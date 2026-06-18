Auction ended.

42k-Mile 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet

Bid to $32,875 on 06/18/26
Result
42k-Mile 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (141)

Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0CA29937S765869
Mileage indicated41,900 Miles
LocationElmsford, New York
Engine3.6L Flat-Six
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible

Addenda and errata

  • A YouTube video, imperfection photos, and maintenance receipts have been added.

Video gallery

2007 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Walk Around
Play

Description

“As we've discovered with the 997 coupes, the new models have more precise steering and shifting and deliver a much more engaging driving experience than their 996 predecessors,” wrote Car and Driver magazine in 2007. “Now droptop 911 fans can also experience these improvements.”

The Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet was new in 2007, the first convertible of the 997 generation. With a 3.6-liter flat-six producing 325 horsepower, “…this car takes on a life of its own as you feel the rear engine’s power juggle with the traction limit as you exit a hard corner with a touch of oversteer,” reported C and D.

The Cabriolet’s fully electric soft top opens in a mere 20 seconds. Inside, the cockpit is driver-focused yet luxurious, with high-quality materials and intuitive controls that reflect Porsche’s commitment to craftsmanship.

This elegant triple-black 2007 Carrera Cabriolet was sold new at Manhattan Motor Cars Inc. in New York City. It features the optional Tiptronic S 5-speed automatic transaxle with “manumatic” shifting, and an aftermarket Alpine infotainment system.

Showing under 41,900 miles, this 2007 Carrera Cabriolet is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with owner’s manuals, a wind deflector, a battery tender, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the current name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Black (A1) over a Black Standard Leather (AN) interior and Black (V9) soft top

  • Showing under 42,900 miles

  • 3.6‑liter flat‑six (boxer) engine

  • 5‑speed Tiptronic S automatic with manual control

Factory Equipment

  • Rear‑wheel drive layout

  • Porsche Stability Management

  • Ventilated disc brakes (front and rear)

  • Variable‑ratio power steering

  • 18‑inch alloy wheels

  • Power‑operated soft convertible top

  • Heated, power‑adjustable side mirrors

  • Fog lights

  • Leather‑wrapped steering wheel

  • Bucket front seats with power adjustments

  • 2+2 seating configuration (front bucket + small rear seats)

  • Automatic climate control

  • Power windows and power door locks

  • Factory options include:

    • 249 – Tiptronic S

    • 342 – Heated Front Seats

    • 403 – 19" Carrera S Wheels

    • 670 – Navigation for PCM

    • 680 – Bose High End Sound Package (replaced)

    • A1 – Black

    • AN – Black Standard Leather

    • M6A – Black Mats - Porsche lettering

    • P74 – Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package

    • V9 – Black Top

Modifications

  • Alpine touchscreen head unit

  • Backup camera

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Paint correction and ceramic coating professionally applied one year ago (paint remains in good condition)

  • July 2025:

    • Oil change

  • August 2024:

    • Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Touch-up painted scrape on the left rear bumper

  • Chip on the trailing edge of the driver's door

  • Wear on leather surfaces as shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Connecticut and New York registration history.

Included Items

  • Wind deflector

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Porsche battery tender

  • Two sets of keys

  • Stock head unit

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: William Cooper Phone: 469.463.4542 Email: wcooper@hagerty.com

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet

Maintenance Receipts: 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

42k-Mile 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet

Last bid
Vitaljos110
Vitaljos110
$32,875
Seller
William_Cooper
William_Cooper
EndedJun 18, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids33
Views7,237
Bids
Vitaljos110's avatar
Vitaljos110
Jun 18 at 5:58 PM
$32,875bid placed 
grutledge01's avatar
grutledge01
Jun 18 at 5:53 PM
$32,625bid placed 
johnfesta_n491's avatar
johnfesta_n491
Jun 18 at 5:38 PM
$32,375bid placed 
Vitaljos110's avatar
Vitaljos110
Jun 18 at 3:18 PM
$32,125bid placed 
grutledge01's avatar
grutledge01
Jun 18 at 1:34 PM
$31,500bid placed 

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