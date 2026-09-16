BMW 325i
Rear-wheel-drive compact sports sedan from BMW's E30 or E36 generation. The 2.5L inline-6 is smooth and eager. Known for its near-perfect driving dynamics and as the quintessential sports sedan benchmark.
BMW 325i auction results (6)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
29-Years-Owned 1992 BMW 325i Sedan 5-Speed
1987 BMW 325i Convertible 5-Speed
1987 BMW 325i Convertible Five-Speed
1989 BMW 325i Convertible
1995 BMW 325i Cabriolet
1987 BMW 325i Convertible
Additional information
How many generations of BMW 325i are there?
There were four generations of the BMW 325i as part of the 3 Series: first generation E30 (1985–1992), second generation E36 (1991–1998), third generation E46 (1998–2005), and fourth generation E90 (2005–2011).
What is the most popular BMW 325i to buy?
The E30 325i (1985–1991) and the E46 325i with the sport package are most collected. The E30 is the purest driver's car, especially in convertible form. M-sport equipped E46 325i examples are the most desirable third-generation cars for enthusiast driving.
Where is the best place to buy a BMW 325i?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable BMW 325is. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a BMW 325i?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable BMW 325is. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 325i. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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