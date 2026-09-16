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BMW 325i

Rear-wheel-drive compact sports sedan from BMW's E30 or E36 generation. The 2.5L inline-6 is smooth and eager. Known for its near-perfect driving dynamics and as the quintessential sports sedan benchmark.

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BMW 325i auction results (6)

29-Years-Owned 1992 BMW 325i Sedan 5-Speed
Sold for $8,025 on 09/16/26

29-Years-Owned 1992 BMW 325i Sedan 5-Speed

No reserve
1987 BMW 325i Convertible 5-Speed
Sold for $14,980 on 04/02/26

1987 BMW 325i Convertible 5-Speed

1987 BMW 325i Convertible Five-Speed
Sold for $3,051 on 11/07/24

1987 BMW 325i Convertible Five-Speed

No reserve
1989 BMW 325i Convertible
Bid to $5,500 on 10/30/24

1989 BMW 325i Convertible

1995 BMW 325i Cabriolet
Sold for $9,630 on 08/27/24

1995 BMW 325i Cabriolet

1987 BMW 325i Convertible
Bid to $7,250 on 06/24/24

1987 BMW 325i Convertible

Additional information

How many generations of BMW 325i are there?

There were four generations of the BMW 325i as part of the 3 Series: first generation E30 (1985–1992), second generation E36 (1991–1998), third generation E46 (1998–2005), and fourth generation E90 (2005–2011).

What is the most popular BMW 325i to buy?

The E30 325i (1985–1991) and the E46 325i with the sport package are most collected. The E30 is the purest driver's car, especially in convertible form. M-sport equipped E46 325i examples are the most desirable third-generation cars for enthusiast driving.

Where is the best place to buy a BMW 325i?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW 325is. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a BMW 325i?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW 325is. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 325i. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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