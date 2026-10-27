BMW M3
High-performance version of BMW's 3 Series, celebrated as the benchmark sports sedan. The M3 is known for its various legendary engine performance, razor-sharp handling, and motorsport DNA derived from touring car racing.
BMW M3 auction results (24)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
55k-Mile 2003 BMW M3 Convertible
2005 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed
1999 BMW M3 Convertible
1997 BMW M3 Sedan 5-Speed
34k-Mile 2006 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed
2002 BMW M3 Convertible 6-Speed
42k-Mile 1999 BMW M3 Convertible 5-Speed
51k-Mile 1995 BMW M3 Coupe
2003 BMW M3 Convertible 6-Speed
33k-Mile 2012 BMW M3 Coupe Competition Package 6-Speed
2008 BMW M3 Sedan Slicktop 6-Speed
2003 BMW M3 Coupe Six-Speed
BMW M3 classifieds (4)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of BMW M3 are there?
There is six generations of the BMW M3: 1st generation E30 (1986–91), 2nd generation E36 (1992–99), 3rd generation E46 (2000–06), 4th generation E90/E92/E93 (2007–13), 5th generation F80 (2014–20), sixth generation G80 (2021–present).
What is the most popular BMW M3 to buy?
The E46 M3 (2001–2006), especially the CSL, is one of the most coveted by enthusiasts. The E92 M3 GTS and Competition Package coupes are the clear peak of modern M3 collectibility, with some values now exceeding six figures.
Where is the best place to buy a BMW M3?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW M3s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a BMW M3?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW M3s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the M3. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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