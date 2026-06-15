Auction ended.

2008 BMW 650i Convertible

Bid to $10,000 on 06/15/26
Result
2008 BMW 650i Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (163)

Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBAEB53548CX62680
Mileage indicated50,900 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine4.8L N62 V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

2008 BMW 650i Convertible Walkaround & Driving Video
Play

Description

Long before turbocharging reshaped the character of BMW's lineup, the E63-generation 650i blended a naturally aspirated 4.8-liter N62 V8 with a long-distance comfort-oriented grand touring design. In convertible form, it offered a luxurious and high-tech cabin with leather trim and BMW's iDrive infotainment system, plus seating for up to four passengers.

Showing less than 60,000 miles, this 2008 650i Convertible is finished in Space Gray Metallic contrasted with a green power-operated convertible soft top and Cream Beige leather upholstery. Factory equipment highlights include 19-inch Style 249 alloy wheels, Park Distance Control parking sensors, xenon adaptive headlights, and more as detailed below.

Interior appointments include power-adjustable sport seats and sport steering wheel trimmed in leather, a HiFi sound system, iDrive with navigation, and a factory optioned drink holder.

This low-mile 650i Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto

  • Showing just 50,900 miles

  • Finished in Space Gray Metallic

  • Power-operated green convertible soft top with glass rear window

  • Cream Beige leather interior upholstery

  • Maple wood-grain interior trim

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4.8L N62B48TU V8 engine

  • Six-speed ZF automatic transmission

  • Ventilated disc brakes

  • 19” Style 249 alloy wheels

  • Xenon headlights and front fog lights

  • Park Distance Control parking sensors

  • Dual exhaust outlets

  • Power-adjustable sport seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • HiFi audio system

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • iDrive with navigation

  • Drink holder

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2018 date codes

  • The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following recent service (see report for full details):

  • January 2026:

    • Fuel injection system flushed/serviced

    • Ignition coil(s) replaced

    • Spark plug(s) replaced

  • March 2025:

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Coolant flushed

    • Drive belt and tensioner replaced

    • Thermostat replaced

    • Water pump and pulley replaced

  • October 2023:

    • Brake fluid flushed

    • Brake booster replaced

    • Coolant reservoir replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Discoloration around soft top creases

  • Scuffs on interior trim

  • Worn driver’s floor mat

  • Stickiness on window switch panels, a known E63/E64-generation characteristic

Ownership History

This 2008 BMW 650i was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean New Jersey title.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Multiple keys

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2008 BMW 650i Convertible

Last bid
Peterstrimenos_msam
Peterstrimenos_msam
$10,000
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedJun 15, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids16
Views4,525
Bids
Peterstrimenos_msam's avatar
Peterstrimenos_msam
Jun 15 at 6:43 PM
$10,000bid placed 
ralphmarino_ldsh's avatar
ralphmarino_ldsh
Jun 15 at 6:38 PM
$9,750bid placed 
Peterstrimenos_msam's avatar
Peterstrimenos_msam
Jun 15 at 6:35 PM
$9,500bid placed 
ralphmarino_ldsh's avatar
ralphmarino_ldsh
Jun 15 at 6:33 PM
$9,250bid placed 
Vitaljos110's avatar
Vitaljos110
Jun 15 at 3:03 PM
$9,000bid placed 

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