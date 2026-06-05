Auction ended.

2020 BMW M4 M Heritage Edition Coupe 6-Speed

Sold after for on 06/05/26
Result
2020 BMW M4 M Heritage Edition Coupe 6-Speed
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Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBS4Y9C08LFJ40432
Mileage indicated37,100 Miles
LocationJacksonville, Florida
EngineTwin-Turbocharged 3.0L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

2020 BMW M4 Heritage Edition Walk Around 1
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2020 BMW M4 Heritage Edition Walk Around 2
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2020 BMW M4 Heritage Edition Walk Around 3
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2020 BMW M4 Heritage Edition Walk Around 4
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2020 BMW M4 Heritage Edition Walk Around 5
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2020 BMW M4 Heritage Edition Interior Tour 1
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Description

More than a performance car, the 2020 M4 M Heritage Edition is a tribute to BMW’s celebrated motorsport legacy. Based on the formidable M4 Competition, this limited-production model draws inspiration from the iconic E30 M3, offered in heritage hues—Imola Red II, Laguna Seca Blue, and Velvet Blue—that echo BMW M’s signature colors.

Its twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six produces 444 horsepower, paired with either a dual-clutch or manual transmission. A carbon-fiber roof with tri-color striping and Orbit Grey forged 20-inch wheels distinguish its exterior. Inside, Merino leather M Sport seats, carbon fiber trim, and exclusive badging highlight its rarity, while iDrive technology, premium audio, and driver-focused amenities provide a engaging experience.

A total of 750 examples were produced globally, with 265 finished in BMW Individual Laguna Seca Blue over Silverstone and Black leather, as seen here. It also features the optional 6-Speed manual transmission. Originally delivered by BMW of Pembroke Pines, Florida, this Heritage Coupe has remained registered in that state since new.

Showing just over 37,000 miles, this 2020 BMW M4 M Heritage Edition Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with owner’s manuals, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Exclusive heritage-inspired edition celebrating BMW’s racing history

  • One of 265 finished in Laguna Seca Blue

  • Silverstone/Black leather with turquoise stitching

  • Twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six

  • 6-Speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • 20-inch Orbit Gray M wheels

  • BMW M Motorsport offset three-color strip incorporated into carbon-fiber roof

  • Carbon-fiber interior trim with “///M Heritage Edition 1/750” logo and M colors woven into the carbon weave

  • “Edition ///M Heritage” logo embroidered into front seat headrests

  • “Edition ///M Heritage 1/750” logo in door sills

  • Full-Merino leather M sport seats with enhanced lateral support

  • Competition Package

  • Wide fenders and aerodynamic bodywork

  • Front splitter and rear diffuser for enhanced downforce

  • Adaptive M suspension with multiple damper settings

  • Active M differential for optimized traction

  • M-tuned braking system with large, ventilated discs

  • Variable-ratio M Sport steering

  • BMW iDrive infotainment system

  • M-specific drive mode selector (Comfort, Sport, Sport+)

  • Launch control system

  • Head-up display

Servicing & Documentation

  • According to the included CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:

    • December 2023: One tire mounted/balanced

    • January 2023: Brake fluid flushed/changed, four tires mounted/balanced, spark plug(s) replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Touched-up blemish on front bumper

  • Blemish on driver’s door and front fender

  • Creases on upholstery

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • July 2022: Damage reported: minor damage

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Two keyless remotes

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2020 BMW M4 Heritage Edition

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2020 BMW M4 M Heritage Edition Coupe 6-Speed

Sold after for
$50,000
Seller
Cason_Vogel
Cason_Vogel
EndedJun 05, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids24
Views16,218
Bids
CVA's avatar
CVA
Jun 5 at 5:51 PM
$43,250bid placed 
jhilton's avatar
jhilton
Jun 5 at 5:51 PM
$43,000bid placed 
CVA's avatar
CVA
Jun 5 at 5:44 PM
$42,750bid placed 
jhilton's avatar
jhilton
Jun 5 at 5:43 PM
$42,500bid placed 
CVA's avatar
CVA
Jun 5 at 5:13 PM
$40,500bid placed 

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