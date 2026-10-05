BMW 650i
The BMW 650i is a grand touring coupe or convertible with a turbocharged 4.4L V8. Part of the 6 Series lineup, it offers a blend of long-distance comfort and sporting performance with an upscale interior.
BMW 650i auction results (11)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
2007 BMW 650i Convertible
36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i Convertible
2008 BMW 650i Convertible
36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i
36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i
2010 BMW 650i Convertible
2010 BMW 650i Convertible
42k-Mile 2008 BMW 650i Convertible
2009 BMW 650i Convertible
2008 BMW 650i Convertible
2012 BMW 650i
Additional information
How many generations of BMW 650i are there?
There are two generations of the BMW 650i (6 Series): first generation E63/E64 (2004–2010) and second generation F12/F13 (2011–2019).
What is the most popular BMW 650i to buy?
The F13 650i Competition (2015–2019) with 460 hp and M Sport suspension is among the most desirable modern variant. The M6 Gran Coupe is preferred by driving enthusiasts. Low-mileage E63 650Ci coupes with the V8 are becoming popular due to their analog grand touring reputation.
Where is the best place to buy a BMW 650i?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW 650is. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a BMW 650i?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW 650is. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 650i. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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