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BMW M3

High-performance version of BMW's 3 Series, celebrated as the benchmark sports sedan. The M3 is known for its various legendary engine performance, razor-sharp handling, and motorsport DNA derived from touring car racing.

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BMW M3 auction results (24)

55k-Mile 2003 BMW M3 Convertible
Sold for $27,820 on 10/27/26

55k-Mile 2003 BMW M3 Convertible

2005 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed
Sold for $23,808 on 10/21/26

2005 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed

1999 BMW M3 Convertible
Sold for $13,375 on 10/06/26

1999 BMW M3 Convertible

1997 BMW M3 Sedan 5-Speed
Sold for $13,910 on 09/08/26

1997 BMW M3 Sedan 5-Speed

No reserve
34k-Mile 2006 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed
Sold for $50,000 on 07/15/26

34k-Mile 2006 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed

2002 BMW M3 Convertible 6-Speed
Sold for $12,466 on 05/20/26

2002 BMW M3 Convertible 6-Speed

No reserve
42k-Mile 1999 BMW M3 Convertible 5-Speed
Sold for $28,623 on 05/14/26

42k-Mile 1999 BMW M3 Convertible 5-Speed

No reserve
51k-Mile 1995 BMW M3 Coupe
Bid to $20,000 on 04/21/26

51k-Mile 1995 BMW M3 Coupe

2003 BMW M3 Convertible 6-Speed
Bid to $13,500 on 03/16/26

2003 BMW M3 Convertible 6-Speed

33k-Mile 2012 BMW M3 Coupe Competition Package 6-Speed
Sold for $38,520 on 02/05/26

33k-Mile 2012 BMW M3 Coupe Competition Package 6-Speed

2008 BMW M3 Sedan Slicktop 6-Speed
Sold for $32,903 on 11/20/25

2008 BMW M3 Sedan Slicktop 6-Speed

No reserve
2003 BMW M3 Coupe Six-Speed
Bid to $15,752 on 04/04/25

2003 BMW M3 Coupe Six-Speed

View all 24Chevron right

BMW M3 classifieds (4)

2002 BMW M3
Asking price $21,900

2002 BMW M3

Classified
2003 BMW M3
Asking price $20,000

2003 BMW M3

Classified
2003 BMW M3
Asking price $31,000

2003 BMW M3

Classified
2004 BMW M3
Asking price $23,000

2004 BMW M3

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of BMW M3 are there?

There is six generations of the BMW M3: 1st generation E30 (1986–91), 2nd generation E36 (1992–99), 3rd generation E46 (2000–06), 4th generation E90/E92/E93 (2007–13), 5th generation F80 (2014–20), sixth generation G80 (2021–present).

What is the most popular BMW M3 to buy?

The E46 M3 (2001–2006), especially the CSL, is one of the most coveted by enthusiasts. The E92 M3 GTS and Competition Package coupes are the clear peak of modern M3 collectibility, with some values now exceeding six figures.

Where is the best place to buy a BMW M3?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW M3s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a BMW M3?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW M3s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the M3. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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