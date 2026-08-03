2013 Jaguar XFR
Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC
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Description
Unveiled for the 2010 model year, the high-performance XFR was the performance pinnacle of Jaguar's XF sedan lineup. Combining understated British luxury with forced-induction V8 power, the XFR featured aggressive styling enhancements, adaptive suspension, and a host of performance-focused engineering upgrades. Factory rated at 510 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 delivered tire-shredding acceleration.
This 2013 Jaguar XFR is finished in Santorini Black over two-tone black and red leather upholstery with a Suedecloth headliner. Powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8, it is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. This XFR is equipped with heated and power-adjustable front sport seats, adaptive suspension, bi-xenon headlights, navigation, premium audio, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
This 2013 Jaguar XFR is now offered by the selling dealer in New York on dealer consignment with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the current owner name.
Highlights
Approximately 60,500 miles
Supercharged 5.0L DOHC V8 engine
8-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Santorini Black
Two-tone black and red leather upholstery
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Adaptive Dynamics suspension
Active electronic rear differential
Performance braking system with ventilated disc brakes
Dynamic Stability Control
Suedecloth headliner
Heated and power-adjustable front sport seats
Memory seating functions
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation
Premium audio system
Bluetooth connectivity
Keyless entry and push-button start
Bi-xenon headlights
Front and rear parking sensors
Rearview camera
20” alloy wheels
Servicing & Documentation
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this XFR last passed California emissions inspection in February 2024. No other service documentation is provided.
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
February 2023: Damage reported: minor damage
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Blemishes in paint on front fascia and hood
All four wheels have some curb rash
Creases in driver's seat cover
Wear on steering wheel
Ownership History
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this XFR has been registered in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Florida, and California. Located in New York State, this Jaguar is now offered with a clean California title in the owner's name.
Included Items
Spare tire
Toolkit
Jack
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.