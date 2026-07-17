Auction ended.

43k-Mile 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe

Sold after for on 07/17/26
Result
43k-Mile 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (168)

Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDDKJ5KB1EF252481
Mileage indicated43,000 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine3.5L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPolar White
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Continuing a lineage that started in the 1960s, the Mercedes‑Benz E‑Class Coupe has long been a cornerstone of the brand’s lineup. Derived from the W212‑generation E‑Class sedan, the Coupe had the same richly appointed interior, while wearing more expressive, more aggressive exterior styling highlighted by a flowing roofline and muscular rear wheel arches.

The E350 delivered the solid performance and quiet composure expected of the marque; when the 268-horsepower 3.5L V6 came online, its turbine-like thrust flowed through a smooth-shifting 7‑speed automatic transmission, which could also be shifted manually with steering wheel-mounted paddles.

The driver enjoyed that powertrain ensconced in the best bucket seats this side of a track day, while enjoying the E350's premium upholstery and audio system. After recording a 5-second 0–60 dash, Car and Driver concluded, “The 2014 E350 coupe has pretty much everything one might desire in a personal luxury car.”

Finished in Polar White over Black leather upholstery and equipped with AMG styling components and AMG 18" wheels, this E350 was well-optioned when new with the the Premium 1, LED Lighting, and Lane Tracking Packages, as well as the optional wood/leather steering wheel and Keyless Go. It was first sold at David R. McGeorge Mercedes-Benz in Henrico, Virginia, and remained registered in that state with a single owner until its acquisition by the selling dealer. The car's odometer shows just 43,000 miles.

This 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with owner's manuals, 2 key fobs, a copy of the window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto

  • Equipped with Sport, Premium 1, LED Lighting, and Lane Tracking Packages

  • Finished in (149U) Polar White

  • Black/Anthracite Leather upholstery with Burled Walnut Veneer trim

  • 18" AMG double-spoke wheels now wearing Michelin tires

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 3.5L twin-cam DOHC V6

  • 7‑speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Factory feature highlights include:

    • 210A – Leather

    • 211A – Leather - Black/Anthracite

    • 218 – Rear-View Camera

    • 22P – Track Package

    • 234 – Blind Spot Assistant

    • 242 – Electrically Adjustable Right Driver Seat W Memory

    • 249 – Interior And Exterior Mirror, Automatically Dimming

    • 258 – Collision Warning System w/Active Brake Interv. Stop

    • 275 – Memory Package (Driver Seat, Strg. Col., Mirror)

    • 289 – Leather Steering Wheel With Trim Insert

    • 401 – Front Seat Climate Control

    • 409 – Front Left And Right Multicontour Seat

    • 413 – Panoramic Sliding Sunroof/Glass Sunroof

    • 427 – Automatic Transmission 7-Speed

    • 428 – Steering Wheel Gearshift Buttons/Shift Paddle Painted

    • 476 – Automatic Lane Recognition

    • 486 – Sports Suspension

    • 512 – COMAND APS With DVD Changer

    • 51U – Black Fabric Roof Interior Trim

    • 540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window

    • 608 – Automatic High Beam Switch (IHC)

    • 640 – Dynamic LED Headlamps, SAE, Right-Hand Traffic

    • 660 – AMG Double-Spoke Wheels 18" With Mixed Tires

    • 810 – Premium Sound System

    • 889 – Keyless - Go

    • 950 – AMG Sports Package

Servicing & Documentation

  • CARFAX shows the following service being performed:

    • April 2026:

      • Wipers replaced, oil and filter changed

    • June 2025:

      • Vehicle serviced

    • May 2025:

      • Oil and filter changed

    • September 2024:

      • Tires replaced and balanced, wipers replaced

    • April 2024:

      • Two tires mounted and balanced, alignment performed, spark plugs and air filter replaced, brake fluid flushed, oil and filter changed

    • August 2023:

      • Vehicle serviced

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history for this 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe in Virginia and New Jersey.

Included Items

  • 2 key fobs

  • Owner's manuals

  • Copy of window sticker

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

43k-Mile 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe

Sold after for
$17,280
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedJul 17, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC
Bids41
Views5,378

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