One-Owner 42k-Mile 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Double Cab

No reserve
2 days
$18,250
One-Owner 42k-Mile 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Double Cab
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All photos (138)

Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GTR1NEC4JZ166538
Mileage indicated42,200 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine5.3L V8
DrivetrainRear-wheel drive
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorOnyx Black
Interior colorJet Black

Video gallery

2018 GMC Sierra SLT Exterior Walk Around
Play
2018 GMC Sierra SLT Wheels & Lower Body Walk Around
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2018 GMC Sierra SLT Open Walk Around
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2018 GMC Sierra SLT Start Up & Idle
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Description

The K2-generation GMC Sierra SLT arrived as the premium tier of General Motors' full-size truck lineup, offering a level of interior refinement and equipment that blurred the line between workhorse and luxury vehicle. The 2018 model year represents the final expression before a redesign, and the double cab configuration and 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 make it one of the most practical and capable configurations of the SLT lineup.

This example was purchased by the seller at Carroll GMC in Venice, Florida, in April 2018, where it was reported to have been exclusively maintained through September 2021. Showing just over 42,000 miles and finished in Onyx Black over a Jet Black leather interior, the truck is equipped with the SLT Premium and Preferred Packages.

An aftermarket exhaust has been fitted, along with a Ranch bed cap and Pendaliner plastic drop-in bedliner.

This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a window sticker, the manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • One owner from new showing approximately 42,900 miles

  • Aftermarket exhaust

  • Finished in Onyx Black over Jet Black leather interior

  • Original window sticker included

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include (see gallery for full details):

  • 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine

  • 6-speed automatic transmission

  • Electric power steering

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Trailering Equipment Package

  • LED lighting, HID headlights

  • EZ lift and lower tailgate and cargo box lights

  • Power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Optional Factory Equipment

    • SLT Premium Package

      • Bose audio system

      • Chrome assist steps

      • 20” polished alloy wheels

    • SLT Preferred Package

      • Front and rear park assist

      • Heated steering wheel

      • Power-sliding rear window

    • Leather-trimmed seating

    • Center console with USB ports and wireless charging

    • GMC infotainment system with 8” touchscreen and navigation

    • All-weather floor liners

Modifications

  • Aftermarket exhaust system

  • Pendaliner plastic bedliner

  • Ranch bed cap

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Basic service records are available in the gallery

  • Michelin tires installed in 2021

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint chips, swirls, and imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Creases on front seat lower bolsters

  • The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details)

    • May 2019: Accident reported – minor damage

      • The current owner states that the rear bumper was replaced

Ownership History

This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT was purchased new through Carroll GMC in Venice, Florida in April 2018 and has been in single ownership since. The Carfax report lists registration in Florida through November 2021 followed by registration history in Michigan, where it is currently titled.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Window sticker

  • Service records

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 42k-Mile 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Double Cab · No reserve

Current bid
KingLeon
KingLeon
$18,250
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids19
Views3,121
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KingLeon
Jun 23 at 2:44 PM
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Jun 21 at 10:30 PM
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