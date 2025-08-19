326-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak
Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:05 PM UTC
Description
The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak is not merely a car — it was a last call. Produced as part of the final year of Challenger production, the Jailbreak edition gave buyers unprecedented customization freedom, allowing combinations of colors, stripes, and badging previously locked out by factory constraints.
Under the hood lies a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine producing a thunderous 807 horsepower from the factory, one of the most powerful mass-produced muscle cars ever built. The widebody package adds 3.5 inches of muscular presence, accommodating massive Pirelli performance tires that plant all that power firmly to the road.
Inside, the cabin blends aggression with modernity, featuring a 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment system and leather interior with Hellcat branding.
This Jailbreak Hellcat was delivered to Milton Ruben Motors, Augusta, Georgia, in Granite over a Black Laguna leather interior with custom Jailbreak Demonic Red seat belts. The Painted Satin–Black graphics package is also a Jailbreak customization. This “last call” Challenger has travelled just 326 miles from new.
This 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Missouri title.
Highlights
Offered from VL Classics
Last year for the famous Dodge Challenger
Showing around 326 miles from new
6.2L supercharged Hemi V8 SRT engine
Granite exterior paint
Black Laguna leather interior with SRT Hellcat logos
TorqueFlite 8–speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Factory options include:
Premium Laguna Door Trim Panel
Premium–Stitched Dash Panel
Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory
Power Tilt/Telescope Column
Customer Preferred Package 26C
Widebody Fender Flares
Widebody Competition Suspension
305/35ZR20 All–Season Performance Tires
"Jailbreak" Instrument Panel Badge
Driver Convenience Group
Power Multi–Function Mirrors with Manual Fold–Away
High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
Blind–Spot and Rear Cross–Path Detection
Harman Kardon Audio Group with Subwoofer
Demonic Red seat belts
Painted Satin–Black Graphics Package
20" x 11" Split 5–Spoke Low–Gloss Black Wheels
Modifications
Tinted glass
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:
February 2024: Glass and paint protection applied
May 2024: Ceramic Pro paint protection applied
Clean CARFAX History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak are presented in the gallery.
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Georgia registration history.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.