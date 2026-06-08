Auction ended.

13k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby Turbo Prototype

Sold for on 06/08/26
Result
13k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby Turbo Prototype
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Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1ZVHT82H985180635
Mileage indicated12,700 Miles
LocationCovington, Louisiana
Engine4.6L Turbocharged V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

2008 Ford Mustang Shelby Turbo Prototype Detailed Walk Around
Play
2008 Ford Mustang Shelby Turbo Prototype Start Up and Walk Aroundhttps://www.youtube.com/shorts/TkoAWglQTbQ
Play
2008 Ford Mustang Shelby Turbo Prototype Driving
Play

Description

Unveiled at the 2009 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the Mustang GT-based Shelby Turbo was a prototype post-title package developed in partnership with Turbonetics, designed to extract a hefty 550 horsepower from the 4.6L V8 found in 2005–2009 Mustang GTs. It was the first forced-induction package of its kind engineered to achieve full 50-state and California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions compliance when new, positioning it as a dealer-installed alternative to Shelby's existing supercharger program.

While the package never reached series production, the prototype shown at SEMA was saved, later tested at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by both Shelby American engineers and the media following its SEMA debut. Email correspondence between the selling dealer and Shelby American in 2022 confirm its one-of-one status.

Finished in Performance White with Shelby Turbo decals over a Dark Charcoal cloth interior, the car presents Shelby American's full prototype specification including the Turbonetics turbocharger and intercooler, Shelby Pro Plus brake system with Baer six-piston front calipers, performance suspension with caster/camber plates, Borla exhaust, short-throw shifter, 18-inch chrome-alloy wheels, deep-draw hood with securing pins, and serialized dashboard and engine bay plaques.

This 2008 Shelby Turbo prototype is now offered by the selling dealer with a Ford window sticker, a Deluxe Marti Report, a Shelby Vehicle Authenticity Certificate, Shelby memorabilia, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean Louisiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-of-one example feature a Shelby/Turbonetics turbocharger

  • Deluxe GT trim with Shelby American prototype upgrades

  • Finished in Performance White with Shelby Turbo decals

  • Dark Charcoal cloth seating surfaces

  • Showing approximately 12,700 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4.6L V8 engine

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Anti-lock brakes with Traction Control

  • Power-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Shaker 500 audio system

  • Air conditioning

Modifications by Shelby American

  • Serialized dashboard and engine bay plaques

  • Shelby/Turbonetics turbocharger and intercooler

  • Performance suspension with caster/camber plates

  • Shelby Pro Plus brake system (Baer 6-piston front calipers)

  • Short-throw shifter

  • 18” chrome-alloy wheels

  • Borla exhaust system

  • Deep-draw hood with securing pins

  • Unique front grille and decals

  • Shelby gauge cluster

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Please refer to the seller's "Detailed Walk Around" video

Known Imperfections

  • Goodyear Eagle tires with 2007 date codes

Ownership History

This 2008 Shelby prototype originally debuted at the 2009 SEMA show in Las Vegas as a showcase for Shelby’s planned 50-state-compliant turbo package. The selling dealer acquired the vehicle in 2022 and includes email correspondence with Shelby American confirming the vehicle is a one-of-one example.

Included Items

  • Ford window sticker

  • Shelby Vehicle Authenticity Certificate

  • Deluxe Marti Report

  • Shelby memorabilia

  • Photos showing the car with Carroll Shelby at the 2009 SEMA show

  • Diablosport tuning device

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

13k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby Turbo Prototype

Sold to
Bucky4754
Bucky4754
$48,150
Seller
bbvette
bbvette
EndedJun 08, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids14
Views18,374
Bids
Bucky4754's avatar
Bucky4754
Jun 8 at 2:37 PM
$45,000bid placed 
Pollocky's avatar
Pollocky
Jun 5 at 3:39 PM
$41,000bid placed 
Pollocky's avatar
Pollocky
Jun 4 at 4:53 PM
$35,100bid placed 
BobbySewell_95f5's avatar
BobbySewell_95f5
Jun 4 at 3:38 PM
$23,000bid placed 
BABcollect's avatar
BABcollect
Jun 4 at 3:31 PM
$21,250bid placed 

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