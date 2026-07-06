Auction ended.

33k-Mile 2008 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed

Sold for on 07/06/26
Result
33k-Mile 2008 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
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Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0CA29888U710282
Mileage indicated32,600 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine2.7L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorDark Olive Metallic
Interior colorSand Beige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for 2005, the second-generation Boxster carried forward Porsche's mid-engine roadster formula with revised styling, a roomier cabin, and upgraded materials throughout — offering an engaging, driver-focused experience in a refined open-air package.

Standard equipment on the 987 Boxster includes a power top that lowers in roughly 12 seconds, leather upholstery, and a seven-speaker CD stereo.

This example is finished in Dark Olive Metallic and shows less than 33,000 miles. Power comes from a 2.7-liter flat-six producing 245 horsepower and 201 lb-ft of torque. The cockpit retains its centrally mounted tachometer and well-organized controls, with manually adjustable seats and trimmings in Sand Beige leather. First delivered to Porsche of Arlington in Virginia, this model remained registered in the Washington, D.C., area until its recent acquisition by the selling dealer.

This 2008 Porsche Boxster is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the manufacturer's literature, and a clean Maryland title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto Collection

  • Rear-wheel drive with mid-engine layout

  • Showing approximately 32,600 miles

  • Finished in Dark Olive Metallic over Sand Beige leather

  • Sycamore wood interior trim

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 2.7-liter flat-six engine

  • 5-speed manual transaxle

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Rear spoiler

  • Fog lights

  • Power-operated convertible soft top

  • Centrally mounted tachometer

  • The seller reports the following factory options:

    • 342: Heated Front Seats

    • 397: 18-inch Boxster S Wheel

    • 446: Wheel Caps with Colored Crest

    • 551: Porsche Windstop (Deflector)

    • 573: Automatic Climate Control

    • 680: Bose High End Sound Package

    • 802: Sycamore Package

    • 810: Floor Mats in Interior Color

    • P12: Self-Dim Mirrors & Rain Sensor

    • P74: Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package

    • PPB: Preferred Package Plus

    • 7G: Dark Olive Metallic

    • TD: Sand Beige Standard Leather

    • V5: Cocoa Top

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing this Boxster’s condition can be viewed in the gallery

  • Continental tires with mismatched date codes; 2015 front and 2022 rear

  • Wear on steering wheel leather

Ownership History

This 2008 Porsche Boxster was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean title. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the car was sold new through Porsche of Arlington, Virginia, and remained registered in Maryland since 2009, with some gaps in reported mileage history.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Cloth and rubber floor mats

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

33k-Mile 2008 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed

Sold to
Andres136
Andres136
$26,483
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC
Bids51
Views7,464

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