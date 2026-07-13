Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray represents a landmark moment in automotive history, debuting a mid-engine layout for the first time in the model's 67-year legacy. Moving the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 behind the driver achieves a near-ideal 40/60 weight distribution, transforming the Corvette's handling dynamics. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission delivers razor-sharp shifts, propelling the Stingray from 0–60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. Aluminum-intensive construction and carbon fiber body panels keep curb weight under 3,400 pounds, while dramatic sculpted bodywork and a driver-focused cockpit elevate the interior to near-luxury standards.

The excitement of the first mid-engine Corvette continues in this 2020 Corvette Stingray. It was purchased new from Chevrolet Van Nuys in California, and has remained with a single owner. Finished in striking Arctic White over an Adrenaline Red and Jet Black leather interior, it was optioned with the Z51 Performance Package and fully loaded 3LT luxury trim. Highlights include 19″ and 20″ alloy wheels, a color-matched removable roof panel, performance exhaust, heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats, front and rear cameras, navigation, and a Bose sound system.

Following an overheating issue, a Chevrolet dealer replaced the engine assembly as well as numerous auxiliary components in November 2021, when the car had approximately 1,100 miles. The car now shows approximately 1,600 miles.

This 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

First-year mid-engine Stingray

Arctic White over Adrenaline Red and Jet Black interior

Highly optioned, one owner, and just over 1,500 miles from new

Equipped with the Z51 performance package

Top 3LT version with GT2 bucket seats

Accompanied by original factory accessories

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is provided in the gallery. Partial highlights include:

Z51 Performance Handling Package

3LT Package with heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats

19" and 20" split-spoke alloy wheels

Red Brembo brake calipers

Revised performance suspension with Magnetic Ride Control

Electronically controlled limited-slip differential

Color matched removable roof panel

LED headlights

Power-folding side mirrors

Park Assist backup sensors

Head-up display

8″ touchscreen infotainment system with navigation

Heated microfiber-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters

Blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert

Performance data and video recorder

14-speaker Bose sound system

Servicing & Documentation

Service records and receipts can be viewed below under "Additional documents." Some highlights include:

August 2021: Engine block assembly and ancillary components replaced due to overheating

Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint and body repairs were performed by Premier Coach of Thousand Oaks, California, in January 2022 and August 2022.

Invoices showing work performed can be viewed under "Additional documents" below.

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California registration history.

Included Items

Window sticker

Owner’s manual

Service and repair records

Battery maintainer

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Jakob Greisen Phone: 415.480.9028 Email: jgreisen@hagerty.com