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BMW M5

The BMW M5 is the definitive performance sedan, a stealthy 5 Series with a high-revving engine. The E39 M5's 400 hp V8 and the E60's 507 hp V10 are legendary. Often called the world's best all-around performance car.

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BMW M5 auction results (10)

1988 BMW M5
Bid to $37,250 on 10/27/26

1988 BMW M5

16k-Mile 2006 BMW M5
Bid to $40,250 on 10/15/26

16k-Mile 2006 BMW M5

1991 BMW M5
Sold for $24,380 on 05/13/26

1991 BMW M5

10k-Mile 1988 BMW M5
Sold for $195,810 on 03/23/26

10k-Mile 1988 BMW M5

Japanese-Market LHD 1991 BMW M5
Bid to $22,250 on 03/02/26

Japanese-Market LHD 1991 BMW M5

2006 BMW M5
Sold for $20,063 on 05/05/25

2006 BMW M5

2002 BMW M5
Bid to $25,000 on 10/08/24

2002 BMW M5

1988 BMW M5
Sold for $41,997 on 07/01/24

1988 BMW M5

2002 BMW M5
Sold for $49,220 on 02/14/24

2002 BMW M5

2018 BMW M5 First Edition
Bid to $63,000 on 07/06/23

2018 BMW M5 First Edition

BMW M5 classifieds (1)

2003 BMW M5
Asking price $50,000

2003 BMW M5

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of BMW M5 are there?

There are six generations of the BMW M5: first generation E28 (1984–1988), second generation E34 (1991–1996), third generation E39 (1998–2003), fourth generation E60 (2005–2010), fifth generation F10 (2012–2017) and sixth generation F90 (2018–present).

What is the most popular BMW M5 to buy?

Each BMW generation has a tribal following, claiming their generation is the best. The E39 M5 (1999–2003) is favored by enthusiasts. The E60 M5 with the 507 hp V10 is another stand out choice. The F90 M5 Competition (2018–present) with 617 hp is the modern benchmark.

Where is the best place to buy a BMW M5?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW M5s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a BMW M5?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW M5s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the M5. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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