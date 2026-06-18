Description

“As we've discovered with the 997 coupes, the new models have more precise steering and shifting and deliver a much more engaging driving experience than their 996 predecessors,” wrote Car and Driver magazine in 2007. “Now droptop 911 fans can also experience these improvements.”

The Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet was new in 2007, the first convertible of the 997 generation. With a 3.6-liter flat-six producing 325 horsepower, “…this car takes on a life of its own as you feel the rear engine’s power juggle with the traction limit as you exit a hard corner with a touch of oversteer,” reported C and D.

The Cabriolet’s fully electric soft top opens in a mere 20 seconds. Inside, the cockpit is driver-focused yet luxurious, with high-quality materials and intuitive controls that reflect Porsche’s commitment to craftsmanship.

This elegant triple-black 2007 Carrera Cabriolet was sold new at Manhattan Motor Cars Inc. in New York City. It features the optional Tiptronic S 5-speed automatic transaxle with “manumatic” shifting, and an aftermarket Alpine infotainment system.

Showing under 41,900 miles, this 2007 Carrera Cabriolet is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with owner’s manuals, a wind deflector, a battery tender, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the current name.

Highlights

Finished in Black (A1) over a Black Standard Leather (AN) interior and Black (V9) soft top

Showing under 42,900 miles

3.6‑liter flat‑six (boxer) engine

5‑speed Tiptronic S automatic with manual control

Factory Equipment

Rear‑wheel drive layout

Porsche Stability Management

Ventilated disc brakes (front and rear)

Variable‑ratio power steering

18‑inch alloy wheels

Power‑operated soft convertible top

Heated, power‑adjustable side mirrors

Fog lights

Leather‑wrapped steering wheel

Bucket front seats with power adjustments

2+2 seating configuration (front bucket + small rear seats)

Automatic climate control

Power windows and power door locks

Factory options include: 249 – Tiptronic S 342 – Heated Front Seats 403 – 19" Carrera S Wheels 670 – Navigation for PCM 680 – Bose High End Sound Package (replaced) A1 – Black AN – Black Standard Leather M6A – Black Mats - Porsche lettering P74 – Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package V9 – Black Top



Modifications

Alpine touchscreen head unit

Backup camera

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Paint correction and ceramic coating professionally applied one year ago (paint remains in good condition)

July 2025 : Oil change

August 2024 : Battery replaced



Known Imperfections

Touch-up painted scrape on the left rear bumper

Chip on the trailing edge of the driver's door

Wear on leather surfaces as shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Connecticut and New York registration history.

Included Items

Wind deflector

Owner’s manuals

Porsche battery tender

Two sets of keys

Stock head unit

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: William Cooper Phone: 469.463.4542 Email: wcooper@hagerty.com