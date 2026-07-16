2025 Factory Five Type 65 Daytona Coupe Replica
Ended Jul 16, 2026 at 6:13 PM UTC
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Description
When Carroll Shelby set his sights on beating Ferrari at the 1965 FIA World Championship, he commissioned just six purpose-built Daytona Coupes based on the 289 Cobra chassis. The gamble paid off spectacularly, securing Shelby the championship and immortalizing the cars in racing history. Penned by young designer Peter Brock, the Daytona Coupe's striking silhouette remains one of motorsport's most celebrated shapes. Driven by legends like Dan Gurney, Bob Bondurant, and Phil Hill, each original survives today as a multi-million-dollar artifact.
The spirit of those six cars lives on through the Factory Five Type 65 Coupe. Introduced in 1999, these expertly crafted replicas capture the original's essence at an attainable price — so faithfully that Hot Rod magazine reported, “Pete Brock told us himself that the Factory Five version is as good as it gets when it comes to replicas.”
This freshly completed Type 65 shows under 10 miles and is loaded with modern performance hardware: a 5.0L Ford Coyote V8, 6-speed manual, Ford Racing Control Pack, an independent rear suspension, Koni double-adjustable shocks, and Baer SS4+ brakes. Power steering, competition high-back aluminum race bucket seats with black fabric covers, Simpson harnesses, and Stewart Warner gauges round out the cockpit. Outside, it wears the authentic livery of Shelby's championship racers complemented with 15" Halibrand-style wheels and Goodyear Eagle tires.
This 2025 Factory Five Type 65 Daytona Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Florida with the Factory Five invoice and certificate of origin, build documentation, and a clean Montana title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Finished in the livery of Shelby’s World Championship racers
5.0L Ford Coyote V8 engine
6-speed manual transmission
Powder-coated Factory Five chassis
Factory Five high-back aluminum bucket seats with black fabric covers
Factory Equipment
Composite body
Livery of 1965 Daytona Coupe racers
Factory Five competition high-back aluminum race bucket seats with black fabric covers
5-point Simpson harnesses
Stewart Warner gauges
MT82 shifter kit
Wilwood pedal box
5.0L Ford Coyote V8 engine
6-speed manual transmission
Ford Racing Control Pack
Powder-coated Factory Five chassis
Independent rear suspension
Koni double-adjustable shocks
Front sway bar
31-spline driveshaft
Baer SS4+ big brake system (front and rear)
Power steering
15" Halibrand-style wheels with Goodyear Eagle Sport Car Special tires
Servicing & Documentation
This 2025 Factory Five Type 65 Daytona Coupe was recently completed
Known Imperfections
Blemishes on wheels
Ownership History
The seller completed the build in 2025.
Included Items
Original purchase invoice and certificate of origin
Construction manual
Build documentation
Additional Information
Note: The Montana title calls this a “1965 FFRI Type 65 Coupe.”
The seller states, “This build is brand new, recently completed, and built with premium components throughout. It is not an older kit, not a refreshed car, and not a budget-level build. All documentation for the build is included, along with records for the components used and the original Factory Five invoice detailing every option selected for this specific car.”
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: William Cooper Phone: 469.463.4542 Email: wcooper@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.