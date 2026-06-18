42k-Mile 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet
Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Addenda and errata
A YouTube video, imperfection photos, and maintenance receipts have been added.
Video gallery
Description
“As we've discovered with the 997 coupes, the new models have more precise steering and shifting and deliver a much more engaging driving experience than their 996 predecessors,” wrote Car and Driver magazine in 2007. “Now droptop 911 fans can also experience these improvements.”
The Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet was new in 2007, the first convertible of the 997 generation. With a 3.6-liter flat-six producing 325 horsepower, “…this car takes on a life of its own as you feel the rear engine’s power juggle with the traction limit as you exit a hard corner with a touch of oversteer,” reported C and D.
The Cabriolet’s fully electric soft top opens in a mere 20 seconds. Inside, the cockpit is driver-focused yet luxurious, with high-quality materials and intuitive controls that reflect Porsche’s commitment to craftsmanship.
This elegant triple-black 2007 Carrera Cabriolet was sold new at Manhattan Motor Cars Inc. in New York City. It features the optional Tiptronic S 5-speed automatic transaxle with “manumatic” shifting, and an aftermarket Alpine infotainment system.
Showing under 41,900 miles, this 2007 Carrera Cabriolet is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with owner’s manuals, a wind deflector, a battery tender, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the current name.
Highlights
Finished in Black (A1) over a Black Standard Leather (AN) interior and Black (V9) soft top
Showing under 42,900 miles
3.6‑liter flat‑six (boxer) engine
5‑speed Tiptronic S automatic with manual control
Factory Equipment
Rear‑wheel drive layout
Porsche Stability Management
Ventilated disc brakes (front and rear)
Variable‑ratio power steering
18‑inch alloy wheels
Power‑operated soft convertible top
Heated, power‑adjustable side mirrors
Fog lights
Leather‑wrapped steering wheel
Bucket front seats with power adjustments
2+2 seating configuration (front bucket + small rear seats)
Automatic climate control
Power windows and power door locks
Factory options include:
249 – Tiptronic S
342 – Heated Front Seats
403 – 19" Carrera S Wheels
670 – Navigation for PCM
680 – Bose High End Sound Package (replaced)
A1 – Black
AN – Black Standard Leather
M6A – Black Mats - Porsche lettering
P74 – Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package
V9 – Black Top
Modifications
Alpine touchscreen head unit
Backup camera
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Paint correction and ceramic coating professionally applied one year ago (paint remains in good condition)
July 2025:
Oil change
August 2024:
Battery replaced
Known Imperfections
Touch-up painted scrape on the left rear bumper
Chip on the trailing edge of the driver's door
Wear on leather surfaces as shown in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Connecticut and New York registration history.
Included Items
Wind deflector
Owner’s manuals
Porsche battery tender
Two sets of keys
Stock head unit
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: William Cooper Phone: 469.463.4542 Email: wcooper@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.