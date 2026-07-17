43k-Mile 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe
Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
Continuing a lineage that started in the 1960s, the Mercedes‑Benz E‑Class Coupe has long been a cornerstone of the brand’s lineup. Derived from the W212‑generation E‑Class sedan, the Coupe had the same richly appointed interior, while wearing more expressive, more aggressive exterior styling highlighted by a flowing roofline and muscular rear wheel arches.
The E350 delivered the solid performance and quiet composure expected of the marque; when the 268-horsepower 3.5L V6 came online, its turbine-like thrust flowed through a smooth-shifting 7‑speed automatic transmission, which could also be shifted manually with steering wheel-mounted paddles.
The driver enjoyed that powertrain ensconced in the best bucket seats this side of a track day, while enjoying the E350's premium upholstery and audio system. After recording a 5-second 0–60 dash, Car and Driver concluded, “The 2014 E350 coupe has pretty much everything one might desire in a personal luxury car.”
Finished in Polar White over Black leather upholstery and equipped with AMG styling components and AMG 18" wheels, this E350 was well-optioned when new with the the Premium 1, LED Lighting, and Lane Tracking Packages, as well as the optional wood/leather steering wheel and Keyless Go. It was first sold at David R. McGeorge Mercedes-Benz in Henrico, Virginia, and remained registered in that state with a single owner until its acquisition by the selling dealer. The car's odometer shows just 43,000 miles.
This 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with owner's manuals, 2 key fobs, a copy of the window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto
Equipped with Sport, Premium 1, LED Lighting, and Lane Tracking Packages
Finished in (149U) Polar White
Black/Anthracite Leather upholstery with Burled Walnut Veneer trim
18" AMG double-spoke wheels now wearing Michelin tires
Panoramic sunroof
3.5L twin-cam DOHC V6
7‑speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Factory feature highlights include:
210A – Leather
211A – Leather - Black/Anthracite
218 – Rear-View Camera
22P – Track Package
234 – Blind Spot Assistant
242 – Electrically Adjustable Right Driver Seat W Memory
249 – Interior And Exterior Mirror, Automatically Dimming
258 – Collision Warning System w/Active Brake Interv. Stop
275 – Memory Package (Driver Seat, Strg. Col., Mirror)
289 – Leather Steering Wheel With Trim Insert
401 – Front Seat Climate Control
409 – Front Left And Right Multicontour Seat
413 – Panoramic Sliding Sunroof/Glass Sunroof
427 – Automatic Transmission 7-Speed
428 – Steering Wheel Gearshift Buttons/Shift Paddle Painted
476 – Automatic Lane Recognition
486 – Sports Suspension
512 – COMAND APS With DVD Changer
51U – Black Fabric Roof Interior Trim
540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window
608 – Automatic High Beam Switch (IHC)
640 – Dynamic LED Headlamps, SAE, Right-Hand Traffic
660 – AMG Double-Spoke Wheels 18" With Mixed Tires
810 – Premium Sound System
889 – Keyless - Go
950 – AMG Sports Package
Servicing & Documentation
CARFAX shows the following service being performed:
April 2026:
Wipers replaced, oil and filter changed
June 2025:
Vehicle serviced
May 2025:
Oil and filter changed
September 2024:
Tires replaced and balanced, wipers replaced
April 2024:
Two tires mounted and balanced, alignment performed, spark plugs and air filter replaced, brake fluid flushed, oil and filter changed
August 2023:
Vehicle serviced
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history for this 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe in Virginia and New Jersey.
Included Items
2 key fobs
Owner's manuals
Copy of window sticker
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.