Auction ended.

52-Mile Austin Yellow 2017 BMW M2

Bid to $53,500 on 07/07/26
Result
52-Mile Austin Yellow 2017 BMW M2
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (134)

Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBS1H9C58HV886827
Mileage indicated52 Miles
LocationNew Port Richey, Florida
EngineTurbocharged 3.0L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorAustin Yellow Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note additional photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note three YouTube videos have been added.

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

Video gallery

Austin Yellow 2017 BMW M2 Walk Around
Play
Austin Yellow 2017 BMW M2 Walk Around 2
Play
Austin Yellow 2017 BMW M2 Interior Tour
Play
Austin Yellow 2017 BMW M2 Engine Compartment
Play

Description

In an era of increasingly digital and detached driving, the BMW M2 is vivid reminder of what a true sports car should be. Built on the compact 2-Series platform, it featured a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 365 horsepower when new, launching from zero to 60 mph in a hair over four seconds.

More than its numbers, the F87-generation M2’s personality defined it. Smaller and lighter than the M3 and M4, it delivered a raw, responsive feel that made every drive engaging. Its short wheelbase and wide stance created lively, confidence-inspiring handling, rewarding experienced drivers while remaining approachable. And when fitted with the optional M-DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission, it fires off ultra-rapid shifts as its twin-scroll turbocharged engine races toward redline. The interior remained purposefully simple, with supportive M Sport seats, a clean layout, and just enough modern tech. As Car and Driver noted, the M2 was “perfectly balanced… powerful, smooth, and sonorous.” Michael Fux turned to BMW Individual to create a one-of-a-kind Austin Yellow BMW M2, a striking color never offered on the model, showcasing his flair for bold, unique builds. The color is an option on the M2s bigger brothers, the M3 and M4 but was never available on the M2. Fux is known for his bold color choices, most memorably his mint green Rolls-Royce Wraith and green McLaren P1. Other unique touches added by BMW Individual include color matched calipers, full carbon fiber body kit (front lips, mirror caps, side skirts, and rear spoiler), and performance exhaust. Inside BMW added carbon fiber trim, Austin Yellow stitching and trim, and personalized sill plates. No longer under Fux’s ownership, this unique M2 shows just over 50 miles from new.

This 2017 BMW M2 is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, factory owner’s manuals, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Reportedly the only BMW M2 finished in Austin Yellow Metallic (B67)

  • Showing 52 original miles

  • Carbon fiber body kit and interior trim

  • 3.0L twin-scroll turbocharged inline-six (N55)

  • 7-speed M-DCT dual-clutch transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • Active M Differential

  • M-tuned adaptive suspension

  • Variable-ratio M Sport steering

  • Large 4-piston front / single-piston rear M compound brakes

  • Widened front and rear fenders

  • Aggressive M-specific front fascia and rear diffuser

  • M Sport bucket seats with adjustable side bolsters

  • 6.5-inch iDrive infotainment display

  • Launch Control and multiple driving modes (Comfort, Sport, Sport+)

  • MDM (M Dynamic Mode) stability control settings

  • Optional equipment includes:

    • 2MK – M double-clutch transmission with Drivelogic

    • 248 – Heated steering wheel

    • 249 – Multifunction steering wheel

    • 2VB – Tire pressure display

    • 2VZ – M Double Spoke 437 wheels (jet black)

    • 3AG – Reversing camera

    • 423 – Velour floor mats

    • 459 – Power seat adjustment with memory

    • 481 – Sport seats

    • 488 – Lumbar support (driver/passenger)

    • 494 – Heated front seats

    • 4AE – Retractable front armrest

    • 4MC – Carbon fiber trim

    • 502 – Headlight cleaning system

    • 507 – Rear Park Distance Control (PDC)

    • 522 – Xenon headlights

    • 524 – Adaptive headlights

    • 534 – Automatic climate control

    • 544 – Cruise control with braking function

    • 563 – Lighting package

    • 5AC – High-beam assistant

    • 5AP – Decoding anti-glare high-beam assist

    • 5AS – Driving Assistant

    • 5DC – Folding rear headrests

    • 609 – Navigation system Professional

    • 645 – BMW US Radio

    • 655 – Satellite radio

    • 674 – Harman Kardon Hi-Fi system

    • 6AK – ConnectedDrive Services

    • 6AM – Real-Time Traffic Info

    • 6AP – Remote Services

    • 6NW – Wireless charging + enhanced Bluetooth

    • 6WD – WiFi hotspot

    • 760 – High-gloss Shadowline trim

    • 8TN – Adjustable daytime running lights

    • A090 / 90AH – AGM battery

Servicing & Documentation

  • According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

    • May 2026 (see Documents):

      • Antifreeze changed

      • Brake fluid flushed/changed

      • Oil and filter change

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2017 BMW M2 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Included Items

  • Factory owner’s manuals

  • Carpeted mats

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Service Receipt: 2017 BMW M2

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

52-Mile Austin Yellow 2017 BMW M2

Last bid
MG_h86uqk
MG_h86uqk
$53,500
Seller
TampaGarage
TampaGarage
EndedJul 07, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
Bids62
Views27,818

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