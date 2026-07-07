52-Mile Austin Yellow 2017 BMW M2
Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
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Description
In an era of increasingly digital and detached driving, the BMW M2 is vivid reminder of what a true sports car should be. Built on the compact 2-Series platform, it featured a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 365 horsepower when new, launching from zero to 60 mph in a hair over four seconds.
More than its numbers, the F87-generation M2’s personality defined it. Smaller and lighter than the M3 and M4, it delivered a raw, responsive feel that made every drive engaging. Its short wheelbase and wide stance created lively, confidence-inspiring handling, rewarding experienced drivers while remaining approachable. And when fitted with the optional M-DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission, it fires off ultra-rapid shifts as its twin-scroll turbocharged engine races toward redline. The interior remained purposefully simple, with supportive M Sport seats, a clean layout, and just enough modern tech. As Car and Driver noted, the M2 was “perfectly balanced… powerful, smooth, and sonorous.” Michael Fux turned to BMW Individual to create a one-of-a-kind Austin Yellow BMW M2, a striking color never offered on the model, showcasing his flair for bold, unique builds. The color is an option on the M2s bigger brothers, the M3 and M4 but was never available on the M2. Fux is known for his bold color choices, most memorably his mint green Rolls-Royce Wraith and green McLaren P1. Other unique touches added by BMW Individual include color matched calipers, full carbon fiber body kit (front lips, mirror caps, side skirts, and rear spoiler), and performance exhaust. Inside BMW added carbon fiber trim, Austin Yellow stitching and trim, and personalized sill plates. No longer under Fux’s ownership, this unique M2 shows just over 50 miles from new.
This 2017 BMW M2 is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, factory owner’s manuals, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Reportedly the only BMW M2 finished in Austin Yellow Metallic (B67)
Showing 52 original miles
Carbon fiber body kit and interior trim
3.0L twin-scroll turbocharged inline-six (N55)
7-speed M-DCT dual-clutch transmission
Factory Equipment
Rear-wheel drive
Active M Differential
M-tuned adaptive suspension
Variable-ratio M Sport steering
Large 4-piston front / single-piston rear M compound brakes
Widened front and rear fenders
Aggressive M-specific front fascia and rear diffuser
M Sport bucket seats with adjustable side bolsters
6.5-inch iDrive infotainment display
Launch Control and multiple driving modes (Comfort, Sport, Sport+)
MDM (M Dynamic Mode) stability control settings
Optional equipment includes:
2MK – M double-clutch transmission with Drivelogic
248 – Heated steering wheel
249 – Multifunction steering wheel
2VB – Tire pressure display
2VZ – M Double Spoke 437 wheels (jet black)
3AG – Reversing camera
423 – Velour floor mats
459 – Power seat adjustment with memory
481 – Sport seats
488 – Lumbar support (driver/passenger)
494 – Heated front seats
4AE – Retractable front armrest
4MC – Carbon fiber trim
502 – Headlight cleaning system
507 – Rear Park Distance Control (PDC)
522 – Xenon headlights
524 – Adaptive headlights
534 – Automatic climate control
544 – Cruise control with braking function
563 – Lighting package
5AC – High-beam assistant
5AP – Decoding anti-glare high-beam assist
5AS – Driving Assistant
5DC – Folding rear headrests
609 – Navigation system Professional
645 – BMW US Radio
655 – Satellite radio
674 – Harman Kardon Hi-Fi system
6AK – ConnectedDrive Services
6AM – Real-Time Traffic Info
6AP – Remote Services
6NW – Wireless charging + enhanced Bluetooth
6WD – WiFi hotspot
760 – High-gloss Shadowline trim
8TN – Adjustable daytime running lights
A090 / 90AH – AGM battery
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
May 2026 (see Documents):
Antifreeze changed
Brake fluid flushed/changed
Oil and filter change
Clean CARFAX History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 2017 BMW M2 are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.
Included Items
Factory owner’s manuals
Carpeted mats
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.