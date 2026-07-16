Description

When Carroll Shelby set his sights on beating Ferrari at the 1965 FIA World Championship, he commissioned just six purpose-built Daytona Coupes based on the 289 Cobra chassis. The gamble paid off spectacularly, securing Shelby the championship and immortalizing the cars in racing history. Penned by young designer Peter Brock, the Daytona Coupe's striking silhouette remains one of motorsport's most celebrated shapes. Driven by legends like Dan Gurney, Bob Bondurant, and Phil Hill, each original survives today as a multi-million-dollar artifact.

The spirit of those six cars lives on through the Factory Five Type 65 Coupe. Introduced in 1999, these expertly crafted replicas capture the original's essence at an attainable price — so faithfully that Hot Rod magazine reported, “Pete Brock told us himself that the Factory Five version is as good as it gets when it comes to replicas.”

This freshly completed Type 65 shows under 10 miles and is loaded with modern performance hardware: a 5.0L Ford Coyote V8, 6-speed manual, Ford Racing Control Pack, an independent rear suspension, Koni double-adjustable shocks, and Baer SS4+ brakes. Power steering, competition high-back aluminum race bucket seats with black fabric covers, Simpson harnesses, and Stewart Warner gauges round out the cockpit. Outside, it wears the authentic livery of Shelby's championship racers complemented with 15" Halibrand-style wheels and Goodyear Eagle tires.

This 2025 Factory Five Type 65 Daytona Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Florida with the Factory Five invoice and certificate of origin, build documentation, and a clean Montana title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Finished in the livery of Shelby’s World Championship racers

5.0L Ford Coyote V8 engine

6-speed manual transmission

Powder-coated Factory Five chassis

Factory Five high-back aluminum bucket seats with black fabric covers

Factory Equipment

Composite body

Livery of 1965 Daytona Coupe racers

Factory Five competition high-back aluminum race bucket seats with black fabric covers

5-point Simpson harnesses

Stewart Warner gauges

MT82 shifter kit

Wilwood pedal box

5.0L Ford Coyote V8 engine

6-speed manual transmission

Ford Racing Control Pack

Powder-coated Factory Five chassis

Independent rear suspension

Koni double-adjustable shocks

Front sway bar

31-spline driveshaft

Baer SS4+ big brake system (front and rear)

Power steering

15" Halibrand-style wheels with Goodyear Eagle Sport Car Special tires

Servicing & Documentation

This 2025 Factory Five Type 65 Daytona Coupe was recently completed

Known Imperfections

Blemishes on wheels

Ownership History

The seller completed the build in 2025.

Included Items

Original purchase invoice and certificate of origin

Construction manual

Build documentation

Additional Information

Note: The Montana title calls this a “1965 FFRI Type 65 Coupe.”

The seller states, “This build is brand new, recently completed, and built with premium components throughout. It is not an older kit, not a refreshed car, and not a budget-level build. All documentation for the build is included, along with records for the components used and the original Factory Five invoice detailing every option selected for this specific car.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: William Cooper Phone: 469.463.4542 Email: wcooper@hagerty.com