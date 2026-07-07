Description

In an era of increasingly digital and detached driving, the BMW M2 is vivid reminder of what a true sports car should be. Built on the compact 2-Series platform, it featured a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 365 horsepower when new, launching from zero to 60 mph in a hair over four seconds.

More than its numbers, the F87-generation M2’s personality defined it. Smaller and lighter than the M3 and M4, it delivered a raw, responsive feel that made every drive engaging. Its short wheelbase and wide stance created lively, confidence-inspiring handling, rewarding experienced drivers while remaining approachable. And when fitted with the optional M-DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission, it fires off ultra-rapid shifts as its twin-scroll turbocharged engine races toward redline. The interior remained purposefully simple, with supportive M Sport seats, a clean layout, and just enough modern tech. As Car and Driver noted, the M2 was “perfectly balanced… powerful, smooth, and sonorous.” Michael Fux turned to BMW Individual to create a one-of-a-kind Austin Yellow BMW M2, a striking color never offered on the model, showcasing his flair for bold, unique builds. The color is an option on the M2s bigger brothers, the M3 and M4 but was never available on the M2. Fux is known for his bold color choices, most memorably his mint green Rolls-Royce Wraith and green McLaren P1. Other unique touches added by BMW Individual include color matched calipers, full carbon fiber body kit (front lips, mirror caps, side skirts, and rear spoiler), and performance exhaust. Inside BMW added carbon fiber trim, Austin Yellow stitching and trim, and personalized sill plates. No longer under Fux’s ownership, this unique M2 shows just over 50 miles from new.

This 2017 BMW M2 is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, factory owner’s manuals, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Reportedly the only BMW M2 finished in Austin Yellow Metallic (B67)

Showing 52 original miles

Carbon fiber body kit and interior trim

3.0L twin-scroll turbocharged inline-six (N55)

7-speed M-DCT dual-clutch transmission

Factory Equipment

Rear-wheel drive

Active M Differential

M-tuned adaptive suspension

Variable-ratio M Sport steering

Large 4-piston front / single-piston rear M compound brakes

Widened front and rear fenders

Aggressive M-specific front fascia and rear diffuser

M Sport bucket seats with adjustable side bolsters

6.5-inch iDrive infotainment display

Launch Control and multiple driving modes (Comfort, Sport, Sport+)

MDM (M Dynamic Mode) stability control settings

Optional equipment includes: 2MK – M double-clutch transmission with Drivelogic 248 – Heated steering wheel 249 – Multifunction steering wheel 2VB – Tire pressure display 2VZ – M Double Spoke 437 wheels (jet black) 3AG – Reversing camera 423 – Velour floor mats 459 – Power seat adjustment with memory 481 – Sport seats 488 – Lumbar support (driver/passenger) 494 – Heated front seats 4AE – Retractable front armrest 4MC – Carbon fiber trim 502 – Headlight cleaning system 507 – Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) 522 – Xenon headlights 524 – Adaptive headlights 534 – Automatic climate control 544 – Cruise control with braking function 563 – Lighting package 5AC – High-beam assistant 5AP – Decoding anti-glare high-beam assist 5AS – Driving Assistant 5DC – Folding rear headrests 609 – Navigation system Professional 645 – BMW US Radio 655 – Satellite radio 674 – Harman Kardon Hi-Fi system 6AK – ConnectedDrive Services 6AM – Real-Time Traffic Info 6AP – Remote Services 6NW – Wireless charging + enhanced Bluetooth 6WD – WiFi hotspot 760 – High-gloss Shadowline trim 8TN – Adjustable daytime running lights A090 / 90AH – AGM battery



Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed: May 2026 (see Documents) : Antifreeze changed Brake fluid flushed/changed Oil and filter change

Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 2017 BMW M2 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Included Items

Factory owner’s manuals

Carpeted mats

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com