Description

Unveiled for the 2010 model year, the high-performance XFR was the performance pinnacle of Jaguar's XF sedan lineup. Combining understated British luxury with forced-induction V8 power, the XFR featured aggressive styling enhancements, adaptive suspension, and a host of performance-focused engineering upgrades. Factory rated at 510 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 delivered tire-shredding acceleration.

This 2013 Jaguar XFR is finished in Santorini Black over two-tone black and red leather upholstery with a Suedecloth headliner. Powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8, it is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. This XFR is equipped with heated and power-adjustable front sport seats, adaptive suspension, bi-xenon headlights, navigation, premium audio, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

This 2013 Jaguar XFR is now offered by the selling dealer in New York on dealer consignment with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the current owner name.

Highlights

Approximately 60,500 miles

Supercharged 5.0L DOHC V8 engine

8-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Santorini Black

Two-tone black and red leather upholstery

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Adaptive Dynamics suspension

Active electronic rear differential

Performance braking system with ventilated disc brakes

Dynamic Stability Control

Suedecloth headliner

Heated and power-adjustable front sport seats

Memory seating functions

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation

Premium audio system

Bluetooth connectivity

Keyless entry and push-button start

Bi-xenon headlights

Front and rear parking sensors

Rearview camera

20” alloy wheels

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this XFR last passed California emissions inspection in February 2024. No other service documentation is provided.

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): February 2023: Damage reported: minor damage

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Blemishes in paint on front fascia and hood

All four wheels have some curb rash

Creases in driver's seat cover

Wear on steering wheel

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this XFR has been registered in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Florida, and California. Located in New York State, this Jaguar is now offered with a clean California title in the owner's name.

Included Items