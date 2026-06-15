2008 BMW 650i Convertible
Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Long before turbocharging reshaped the character of BMW's lineup, the E63-generation 650i blended a naturally aspirated 4.8-liter N62 V8 with a long-distance comfort-oriented grand touring design. In convertible form, it offered a luxurious and high-tech cabin with leather trim and BMW's iDrive infotainment system, plus seating for up to four passengers.
Showing less than 60,000 miles, this 2008 650i Convertible is finished in Space Gray Metallic contrasted with a green power-operated convertible soft top and Cream Beige leather upholstery. Factory equipment highlights include 19-inch Style 249 alloy wheels, Park Distance Control parking sensors, xenon adaptive headlights, and more as detailed below.
Interior appointments include power-adjustable sport seats and sport steering wheel trimmed in leather, a HiFi sound system, iDrive with navigation, and a factory optioned drink holder.
This low-mile 650i Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto
Showing just 50,900 miles
Finished in Space Gray Metallic
Power-operated green convertible soft top with glass rear window
Cream Beige leather interior upholstery
Maple wood-grain interior trim
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
4.8L N62B48TU V8 engine
Six-speed ZF automatic transmission
Ventilated disc brakes
19” Style 249 alloy wheels
Xenon headlights and front fog lights
Park Distance Control parking sensors
Dual exhaust outlets
Power-adjustable sport seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
HiFi audio system
Dual-zone automatic climate control
iDrive with navigation
Drink holder
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2018 date codes
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following recent service (see report for full details):
January 2026:
Fuel injection system flushed/serviced
Ignition coil(s) replaced
Spark plug(s) replaced
March 2025:
Oil and filter changed
Coolant flushed
Drive belt and tensioner replaced
Thermostat replaced
Water pump and pulley replaced
October 2023:
Brake fluid flushed
Brake booster replaced
Coolant reservoir replaced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Discoloration around soft top creases
Scuffs on interior trim
Worn driver’s floor mat
Stickiness on window switch panels, a known E63/E64-generation characteristic
Ownership History
This 2008 BMW 650i was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean New Jersey title.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Multiple keys
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.