3

The BMW Z3 is a compact, rear-wheel-drive roadster that debuted in the James Bond film GoldenEye. The Z3 was offered with inline-4 or straight-6 power in a stylish, affordable package.

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BMW Z3 active auctions (1)

24k-Mile 1997 BMW Z3 1.9 5-Speed
11 daysBid $600

24k-Mile 1997 BMW Z3 1.9 5-Speed

BMW Z3 auction results (15)

2000 BMW Z3 M Roadster
Sold for $20,330 on 09/23/26

2000 BMW Z3 M Roadster

No reserve
56k-Mile 2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8
Sold for $10,700 on 09/10/26

56k-Mile 2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8

No reserve
1997 BMW Z3 1.9 5-Speed
Sold for $4,475 on 07/06/26

1997 BMW Z3 1.9 5-Speed

No reserve
31k-Mile 2000 BMW M Coupe
Bid to $42,000 on 06/11/26

31k-Mile 2000 BMW M Coupe

31k-Mile 2000 BMW M Coupe
Bid to $42,800 on 05/28/26

31k-Mile 2000 BMW M Coupe

2002 BMW Z3 2.5i 5-Speed
Sold for $8,560 on 01/09/26

2002 BMW Z3 2.5i 5-Speed

No reserve
2002 BMW Z3 2.5i
Sold for $9,266 on 10/21/25

2002 BMW Z3 2.5i

No reserve
2002 BMW Z3 2.5i
Sold for $6,500 on 09/29/25

2002 BMW Z3 2.5i

2001 BMW Z3 2.5i
Sold for $9,095 on 05/06/25

2001 BMW Z3 2.5i

No reserve
29k-Mile 1996 BMW Z3 Five-Speed
Sold for $8,293 on 03/26/25

29k-Mile 1996 BMW Z3 Five-Speed

1997 BMW Z3 Roadster
Sold for $8,293 on 08/02/24

1997 BMW Z3 Roadster

No reserve
1996 BMW Z3 Roadster
Sold for $10,968 on 05/15/24

1996 BMW Z3 Roadster

No reserve
View all 15Chevron right

BMW Z3 classifieds (4)

1997 BMW Z3
Asking price $10,500

1997 BMW Z3

Classified
1997 BMW 2.8 z3
Asking price $25,000

1997 BMW 2.8 z3

Classified
2001 BMW Z3 Coupe
Asking price $41,000

2001 BMW Z3 Coupe

Classified
2002 BMW Z3
Asking price $15,000

2002 BMW Z3

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of BMW Z3 are there?

There is one generation of the BMW Z3: first and only generation (1995–2002).

What is the most popular BMW Z3 to buy?

The Z3 M Roadster with the S52 engine (1998–2000) is one of the most desirable, followed by the S54-powered version (2001–2002). The M Coupe shooting brake body is rarer and commands a premium among enthusiasts.

Where is the best place to buy a BMW Z3?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW Z3s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a BMW Z3?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW Z3s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Z3. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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