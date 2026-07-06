Description

Introduced for 2005, the second-generation Boxster carried forward Porsche's mid-engine roadster formula with revised styling, a roomier cabin, and upgraded materials throughout — offering an engaging, driver-focused experience in a refined open-air package.

Standard equipment on the 987 Boxster includes a power top that lowers in roughly 12 seconds, leather upholstery, and a seven-speaker CD stereo.

This example is finished in Dark Olive Metallic and shows less than 33,000 miles. Power comes from a 2.7-liter flat-six producing 245 horsepower and 201 lb-ft of torque. The cockpit retains its centrally mounted tachometer and well-organized controls, with manually adjustable seats and trimmings in Sand Beige leather. First delivered to Porsche of Arlington in Virginia, this model remained registered in the Washington, D.C., area until its recent acquisition by the selling dealer.

This 2008 Porsche Boxster is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the manufacturer's literature, and a clean Maryland title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto Collection

Rear-wheel drive with mid-engine layout

Showing approximately 32,600 miles

Finished in Dark Olive Metallic over Sand Beige leather

Sycamore wood interior trim

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

2.7-liter flat-six engine

5-speed manual transaxle

Four-wheel disc brakes

Rear spoiler

Fog lights

Power-operated convertible soft top

Centrally mounted tachometer

The seller reports the following factory options: 342: Heated Front Seats 397: 18-inch Boxster S Wheel 446: Wheel Caps with Colored Crest 551: Porsche Windstop (Deflector) 573: Automatic Climate Control 680: Bose High End Sound Package 802: Sycamore Package 810: Floor Mats in Interior Color P12: Self-Dim Mirrors & Rain Sensor P74: Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package PPB: Preferred Package Plus 7G: Dark Olive Metallic TD: Sand Beige Standard Leather V5: Cocoa Top



Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing this Boxster’s condition can be viewed in the gallery

Continental tires with mismatched date codes; 2015 front and 2022 rear

Wear on steering wheel leather

Ownership History

This 2008 Porsche Boxster was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean title. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the car was sold new through Porsche of Arlington, Virginia, and remained registered in Maryland since 2009, with some gaps in reported mileage history.

Included Items