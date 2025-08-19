Description

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak is not merely a car — it was a last call. Produced as part of the final year of Challenger production, the Jailbreak edition gave buyers unprecedented customization freedom, allowing combinations of colors, stripes, and badging previously locked out by factory constraints.

Under the hood lies a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine producing a thunderous 807 horsepower from the factory, one of the most powerful mass-produced muscle cars ever built. The widebody package adds 3.5 inches of muscular presence, accommodating massive Pirelli performance tires that plant all that power firmly to the road.

Inside, the cabin blends aggression with modernity, featuring a 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment system and leather interior with Hellcat branding.

This Jailbreak Hellcat was delivered to Milton Ruben Motors, Augusta, Georgia, in Granite over a Black Laguna leather interior with custom Jailbreak Demonic Red seat belts. The Painted Satin–Black graphics package is also a Jailbreak customization. This “last call” Challenger has travelled just 326 miles from new.

This 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

Offered from VL Classics

Last year for the famous Dodge Challenger

Showing around 326 miles from new

6.2L supercharged Hemi V8 SRT engine

Granite exterior paint

Black Laguna leather interior with SRT Hellcat logos

TorqueFlite 8–speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Factory options include: Premium Laguna Door Trim Panel Premium–Stitched Dash Panel Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory Power Tilt/Telescope Column Customer Preferred Package 26C Widebody Fender Flares Widebody Competition Suspension 305/35ZR20 All–Season Performance Tires "Jailbreak" Instrument Panel Badge Driver Convenience Group Power Multi–Function Mirrors with Manual Fold–Away High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Blind–Spot and Rear Cross–Path Detection Harman Kardon Audio Group with Subwoofer Demonic Red seat belts Painted Satin–Black Graphics Package 20" x 11" Split 5–Spoke Low–Gloss Black Wheels



Modifications

Tinted glass

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed: February 2024 : Glass and paint protection applied May 2024 : Ceramic Pro paint protection applied

Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak are presented in the gallery.

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Georgia registration history.