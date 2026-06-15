2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4x4 Project
Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:48 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 2016 Chevrolet Suburban combines brute utility with genuine luxury in top-tier LTZ trim, making it a favorite among large families, executives, and those who need to tow.
This well-optioned Suburban LTZ features a 5.3-liter V8 engine rated at 355 horsepower when new, paired with a smooth six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time, single-speed four-wheel-drive system with an automatic mode. When new, it was rated to tow up to 8,300 pounds.
Inside, it features leather seats including second-row captain's chairs, plus a Bose premium audio system, heated and ventilated front seats, a power-retractable running boards, and Magnetic Ride Control.
The seller notes that it has not been driven in over a year, has cosmetic flaws, and may need mechanical work to make it roadworthy.
This 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ project is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Finished in Black over a Jet Black leather interior
5.3L V8 engine rated at 355 hp
6-speed 6L-80 automatic transmission
Four-wheel drive
Trailer hitch
Power glass sunroof
Factory Equipment
Some factory options include:
AG2 – Adjuster Passenger seat power, Multi–Directional adjuster Seat, 6-way Power, Split Bench, Passenger
AN3 – Seats, front bucket, With Electronic Body Support Control
ATN – Rear bucket seats, Power Configurable
A45 – Memory Seat Adjuster, Mirror, Power, Driver & Enhanced Memory Personalization
BVE – STEPS Running board, Side
CF5 – Roof, Sun, Glass Sliding, Electric
CJ4 – HVAC System Air Conditioning, Front & Rear Electronic Controls
C6H – GVW Rating 7,500 LBS.
D07 – Console, Front Compartment Floor
GBA – Primary exterior color: Black (G) 8555
G80 – Axle: Rear, Positraction, Limited Slip
H2X – Interior trim configuration: Leather, Level 4, Jet Black
IO6 – Radio: Infotainment System-Uplevel with Connectivity & Embedded Navigation
JF4 – Pedals Adjustable, Power
KA6 – Heater, rear seat
KB6 – Heater Seat, Cooling, Front
KI4 – Receptacle Electrical, Accessory 110 VOLT
K4C – Charger Inductive Portable Wireless Device
L83 – Engine: Gas, 8 Cylinder, 5.3L, SIDI VVT, AFM, E85 MAX, Aluminum
MYC – Transmission: Automatic 6 SPD, HMD, 6L–80
NP0 – Transfer Case Active, Single Speed, Switch Activated
NP5 – Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped
N38 – Steering Column Tilt, Telescoping, Power.
RD4 – Wheels: 20 X 9.0, J, Aluminum, Design 4
TG5 – Player Compact Disc and MP3
T3U – Lamp: Front Fog, ECE
UQS – Speaker System Premium Audio Branded with Surround Amplifier
UVD – Steering Wheel, Heated
Z82– Trailering Package (Special) (Reese Type Hitch)
Z95 – Chassis Package Magneride
4AA – Interior trim: Jet Black
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:
December 2024: Tire(s) balanced and replaced
October 2024: Tire repaired
July 2024: Brake pads, rotors, and calipers replaced
Clean CARFAX History Report
Known Imperfections
Not driven in over a year and will need to be serviced before being used
Power steering intermittently cuts out
Faded paint and other exterior flaws as shown in the gallery
Worn leather upholstery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Michigan and Florida registration history.
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.