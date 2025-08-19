One-Owner 42k-Mile 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Double Cab
Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:30 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
The K2-generation GMC Sierra SLT arrived as the premium tier of General Motors' full-size truck lineup, offering a level of interior refinement and equipment that blurred the line between workhorse and luxury vehicle. The 2018 model year represents the final expression before a redesign, and the double cab configuration and 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 make it one of the most practical and capable configurations of the SLT lineup.
This example was purchased by the seller at Carroll GMC in Venice, Florida, in April 2018, where it was reported to have been exclusively maintained through September 2021. Showing just over 42,000 miles and finished in Onyx Black over a Jet Black leather interior, the truck is equipped with the SLT Premium and Preferred Packages.
An aftermarket exhaust has been fitted, along with a Ranch bed cap and Pendaliner plastic drop-in bedliner.
This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a window sticker, the manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
One owner from new showing approximately 42,900 miles
Aftermarket exhaust
Finished in Onyx Black over Jet Black leather interior
Original window sticker included
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the included window sticker include (see gallery for full details):
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine
6-speed automatic transmission
Electric power steering
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Trailering Equipment Package
LED lighting, HID headlights
EZ lift and lower tailgate and cargo box lights
Power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Optional Factory Equipment
SLT Premium Package
Bose audio system
Chrome assist steps
20” polished alloy wheels
SLT Preferred Package
Front and rear park assist
Heated steering wheel
Power-sliding rear window
Leather-trimmed seating
Center console with USB ports and wireless charging
GMC infotainment system with 8” touchscreen and navigation
All-weather floor liners
Modifications
Aftermarket exhaust system
Pendaliner plastic bedliner
Ranch bed cap
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Basic service records are available in the gallery
Michelin tires installed in 2021
Known Imperfections
Various paint chips, swirls, and imperfections consistent with age and use
Creases on front seat lower bolsters
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details)
May 2019: Accident reported – minor damage
The current owner states that the rear bumper was replaced
Ownership History
This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT was purchased new through Carroll GMC in Venice, Florida in April 2018 and has been in single ownership since. The Carfax report lists registration in Florida through November 2021 followed by registration history in Michigan, where it is currently titled.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Window sticker
Service records
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.