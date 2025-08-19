Description

The K2-generation GMC Sierra SLT arrived as the premium tier of General Motors' full-size truck lineup, offering a level of interior refinement and equipment that blurred the line between workhorse and luxury vehicle. The 2018 model year represents the final expression before a redesign, and the double cab configuration and 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 make it one of the most practical and capable configurations of the SLT lineup.

This example was purchased by the seller at Carroll GMC in Venice, Florida, in April 2018, where it was reported to have been exclusively maintained through September 2021. Showing just over 42,000 miles and finished in Onyx Black over a Jet Black leather interior, the truck is equipped with the SLT Premium and Preferred Packages.

An aftermarket exhaust has been fitted, along with a Ranch bed cap and Pendaliner plastic drop-in bedliner.

This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a window sticker, the manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

One owner from new showing approximately 42,900 miles

Aftermarket exhaust

Finished in Onyx Black over Jet Black leather interior

Original window sticker included

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include (see gallery for full details):

5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine

6-speed automatic transmission

Electric power steering

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Trailering Equipment Package

LED lighting, HID headlights

EZ lift and lower tailgate and cargo box lights

Power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Optional Factory Equipment SLT Premium Package Bose audio system Chrome assist steps 20” polished alloy wheels SLT Preferred Package Front and rear park assist Heated steering wheel Power-sliding rear window Leather-trimmed seating Center console with USB ports and wireless charging GMC infotainment system with 8” touchscreen and navigation All-weather floor liners



Modifications

Aftermarket exhaust system

Pendaliner plastic bedliner

Ranch bed cap

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Basic service records are available in the gallery

Michelin tires installed in 2021

Known Imperfections

Various paint chips, swirls, and imperfections consistent with age and use

Creases on front seat lower bolsters

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details) May 2019: Accident reported – minor damage The current owner states that the rear bumper was replaced



Ownership History

This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT was purchased new through Carroll GMC in Venice, Florida in April 2018 and has been in single ownership since. The Carfax report lists registration in Florida through November 2021 followed by registration history in Michigan, where it is currently titled.

Included Items