BMW M Roadster
The BMW M Roadster is a high-performance open-top version of the Z3/Z4, fitted with the inline-6 from the M3. The E36/7 M Roadster offered 240 hp and one of the most engaging driving experiences BMW made in the late 1990s.
BMW M Roadster auction results (6)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
One-Owner 38k-Mile 2000 BMW M Roadster
1999 BMW M Roadster
Dinan-Modified 1998 BMW M Roadster
2001 BMW M Roadster
1999 BMW M Roadster
2001 BMW M Roadster S54
BMW M Roadster classifieds (1)
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- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of BMW M Roadster are there?
There are two generations of the BMW M Roadster: first generation E36/7 (1998–2002) and second generation E85 (2004–2008).
What is the most popular BMW M Roadster to buy?
The E36/7 M Roadster with the S54 engine (2001–2002) is among the most collectible, offering the highest power and best suspension tuning. The S52-powered cars (1998–2000) are slightly more common but still command significant premiums over standard Z3 roadsters.
Where is the best place to buy a BMW M Roadster?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW M Roadsters. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a BMW M Roadster?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW M Roadsters. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the M Roadster. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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