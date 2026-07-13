Auction ended.

1,600-Mile 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT Z51

No reserve
Sold for on 07/13/26
Result
1,600-Mile 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT Z51
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (103)

Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1Y82D49L5101669
Mileage indicated1,600 Miles
LocationVan Nuys, California
Engine6.2L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorArctic White
Interior colorAdrenaline Red/Jet Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note this 2020 Corvette is now offered without reserve.

  • Please note photos of the Heads Up Display (HUD) have been added to the gallery.

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray represents a landmark moment in automotive history, debuting a mid-engine layout for the first time in the model's 67-year legacy. Moving the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 behind the driver achieves a near-ideal 40/60 weight distribution, transforming the Corvette's handling dynamics. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission delivers razor-sharp shifts, propelling the Stingray from 0–60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. Aluminum-intensive construction and carbon fiber body panels keep curb weight under 3,400 pounds, while dramatic sculpted bodywork and a driver-focused cockpit elevate the interior to near-luxury standards.

The excitement of the first mid-engine Corvette continues in this 2020 Corvette Stingray. It was purchased new from Chevrolet Van Nuys in California, and has remained with a single owner. Finished in striking Arctic White over an Adrenaline Red and Jet Black leather interior, it was optioned with the Z51 Performance Package and fully loaded 3LT luxury trim. Highlights include 19″ and 20″ alloy wheels, a color-matched removable roof panel, performance exhaust, heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats, front and rear cameras, navigation, and a Bose sound system.

Following an overheating issue, a Chevrolet dealer replaced the engine assembly as well as numerous auxiliary components in November 2021, when the car had approximately 1,100 miles. The car now shows approximately 1,600 miles.

This 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • First-year mid-engine Stingray

  • Arctic White over Adrenaline Red and Jet Black interior

  • Highly optioned, one owner, and just over 1,500 miles from new

  • Equipped with the Z51 performance package

  • Top 3LT version with GT2 bucket seats

  • Accompanied by original factory accessories

Factory Equipment

  • A window sticker is provided in the gallery. Partial highlights include:

  • Z51 Performance Handling Package

  • 3LT Package with heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats

  • 19" and 20" split-spoke alloy wheels

  • Red Brembo brake calipers

  • Revised performance suspension with Magnetic Ride Control

  • Electronically controlled limited-slip differential

  • Color matched removable roof panel

  • LED headlights

  • Power-folding side mirrors

  • Park Assist backup sensors

  • Head-up display

  • 8″ touchscreen infotainment system with navigation

  • Heated microfiber-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters

  • Blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert

  • Performance data and video recorder

  • 14-speaker Bose sound system

Servicing & Documentation

Service records and receipts can be viewed below under "Additional documents." Some highlights include:

  • August 2021:

    • Engine block assembly and ancillary components replaced due to overheating

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint and body repairs were performed by Premier Coach of Thousand Oaks, California, in January 2022 and August 2022.

Invoices showing work performed can be viewed under "Additional documents" below.

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California registration history.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Owner’s manual

  • Service and repair records

  • Battery maintainer

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Jakob Greisen Phone: 415.480.9028 Email: jgreisen@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Delivery and Maintenance Documents: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1,600-Mile 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT Z51 · No reserve

Sold to
THE-BOSS.com
THE-BOSS.com
$57,245
Seller
Jakob_Greisen
Jakob_Greisen
EndedJul 13, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids34
Views10,284

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