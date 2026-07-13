1,600-Mile 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT Z51
Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note this 2020 Corvette is now offered without reserve.
Please note photos of the Heads Up Display (HUD) have been added to the gallery.
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray represents a landmark moment in automotive history, debuting a mid-engine layout for the first time in the model's 67-year legacy. Moving the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 behind the driver achieves a near-ideal 40/60 weight distribution, transforming the Corvette's handling dynamics. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission delivers razor-sharp shifts, propelling the Stingray from 0–60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. Aluminum-intensive construction and carbon fiber body panels keep curb weight under 3,400 pounds, while dramatic sculpted bodywork and a driver-focused cockpit elevate the interior to near-luxury standards.
The excitement of the first mid-engine Corvette continues in this 2020 Corvette Stingray. It was purchased new from Chevrolet Van Nuys in California, and has remained with a single owner. Finished in striking Arctic White over an Adrenaline Red and Jet Black leather interior, it was optioned with the Z51 Performance Package and fully loaded 3LT luxury trim. Highlights include 19″ and 20″ alloy wheels, a color-matched removable roof panel, performance exhaust, heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats, front and rear cameras, navigation, and a Bose sound system.
Following an overheating issue, a Chevrolet dealer replaced the engine assembly as well as numerous auxiliary components in November 2021, when the car had approximately 1,100 miles. The car now shows approximately 1,600 miles.
This 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
First-year mid-engine Stingray
Arctic White over Adrenaline Red and Jet Black interior
Highly optioned, one owner, and just over 1,500 miles from new
Equipped with the Z51 performance package
Top 3LT version with GT2 bucket seats
Accompanied by original factory accessories
Factory Equipment
A window sticker is provided in the gallery. Partial highlights include:
Z51 Performance Handling Package
3LT Package with heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats
19" and 20" split-spoke alloy wheels
Red Brembo brake calipers
Revised performance suspension with Magnetic Ride Control
Electronically controlled limited-slip differential
Color matched removable roof panel
LED headlights
Power-folding side mirrors
Park Assist backup sensors
Head-up display
8″ touchscreen infotainment system with navigation
Heated microfiber-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters
Blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert
Performance data and video recorder
14-speaker Bose sound system
Servicing & Documentation
Service records and receipts can be viewed below under "Additional documents." Some highlights include:
August 2021:
Engine block assembly and ancillary components replaced due to overheating
Clean CARFAX History Report
Known Imperfections
Paint and body repairs were performed by Premier Coach of Thousand Oaks, California, in January 2022 and August 2022.
Invoices showing work performed can be viewed under "Additional documents" below.
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California registration history.
Included Items
Window sticker
Owner’s manual
Service and repair records
Battery maintainer
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Jakob Greisen Phone: 415.480.9028 Email: jgreisen@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.