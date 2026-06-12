All makes and models

BMW M Roadster

The BMW M Roadster is a high-performance open-top version of the Z3/Z4, fitted with the inline-6 from the M3. The E36/7 M Roadster offered 240 hp and one of the most engaging driving experiences BMW made in the late 1990s.

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BMW M Roadster auction results (6)

One-Owner 38k-Mile 2000 BMW M Roadster
Sold for $25,413 on 06/12/26

One-Owner 38k-Mile 2000 BMW M Roadster

No reserve
1999 BMW M Roadster
Bid to $4,800 on 04/23/26

1999 BMW M Roadster

Dinan-Modified 1998 BMW M Roadster
Sold for $11,500 on 07/01/25

Dinan-Modified 1998 BMW M Roadster

2001 BMW M Roadster
Bid to $16,750 on 04/07/25

2001 BMW M Roadster

1999 BMW M Roadster
Sold for $14,980 on 03/06/25

1999 BMW M Roadster

2001 BMW M Roadster S54
Bid to $10,220 on 05/02/24

2001 BMW M Roadster S54

BMW M Roadster classifieds (1)

2000 BMW M Roadster
Asking price $23,700

2000 BMW M Roadster

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of BMW M Roadster are there?

There are two generations of the BMW M Roadster: first generation E36/7 (1998–2002) and second generation E85 (2004–2008).

What is the most popular BMW M Roadster to buy?

The E36/7 M Roadster with the S54 engine (2001–2002) is among the most collectible, offering the highest power and best suspension tuning. The S52-powered cars (1998–2000) are slightly more common but still command significant premiums over standard Z3 roadsters.

Where is the best place to buy a BMW M Roadster?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW M Roadsters. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a BMW M Roadster?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW M Roadsters. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the M Roadster. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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