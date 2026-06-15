Description

Long before turbocharging reshaped the character of BMW's lineup, the E63-generation 650i blended a naturally aspirated 4.8-liter N62 V8 with a long-distance comfort-oriented grand touring design. In convertible form, it offered a luxurious and high-tech cabin with leather trim and BMW's iDrive infotainment system, plus seating for up to four passengers.

Showing less than 60,000 miles, this 2008 650i Convertible is finished in Space Gray Metallic contrasted with a green power-operated convertible soft top and Cream Beige leather upholstery. Factory equipment highlights include 19-inch Style 249 alloy wheels, Park Distance Control parking sensors, xenon adaptive headlights, and more as detailed below.

Interior appointments include power-adjustable sport seats and sport steering wheel trimmed in leather, a HiFi sound system, iDrive with navigation, and a factory optioned drink holder.

This low-mile 650i Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto

Showing just 50,900 miles

Finished in Space Gray Metallic

Power-operated green convertible soft top with glass rear window

Cream Beige leather interior upholstery

Maple wood-grain interior trim

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

4.8L N62B48TU V8 engine

Six-speed ZF automatic transmission

Ventilated disc brakes

19” Style 249 alloy wheels

Xenon headlights and front fog lights

Park Distance Control parking sensors

Dual exhaust outlets

Power-adjustable sport seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

HiFi audio system

Dual-zone automatic climate control

iDrive with navigation

Drink holder

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2018 date codes

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following recent service (see report for full details):

January 2026: Fuel injection system flushed/serviced Ignition coil(s) replaced Spark plug(s) replaced

March 2025: Oil and filter changed Coolant flushed Drive belt and tensioner replaced Thermostat replaced Water pump and pulley replaced

October 2023: Brake fluid flushed Brake booster replaced Coolant reservoir replaced



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Discoloration around soft top creases

Scuffs on interior trim

Worn driver’s floor mat

Stickiness on window switch panels, a known E63/E64-generation characteristic

Ownership History

This 2008 BMW 650i was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean New Jersey title.

Included Items