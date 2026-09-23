BMW Z3
The BMW Z3 is a compact, rear-wheel-drive roadster that debuted in the James Bond film GoldenEye. The Z3 was offered with inline-4 or straight-6 power in a stylish, affordable package.
BMW Z3 active auctions (1)
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BMW Z3 auction results (15)
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2000 BMW Z3 M Roadster
56k-Mile 2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8
1997 BMW Z3 1.9 5-Speed
31k-Mile 2000 BMW M Coupe
31k-Mile 2000 BMW M Coupe
2002 BMW Z3 2.5i 5-Speed
2002 BMW Z3 2.5i
2002 BMW Z3 2.5i
2001 BMW Z3 2.5i
29k-Mile 1996 BMW Z3 Five-Speed
1997 BMW Z3 Roadster
1996 BMW Z3 Roadster
BMW Z3 classifieds (4)
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Additional information
How many generations of BMW Z3 are there?
There is one generation of the BMW Z3: first and only generation (1995–2002).
What is the most popular BMW Z3 to buy?
The Z3 M Roadster with the S52 engine (1998–2000) is one of the most desirable, followed by the S54-powered version (2001–2002). The M Coupe shooting brake body is rarer and commands a premium among enthusiasts.
Where is the best place to buy a BMW Z3?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW Z3s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a BMW Z3?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW Z3s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Z3. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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