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BMW 650i

The BMW 650i is a grand touring coupe or convertible with a turbocharged 4.4L V8. Part of the 6 Series lineup, it offers a blend of long-distance comfort and sporting performance with an upscale interior.

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BMW 650i auction results (11)

2007 BMW 650i Convertible
Sold for $11,235 on 10/05/26

2007 BMW 650i Convertible

No reserve
36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i Convertible
Sold for $19,260 on 09/09/26

36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i Convertible

2008 BMW 650i Convertible
Bid to $10,000 on 06/15/26

2008 BMW 650i Convertible

36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i
Bid to $15,050 on 06/11/26

36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i

36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i
Bid to $11,000 on 05/28/26

36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i

2010 BMW 650i Convertible
Bid to $13,250 on 05/28/26

2010 BMW 650i Convertible

2010 BMW 650i Convertible
Sold for $15,034 on 05/07/26

2010 BMW 650i Convertible

42k-Mile 2008 BMW 650i Convertible
Sold for $19,260 on 04/23/26

42k-Mile 2008 BMW 650i Convertible

No reserve
2009 BMW 650i Convertible
Sold for $10,968 on 03/12/26

2009 BMW 650i Convertible

No reserve
2008 BMW 650i Convertible
Sold for $12,573 on 12/09/25

2008 BMW 650i Convertible

No reserve
2012 BMW 650i
Sold for $20,330 on 03/03/25

2012 BMW 650i

Additional information

How many generations of BMW 650i are there?

There are two generations of the BMW 650i (6 Series): first generation E63/E64 (2004–2010) and second generation F12/F13 (2011–2019).

What is the most popular BMW 650i to buy?

The F13 650i Competition (2015–2019) with 460 hp and M Sport suspension is among the most desirable modern variant. The M6 Gran Coupe is preferred by driving enthusiasts. Low-mileage E63 650Ci coupes with the V8 are becoming popular due to their analog grand touring reputation.

Where is the best place to buy a BMW 650i?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW 650is. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a BMW 650i?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW 650is. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 650i. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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