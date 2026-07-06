33k-Mile 2008 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 2005, the second-generation Boxster carried forward Porsche's mid-engine roadster formula with revised styling, a roomier cabin, and upgraded materials throughout — offering an engaging, driver-focused experience in a refined open-air package.
Standard equipment on the 987 Boxster includes a power top that lowers in roughly 12 seconds, leather upholstery, and a seven-speaker CD stereo.
This example is finished in Dark Olive Metallic and shows less than 33,000 miles. Power comes from a 2.7-liter flat-six producing 245 horsepower and 201 lb-ft of torque. The cockpit retains its centrally mounted tachometer and well-organized controls, with manually adjustable seats and trimmings in Sand Beige leather. First delivered to Porsche of Arlington in Virginia, this model remained registered in the Washington, D.C., area until its recent acquisition by the selling dealer.
This 2008 Porsche Boxster is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the manufacturer's literature, and a clean Maryland title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto Collection
Rear-wheel drive with mid-engine layout
Showing approximately 32,600 miles
Finished in Dark Olive Metallic over Sand Beige leather
Sycamore wood interior trim
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
2.7-liter flat-six engine
5-speed manual transaxle
Four-wheel disc brakes
Rear spoiler
Fog lights
Power-operated convertible soft top
Centrally mounted tachometer
The seller reports the following factory options:
342: Heated Front Seats
397: 18-inch Boxster S Wheel
446: Wheel Caps with Colored Crest
551: Porsche Windstop (Deflector)
573: Automatic Climate Control
680: Bose High End Sound Package
802: Sycamore Package
810: Floor Mats in Interior Color
P12: Self-Dim Mirrors & Rain Sensor
P74: Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package
PPB: Preferred Package Plus
7G: Dark Olive Metallic
TD: Sand Beige Standard Leather
V5: Cocoa Top
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing this Boxster’s condition can be viewed in the gallery
Continental tires with mismatched date codes; 2015 front and 2022 rear
Wear on steering wheel leather
Ownership History
This 2008 Porsche Boxster was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean title. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the car was sold new through Porsche of Arlington, Virginia, and remained registered in Maryland since 2009, with some gaps in reported mileage history.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Cloth and rubber floor mats
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.