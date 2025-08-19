326-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak

2 days
$40,000
326-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak
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All photos (52)

Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2C3CDZC96PH601181
Mileage indicated326 Miles
LocationStrafford, Missouri
EngineSupercharged 6.2L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe

Description

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak is not merely a car — it was a last call. Produced as part of the final year of Challenger production, the Jailbreak edition gave buyers unprecedented customization freedom, allowing combinations of colors, stripes, and badging previously locked out by factory constraints.

Under the hood lies a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine producing a thunderous 807 horsepower from the factory, one of the most powerful mass-produced muscle cars ever built. The widebody package adds 3.5 inches of muscular presence, accommodating massive Pirelli performance tires that plant all that power firmly to the road.

Inside, the cabin blends aggression with modernity, featuring a 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment system and leather interior with Hellcat branding.

This Jailbreak Hellcat was delivered to Milton Ruben Motors, Augusta, Georgia, in Granite over a Black Laguna leather interior with custom Jailbreak Demonic Red seat belts. The Painted Satin–Black graphics package is also a Jailbreak customization. This “last call” Challenger has travelled just 326 miles from new.

This 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

  • Offered from VL Classics

  • Last year for the famous Dodge Challenger

  • Showing around 326 miles from new

  • 6.2L supercharged Hemi V8 SRT engine

  • Granite exterior paint

  • Black Laguna leather interior with SRT Hellcat logos

  • TorqueFlite 8–speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Factory options include:

    • Premium Laguna Door Trim Panel

    • Premium–Stitched Dash Panel

    • Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory

    • Power Tilt/Telescope Column

    • Customer Preferred Package 26C

    • Widebody Fender Flares

    • Widebody Competition Suspension

    • 305/35ZR20 All–Season Performance Tires

    • "Jailbreak" Instrument Panel Badge

    • Driver Convenience Group

    • Power Multi–Function Mirrors with Manual Fold–Away

    • High Intensity Discharge Headlamps

    • Blind–Spot and Rear Cross–Path Detection

    • Harman Kardon Audio Group with Subwoofer

    • Demonic Red seat belts

    • Painted Satin–Black Graphics Package

    • 20" x 11" Split 5–Spoke Low–Gloss Black Wheels

Modifications

  • Tinted glass

Servicing & Documentation

  • According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:

    • February 2024: Glass and paint protection applied

    • May 2024: Ceramic Pro paint protection applied

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak are presented in the gallery.

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Georgia registration history.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

326-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak

Current bid
WilliamMitchell_ftbu
WilliamMitchell_ftbu
$40,000
Seller
VL-Classics
VL-Classics
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids7
Views2,686
How it works
Bids
WilliamMitchell_ftbu's avatar
WilliamMitchell_ftbu
Jun 20 at 10:05 PM
$40,000bid placed 
RA_2u18o0's avatar
RA_2u18o0
Jun 20 at 8:29 PM
$27,000bid placed 
AMGRacing12's avatar
AMGRacing12
Jun 19 at 1:08 PM
$26,250bid placed 
Mowen2039's avatar
Mowen2039
Jun 17 at 7:09 AM
$26,000bid placed 
Haywood_Jablowme's avatar
Haywood_Jablowme
Jun 16 at 4:33 PM
$25,000bid placed 

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