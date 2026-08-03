Auction ended.

2013 Jaguar XFR

Bid to $11,998 on 08/03/26
Result
2013 Jaguar XFR
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Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJWA0JH2DMS9557
Mileage indicated60,500 Miles
LocationRonkonkoma, New York
EngineSupercharged 5.0L DOHC V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorSantorini Black
Interior colorBlack/Red
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Unveiled for the 2010 model year, the high-performance XFR was the performance pinnacle of Jaguar's XF sedan lineup. Combining understated British luxury with forced-induction V8 power, the XFR featured aggressive styling enhancements, adaptive suspension, and a host of performance-focused engineering upgrades. Factory rated at 510 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 delivered tire-shredding acceleration.

This 2013 Jaguar XFR is finished in Santorini Black over two-tone black and red leather upholstery with a Suedecloth headliner. Powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8, it is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. This XFR is equipped with heated and power-adjustable front sport seats, adaptive suspension, bi-xenon headlights, navigation, premium audio, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

This 2013 Jaguar XFR is now offered by the selling dealer in New York on dealer consignment with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the current owner name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 60,500 miles

  • Supercharged 5.0L DOHC V8 engine

  • 8-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Santorini Black

  • Two-tone black and red leather upholstery

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Adaptive Dynamics suspension

  • Active electronic rear differential

  • Performance braking system with ventilated disc brakes

  • Dynamic Stability Control

  • Suedecloth headliner

  • Heated and power-adjustable front sport seats

  • Memory seating functions

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation

  • Premium audio system

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • Keyless entry and push-button start

  • Bi-xenon headlights

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rearview camera

  • 20” alloy wheels

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this XFR last passed California emissions inspection in February 2024. No other service documentation is provided.

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • February 2023: Damage reported: minor damage

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Blemishes in paint on front fascia and hood

  • All four wheels have some curb rash

  • Creases in driver's seat cover

  • Wear on steering wheel

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this XFR has been registered in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Florida, and California. Located in New York State, this Jaguar is now offered with a clean California title in the owner's name.

Included Items

  • Spare tire

  • Toolkit

  • Jack

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2013 Jaguar XFR

Last bid
85REGAL
85REGAL
$11,998
Seller
BlackbadgeMotorsport
BlackbadgeMotorsport
EndedAug 03, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC
Bids32
Views6,442

Comments & bids

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85REGAL's avatar
85REGAL
Aug 3 at 6:40 PM
$11,998bid placed 
DaleNadeau's avatar
DaleNadeau
Aug 3 at 6:38 PM
$11,500bid placed 
CharlesB's avatar
CharlesB
Aug 3 at 6:37 PM
$11,250bid placed 
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DaleNadeau
Aug 3 at 6:36 PM
$11,000bid placed 
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AUTOTREND
Aug 3 at 6:34 PM
$10,750bid placed 
DaleNadeau's avatar
DaleNadeau
Aug 3 at 6:33 PM
$10,500bid placed 
CharlesB's avatar
CharlesB
Aug 3 at 6:27 PM
$10,250bid placed 
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DaleNadeau
Aug 3 at 6:19 PM
$10,000bid placed 
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Bunga90
Aug 3 at 1:09 PM
$9,750bid placed 
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mc_o5bq67
Aug 3 at 1:03 PM
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Bunga90
Aug 2 at 7:06 PM
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mc_o5bq67
Aug 2 at 6:30 PM
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Bunga90
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WK_xglwfm
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Bunga90
Aug 2 at 4:16 AM
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mc_o5bq67
Aug 1 at 11:50 PM
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KennethTomaszewski_hzg3
Aug 1 at 10:46 AM
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mc_o5bq67
Jul 31 at 7:58 AM
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Bunga90
Jul 31 at 5:49 AM
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pb_cars
Jul 31 at 1:43 AM
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Jul 30 at 10:11 PM
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Bunga90
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Spanky1967
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ChristopherWeaver_muffdiver
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MichaelE
Jul 23 at 7:56 PM
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Jul 22 at 4:20 PM
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MichaelE
Jul 22 at 2:12 PM
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JonathanBrett
Jul 22 at 2:01 PM
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LanceHarke_6662
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Jul 20 at 7:03 PM
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