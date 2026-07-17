Description

Continuing a lineage that started in the 1960s, the Mercedes‑Benz E‑Class Coupe has long been a cornerstone of the brand’s lineup. Derived from the W212‑generation E‑Class sedan, the Coupe had the same richly appointed interior, while wearing more expressive, more aggressive exterior styling highlighted by a flowing roofline and muscular rear wheel arches.

The E350 delivered the solid performance and quiet composure expected of the marque; when the 268-horsepower 3.5L V6 came online, its turbine-like thrust flowed through a smooth-shifting 7‑speed automatic transmission, which could also be shifted manually with steering wheel-mounted paddles.

The driver enjoyed that powertrain ensconced in the best bucket seats this side of a track day, while enjoying the E350's premium upholstery and audio system. After recording a 5-second 0–60 dash, Car and Driver concluded, “The 2014 E350 coupe has pretty much everything one might desire in a personal luxury car.”

Finished in Polar White over Black leather upholstery and equipped with AMG styling components and AMG 18" wheels, this E350 was well-optioned when new with the the Premium 1, LED Lighting, and Lane Tracking Packages, as well as the optional wood/leather steering wheel and Keyless Go. It was first sold at David R. McGeorge Mercedes-Benz in Henrico, Virginia, and remained registered in that state with a single owner until its acquisition by the selling dealer. The car's odometer shows just 43,000 miles.

This 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with owner's manuals, 2 key fobs, a copy of the window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto

Equipped with Sport, Premium 1, LED Lighting, and Lane Tracking Packages

Finished in (149U) Polar White

Black/Anthracite Leather upholstery with Burled Walnut Veneer trim

18" AMG double-spoke wheels now wearing Michelin tires

Panoramic sunroof

3.5L twin-cam DOHC V6

7‑speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Factory feature highlights include: 210A – Leather 211A – Leather - Black/Anthracite 218 – Rear-View Camera 22P – Track Package 234 – Blind Spot Assistant 242 – Electrically Adjustable Right Driver Seat W Memory 249 – Interior And Exterior Mirror, Automatically Dimming 258 – Collision Warning System w/Active Brake Interv. Stop 275 – Memory Package (Driver Seat, Strg. Col., Mirror) 289 – Leather Steering Wheel With Trim Insert 401 – Front Seat Climate Control 409 – Front Left And Right Multicontour Seat 413 – Panoramic Sliding Sunroof/Glass Sunroof 427 – Automatic Transmission 7-Speed 428 – Steering Wheel Gearshift Buttons/Shift Paddle Painted 476 – Automatic Lane Recognition 486 – Sports Suspension 512 – COMAND APS With DVD Changer 51U – Black Fabric Roof Interior Trim 540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window 608 – Automatic High Beam Switch (IHC) 640 – Dynamic LED Headlamps, SAE, Right-Hand Traffic 660 – AMG Double-Spoke Wheels 18" With Mixed Tires 810 – Premium Sound System 889 – Keyless - Go 950 – AMG Sports Package



Servicing & Documentation

CARFAX shows the following service being performed: April 2026 : Wipers replaced, oil and filter changed June 2025: Vehicle serviced May 2025: Oil and filter changed September 2024: Tires replaced and balanced, wipers replaced April 2024: Two tires mounted and balanced, alignment performed, spark plugs and air filter replaced, brake fluid flushed, oil and filter changed August 2023: Vehicle serviced

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history for this 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe in Virginia and New Jersey.

Included Items