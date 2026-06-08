13k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby Turbo Prototype
Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Unveiled at the 2009 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the Mustang GT-based Shelby Turbo was a prototype post-title package developed in partnership with Turbonetics, designed to extract a hefty 550 horsepower from the 4.6L V8 found in 2005–2009 Mustang GTs. It was the first forced-induction package of its kind engineered to achieve full 50-state and California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions compliance when new, positioning it as a dealer-installed alternative to Shelby's existing supercharger program.
While the package never reached series production, the prototype shown at SEMA was saved, later tested at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by both Shelby American engineers and the media following its SEMA debut. Email correspondence between the selling dealer and Shelby American in 2022 confirm its one-of-one status.
Finished in Performance White with Shelby Turbo decals over a Dark Charcoal cloth interior, the car presents Shelby American's full prototype specification including the Turbonetics turbocharger and intercooler, Shelby Pro Plus brake system with Baer six-piston front calipers, performance suspension with caster/camber plates, Borla exhaust, short-throw shifter, 18-inch chrome-alloy wheels, deep-draw hood with securing pins, and serialized dashboard and engine bay plaques.
This 2008 Shelby Turbo prototype is now offered by the selling dealer with a Ford window sticker, a Deluxe Marti Report, a Shelby Vehicle Authenticity Certificate, Shelby memorabilia, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean Louisiana title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-of-one example feature a Shelby/Turbonetics turbocharger
Deluxe GT trim with Shelby American prototype upgrades
Finished in Performance White with Shelby Turbo decals
Dark Charcoal cloth seating surfaces
Showing approximately 12,700 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
4.6L V8 engine
Five-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip differential
Anti-lock brakes with Traction Control
Power-adjustable driver’s seat
Shaker 500 audio system
Air conditioning
Modifications by Shelby American
Serialized dashboard and engine bay plaques
Shelby/Turbonetics turbocharger and intercooler
Performance suspension with caster/camber plates
Shelby Pro Plus brake system (Baer 6-piston front calipers)
Short-throw shifter
18” chrome-alloy wheels
Borla exhaust system
Deep-draw hood with securing pins
Unique front grille and decals
Shelby gauge cluster
Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Please refer to the seller's "Detailed Walk Around" video
Known Imperfections
Goodyear Eagle tires with 2007 date codes
Ownership History
This 2008 Shelby prototype originally debuted at the 2009 SEMA show in Las Vegas as a showcase for Shelby’s planned 50-state-compliant turbo package. The selling dealer acquired the vehicle in 2022 and includes email correspondence with Shelby American confirming the vehicle is a one-of-one example.
Included Items
Ford window sticker
Shelby Vehicle Authenticity Certificate
Deluxe Marti Report
Shelby memorabilia
Photos showing the car with Carroll Shelby at the 2009 SEMA show
Diablosport tuning device
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.