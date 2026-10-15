Bentley Continental
The Bentley Continental is a grand touring coupe featuring a twin-turbo W12 or V8. The Continental is known for blending hand-stitched luxury complimented by 200-mph performance. The Continental GT revived Bentley's sporting image when launched in 2003.
Bentley Continental auction results (7)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
16k-Mile 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed Mulliner
26k-Mile 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible
25k-Mile 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8
2005 Bentley Continental GT
26k-Mile 2012 Bentley Continental GT W12
2008 Bentley Continental GT Speed
1991 Bentley Continental
Bentley Continental classifieds (1)
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- Newly listed
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- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Bentley Continental are there?
There are fourth generations of the Bentley Continental GT: first generation (2003–2011), second generation (2012–2017) and third generation (2018–2024), and fourth generation (2025-present).
What is the most popular Bentley Continental to buy?
The second generation Bentley Continental GT V8 has been identified by enthusiasts as the most popular and practical Continental to purchase. The GTC variant is a convertible.
Where is the best place to buy a Bentley Continental?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Bentley Continentals. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Bentley Continental?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Bentley Continentals. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Continental. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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