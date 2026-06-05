Description

More than a performance car, the 2020 M4 M Heritage Edition is a tribute to BMW’s celebrated motorsport legacy. Based on the formidable M4 Competition, this limited-production model draws inspiration from the iconic E30 M3, offered in heritage hues—Imola Red II, Laguna Seca Blue, and Velvet Blue—that echo BMW M’s signature colors.

Its twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six produces 444 horsepower, paired with either a dual-clutch or manual transmission. A carbon-fiber roof with tri-color striping and Orbit Grey forged 20-inch wheels distinguish its exterior. Inside, Merino leather M Sport seats, carbon fiber trim, and exclusive badging highlight its rarity, while iDrive technology, premium audio, and driver-focused amenities provide a engaging experience.

A total of 750 examples were produced globally, with 265 finished in BMW Individual Laguna Seca Blue over Silverstone and Black leather, as seen here. It also features the optional 6-Speed manual transmission. Originally delivered by BMW of Pembroke Pines, Florida, this Heritage Coupe has remained registered in that state since new.

Showing just over 37,000 miles, this 2020 BMW M4 M Heritage Edition Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with owner’s manuals, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Exclusive heritage-inspired edition celebrating BMW’s racing history

One of 265 finished in Laguna Seca Blue

Silverstone/Black leather with turquoise stitching

Twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six

6-Speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

20-inch Orbit Gray M wheels

BMW M Motorsport offset three-color strip incorporated into carbon-fiber roof

Carbon-fiber interior trim with “///M Heritage Edition 1/750” logo and M colors woven into the carbon weave

“Edition ///M Heritage” logo embroidered into front seat headrests

“Edition ///M Heritage 1/750” logo in door sills

Full-Merino leather M sport seats with enhanced lateral support

Competition Package

Wide fenders and aerodynamic bodywork

Front splitter and rear diffuser for enhanced downforce

Adaptive M suspension with multiple damper settings

Active M differential for optimized traction

M-tuned braking system with large, ventilated discs

Variable-ratio M Sport steering

BMW iDrive infotainment system

M-specific drive mode selector (Comfort, Sport, Sport+)

Launch control system

Head-up display

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed: December 2023 : One tire mounted/balanced January 2023 : Brake fluid flushed/changed, four tires mounted/balanced, spark plug(s) replaced



Known Imperfections

Touched-up blemish on front bumper

Blemish on driver’s door and front fender

Creases on upholstery

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): July 2022 : Damage reported: minor damage



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Included Items

Owner’s manuals

Two keyless remotes

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com