Description

Unveiled at the 2009 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the Mustang GT-based Shelby Turbo was a prototype post-title package developed in partnership with Turbonetics, designed to extract a hefty 550 horsepower from the 4.6L V8 found in 2005–2009 Mustang GTs. It was the first forced-induction package of its kind engineered to achieve full 50-state and California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions compliance when new, positioning it as a dealer-installed alternative to Shelby's existing supercharger program.

While the package never reached series production, the prototype shown at SEMA was saved, later tested at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by both Shelby American engineers and the media following its SEMA debut. Email correspondence between the selling dealer and Shelby American in 2022 confirm its one-of-one status.

Finished in Performance White with Shelby Turbo decals over a Dark Charcoal cloth interior, the car presents Shelby American's full prototype specification including the Turbonetics turbocharger and intercooler, Shelby Pro Plus brake system with Baer six-piston front calipers, performance suspension with caster/camber plates, Borla exhaust, short-throw shifter, 18-inch chrome-alloy wheels, deep-draw hood with securing pins, and serialized dashboard and engine bay plaques.

This 2008 Shelby Turbo prototype is now offered by the selling dealer with a Ford window sticker, a Deluxe Marti Report, a Shelby Vehicle Authenticity Certificate, Shelby memorabilia, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean Louisiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-of-one example feature a Shelby/Turbonetics turbocharger

Deluxe GT trim with Shelby American prototype upgrades

Finished in Performance White with Shelby Turbo decals

Dark Charcoal cloth seating surfaces

Showing approximately 12,700 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

4.6L V8 engine

Five-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential

Anti-lock brakes with Traction Control

Power-adjustable driver’s seat

Shaker 500 audio system

Air conditioning

Modifications by Shelby American

Serialized dashboard and engine bay plaques

Shelby/Turbonetics turbocharger and intercooler

Performance suspension with caster/camber plates

Shelby Pro Plus brake system (Baer 6-piston front calipers)

Short-throw shifter

18” chrome-alloy wheels

Borla exhaust system

Deep-draw hood with securing pins

Unique front grille and decals

Shelby gauge cluster

Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Please refer to the seller's "Detailed Walk Around" video

Known Imperfections

Goodyear Eagle tires with 2007 date codes

Ownership History

This 2008 Shelby prototype originally debuted at the 2009 SEMA show in Las Vegas as a showcase for Shelby’s planned 50-state-compliant turbo package. The selling dealer acquired the vehicle in 2022 and includes email correspondence with Shelby American confirming the vehicle is a one-of-one example.

Included Items