2007 BMW 328i Convertible 6-Speed
Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The fifth-generation BMW 3 Series, known internally as the E9X, was released for the 2005 model year and is known as a fantastic, raw, analog driver's car that gives a more connected feel without overly intrusive active driver aids. While it does have electronic stability control and ABS, the car uses hydraulic-assisted steering and analog gauges with inset LCDs.
Further, the E9X was offered with a traditional six-speed manual transmission, giving a more visceral, tactile feel that is difficult to find in the era of dual-clutch and automatic-only sports sedans.
Released for the 2007 model year, the E93 convertible was BMW's first model to use a retractable hardtop instead of the cloth roof as previously used, and its side windows are larger than those of its E46 convertible predecessor, resulting in a substantial increase in visibility.
This '07 328i has under 100,000 miles and is finished in Sparkling Graphite Metallic over gray upholstery. Power comes from a 3.0-liter inline-six, which is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The car features a power-operated convertible hardtop and has been fitted with 17” Drag DR-77 wheels wrapped in Continental tires.
Service since 2024 included oil changes, alignments, and replacement of the struts, shocks, tires, lower control arms, battery, JBE module, and power supply.
This 2007 BMW 328i convertible is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with service records, manufacturer’s literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Six-speed manual transmission
Finished in Sparkling Graphite Metallic
Gray leather upholstery
Burl walnut interior trim accents
Power-operated convertible hardtop
17” Drag DR-77 wheels
Factory Equipment
3.0L inline-six engine
Six-speed manual transmission
Finished in Sparkling Graphite Metallic
Gray leather upholstery
Power-operated convertible hardtop
Burl walnut interior trim accents
Modifications
17” Drag DR-77 wheels
Servicing & Documentation
Per service documents in the gallery, the following has been performed:
February 2024
Both front forward lower control arms
Cabin filter
Engine air filter
October 2024
Radiator hoses
Front struts
Rear shocks
Alignment
Left front brake pad wear sensor
March 2026
Four tires
Battery
Oil change
June 2026
JBE module
Power supply box
Known Imperfections
Worn soft-touch interior surfaces
Stained carpeting
Scratches in the center console storage
Dent in the front bumper
Paint chips on the front end
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
June 2007: Damage reported, minor damage to front and rear
Ownership History
The car was first registered in Florida and has history in Texas, Ohio, and Michigan, where it was acquired by the current owner in February 2024 following the death of the co-owner. A title correction in March 2026 removed the name of co-owner. The seller states that the BMW has been stored in the winter during its time in Michigan.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Service records
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.