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Bentley Continental

The Bentley Continental is a grand touring coupe featuring a twin-turbo W12 or V8. The Continental is known for blending hand-stitched luxury complimented by 200-mph performance. The Continental GT revived Bentley's sporting image when launched in 2003.

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Bentley Continental auction results (7)

16k-Mile 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed Mulliner
Bid to $43,750 on 10/15/26

16k-Mile 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed Mulliner

26k-Mile 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible
Bid to $101,000 on 06/11/26

26k-Mile 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible

25k-Mile 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8
Sold for $53,000 on 04/16/26

25k-Mile 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8

2005 Bentley Continental GT
Bid to $19,000 on 03/05/26

2005 Bentley Continental GT

26k-Mile 2012 Bentley Continental GT W12
Sold for $64,200 on 01/30/26

26k-Mile 2012 Bentley Continental GT W12

2008 Bentley Continental GT Speed
Bid to $30,000 on 06/03/25

2008 Bentley Continental GT Speed

1991 Bentley Continental
Bid to $60,000 on 04/10/25

1991 Bentley Continental

Bentley Continental classifieds (1)

2005 Bentley Continental
Asking price $28,500

2005 Bentley Continental

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Bentley Continental are there?

There are fourth generations of the Bentley Continental GT: first generation (2003–2011), second generation (2012–2017) and third generation (2018–2024), and fourth generation (2025-present).

What is the most popular Bentley Continental to buy?

The second generation Bentley Continental GT V8 has been identified by enthusiasts as the most popular and practical Continental to purchase. The GTC variant is a convertible.

Where is the best place to buy a Bentley Continental?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Bentley Continentals. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Bentley Continental?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Bentley Continentals. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Continental. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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