Auction ended.

2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4x4 Project

No reserve
Sold for on 06/15/26
Result
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4x4 Project
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All photos (74)

Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:48 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GNSKJKC1GR450012
Mileage indicated124,550 Miles
LocationStuart, Florida
Engine5.3L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV, Wagon, Full size

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2016 Chevrolet Suburban combines brute utility with genuine luxury in top-tier LTZ trim, making it a favorite among large families, executives, and those who need to tow.

This well-optioned Suburban LTZ features a 5.3-liter V8 engine rated at 355 horsepower when new, paired with a smooth six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time, single-speed four-wheel-drive system with an automatic mode. When new, it was rated to tow up to 8,300 pounds.

Inside, it features leather seats including second-row captain's chairs, plus a Bose premium audio system, heated and ventilated front seats, a power-retractable running boards, and Magnetic Ride Control.

The seller notes that it has not been driven in over a year, has cosmetic flaws, and may need mechanical work to make it roadworthy.

This 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ project is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Finished in Black over a Jet Black leather interior

  • 5.3L V8 engine rated at 355 hp

  • 6-speed 6L-80 automatic transmission

  • Four-wheel drive

  • Trailer hitch

  • Power glass sunroof

Factory Equipment

  • Some factory options include:

    • AG2 – Adjuster Passenger seat power, Multi–Directional adjuster Seat, 6-way Power, Split Bench, Passenger

    • AN3 – Seats, front bucket, With Electronic Body Support Control

    • ATN – Rear bucket seats, Power Configurable

    • A45 – Memory Seat Adjuster, Mirror, Power, Driver & Enhanced Memory Personalization

    • BVE – STEPS Running board, Side

    • CF5 – Roof, Sun, Glass Sliding, Electric

    • CJ4 – HVAC System Air Conditioning, Front & Rear Electronic Controls

    • C6H – GVW Rating 7,500 LBS.

    • D07 – Console, Front Compartment Floor

    • GBA – Primary exterior color: Black (G) 8555

    • G80 – Axle: Rear, Positraction, Limited Slip

    • H2X – Interior trim configuration: Leather, Level 4, Jet Black

    • IO6 – Radio: Infotainment System-Uplevel with Connectivity & Embedded Navigation

    • JF4 – Pedals Adjustable, Power

    • KA6 – Heater, rear seat

    • KB6 – Heater Seat, Cooling, Front

    • KI4 – Receptacle Electrical, Accessory 110 VOLT

    • K4C – Charger Inductive Portable Wireless Device

    • L83 – Engine: Gas, 8 Cylinder, 5.3L, SIDI VVT, AFM, E85 MAX, Aluminum

    • MYC – Transmission: Automatic 6 SPD, HMD, 6L–80

    • NP0 – Transfer Case Active, Single Speed, Switch Activated

    • NP5 – Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped

    • N38 – Steering Column Tilt, Telescoping, Power.

    • RD4 – Wheels: 20 X 9.0, J, Aluminum, Design 4

    • TG5 – Player Compact Disc and MP3

    • T3U – Lamp: Front Fog, ECE

    • UQS – Speaker System Premium Audio Branded with Surround Amplifier

    • UVD – Steering Wheel, Heated

    • Z82– Trailering Package (Special) (Reese Type Hitch)

    • Z95 – Chassis Package Magneride

    • 4AA – Interior trim: Jet Black

Servicing & Documentation

  • According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:

    • December 2024: Tire(s) balanced and replaced

    • October 2024: Tire repaired

    • July 2024: Brake pads, rotors, and calipers replaced

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Not driven in over a year and will need to be serviced before being used

  • Power steering intermittently cuts out

  • Faded paint and other exterior flaws as shown in the gallery

  • Worn leather upholstery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Michigan and Florida registration history.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4x4 Project · No reserve

Sold to
RaulRivadeneyra
RaulRivadeneyra
$14,445
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedJun 15, 2026 at 6:48 PM UTC
Bids55
Views8,188
Bids
RaulRivadeneyra's avatar
RaulRivadeneyra
Jun 15 at 6:46 PM
$13,500bid placed 
CH_z9g110's avatar
CH_z9g110
Jun 15 at 6:45 PM
$13,250bid placed 
RaulRivadeneyra's avatar
RaulRivadeneyra
Jun 15 at 6:43 PM
$12,750bid placed 
CH_z9g110's avatar
CH_z9g110
Jun 15 at 6:42 PM
$12,500bid placed 
RaulRivadeneyra's avatar
RaulRivadeneyra
Jun 15 at 6:40 PM
$12,250bid placed 

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