Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2016 Chevrolet Suburban combines brute utility with genuine luxury in top-tier LTZ trim, making it a favorite among large families, executives, and those who need to tow.

This well-optioned Suburban LTZ features a 5.3-liter V8 engine rated at 355 horsepower when new, paired with a smooth six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time, single-speed four-wheel-drive system with an automatic mode. When new, it was rated to tow up to 8,300 pounds.

Inside, it features leather seats including second-row captain's chairs, plus a Bose premium audio system, heated and ventilated front seats, a power-retractable running boards, and Magnetic Ride Control.

The seller notes that it has not been driven in over a year, has cosmetic flaws, and may need mechanical work to make it roadworthy.

This 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ project is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Finished in Black over a Jet Black leather interior

5.3L V8 engine rated at 355 hp

6-speed 6L-80 automatic transmission

Four-wheel drive

Trailer hitch

Power glass sunroof

Factory Equipment

Some factory options include: AG2 – Adjuster Passenger seat power, Multi–Directional adjuster Seat, 6-way Power, Split Bench, Passenger AN3 – Seats, front bucket, With Electronic Body Support Control ATN – Rear bucket seats, Power Configurable A45 – Memory Seat Adjuster, Mirror, Power, Driver & Enhanced Memory Personalization BVE – STEPS Running board, Side CF5 – Roof, Sun, Glass Sliding, Electric CJ4 – HVAC System Air Conditioning, Front & Rear Electronic Controls C6H – GVW Rating 7,500 LBS. D07 – Console, Front Compartment Floor GBA – Primary exterior color: Black (G) 8555 G80 – Axle: Rear, Positraction, Limited Slip H2X – Interior trim configuration: Leather, Level 4, Jet Black IO6 – Radio: Infotainment System-Uplevel with Connectivity & Embedded Navigation JF4 – Pedals Adjustable, Power KA6 – Heater, rear seat KB6 – Heater Seat, Cooling, Front KI4 – Receptacle Electrical, Accessory 110 VOLT K4C – Charger Inductive Portable Wireless Device L83 – Engine: Gas, 8 Cylinder, 5.3L, SIDI VVT, AFM, E85 MAX, Aluminum MYC – Transmission: Automatic 6 SPD, HMD, 6L–80 NP0 – Transfer Case Active, Single Speed, Switch Activated NP5 – Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped N38 – Steering Column Tilt, Telescoping, Power. RD4 – Wheels: 20 X 9.0, J, Aluminum, Design 4 TG5 – Player Compact Disc and MP3 T3U – Lamp: Front Fog, ECE UQS – Speaker System Premium Audio Branded with Surround Amplifier UVD – Steering Wheel, Heated Z82– Trailering Package (Special) (Reese Type Hitch) Z95 – Chassis Package Magneride 4AA – Interior trim: Jet Black



Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed: December 2024 : Tire(s) balanced and replaced October 2024 : Tire repaired July 2024 : Brake pads, rotors, and calipers replaced

Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

Not driven in over a year and will need to be serviced before being used

Power steering intermittently cuts out

Faded paint and other exterior flaws as shown in the gallery

Worn leather upholstery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Michigan and Florida registration history.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com