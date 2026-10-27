BMW M5
The BMW M5 is the definitive performance sedan, a stealthy 5 Series with a high-revving engine. The E39 M5's 400 hp V8 and the E60's 507 hp V10 are legendary. Often called the world's best all-around performance car.
BMW M5 auction results (10)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1988 BMW M5
16k-Mile 2006 BMW M5
1991 BMW M5
10k-Mile 1988 BMW M5
Japanese-Market LHD 1991 BMW M5
2006 BMW M5
2002 BMW M5
1988 BMW M5
2002 BMW M5
2018 BMW M5 First Edition
BMW M5 classifieds (1)
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- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of BMW M5 are there?
There are six generations of the BMW M5: first generation E28 (1984–1988), second generation E34 (1991–1996), third generation E39 (1998–2003), fourth generation E60 (2005–2010), fifth generation F10 (2012–2017) and sixth generation F90 (2018–present).
What is the most popular BMW M5 to buy?
Each BMW generation has a tribal following, claiming their generation is the best. The E39 M5 (1999–2003) is favored by enthusiasts. The E60 M5 with the 507 hp V10 is another stand out choice. The F90 M5 Competition (2018–present) with 617 hp is the modern benchmark.
Where is the best place to buy a BMW M5?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW M5s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a BMW M5?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW M5s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the M5. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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