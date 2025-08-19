2007 BMW 328i Convertible 6-Speed

No reserve
7 days
$2,500
2007 BMW 328i Convertible 6-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (136)

Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBAWL13527PX11082
Mileage indicated97,850 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine3.0-Liter Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSparkling Graphite Metallic
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Video gallery

2007 BMW 328i Convertible Walk Around
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2007 BMW 328i Convertible Open Walk Around
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2007 BMW 328i Convertible Exterior Walk Around
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2007 BMW 328i Convertible Hard Top Opening
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2007 BMW 328i Convertible Hard Top Closing
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fifth-generation BMW 3 Series, known internally as the E9X, was released for the 2005 model year and is known as a fantastic, raw, analog driver's car that gives a more connected feel without overly intrusive active driver aids. While it does have electronic stability control and ABS, the car uses hydraulic-assisted steering and analog gauges with inset LCDs.

Further, the E9X was offered with a traditional six-speed manual transmission, giving a more visceral, tactile feel that is difficult to find in the era of dual-clutch and automatic-only sports sedans.

Released for the 2007 model year, the E93 convertible was BMW's first model to use a retractable hardtop instead of the cloth roof as previously used, and its side windows are larger than those of its E46 convertible predecessor, resulting in a substantial increase in visibility.

This '07 328i has under 100,000 miles and is finished in Sparkling Graphite Metallic over gray upholstery. Power comes from a 3.0-liter inline-six, which is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The car features a power-operated convertible hardtop and has been fitted with 17” Drag DR-77 wheels wrapped in Continental tires.

Service since 2024 included oil changes, alignments, and replacement of the struts, shocks, tires, lower control arms, battery, JBE module, and power supply.

This 2007 BMW 328i convertible is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with service records, manufacturer’s literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Six-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Sparkling Graphite Metallic

  • Gray leather upholstery

  • Burl walnut interior trim accents

  • Power-operated convertible hardtop

  • 17” Drag DR-77 wheels

Factory Equipment

  • 3.0L inline-six engine

  • Six-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Sparkling Graphite Metallic

  • Gray leather upholstery

  • Power-operated convertible hardtop

  • Burl walnut interior trim accents

Modifications

  • 17” Drag DR-77 wheels

Servicing & Documentation

Per service documents in the gallery, the following has been performed:

  • February 2024

    • Both front forward lower control arms

    • Cabin filter

    • Engine air filter

  • October 2024

    • Radiator hoses

    • Front struts

    • Rear shocks

    • Alignment

    • Left front brake pad wear sensor

  • March 2026

    • Four tires

    • Battery

    • Oil change

  • June 2026

    • JBE module

    • Power supply box

Known Imperfections

  • Worn soft-touch interior surfaces

  • Stained carpeting

  • Scratches in the center console storage

  • Dent in the front bumper

  • Paint chips on the front end

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • June 2007: Damage reported, minor damage to front and rear

Ownership History

  • The car was first registered in Florida and has history in Texas, Ohio, and Michigan, where it was acquired by the current owner in February 2024 following the death of the co-owner. A title correction in March 2026 removed the name of co-owner. The seller states that the BMW has been stored in the winter during its time in Michigan.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Service records

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2007 BMW 3 SERIES 328I WBAWL13527PX11082

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2007 BMW 328i Convertible 6-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
BOBSCHULTZ_6y3p
BOBSCHULTZ_6y3p
$2,500
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingWed, Jul 01 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids9
Views2,135
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BOBSCHULTZ_6y3p
Jun 22 at 3:43 AM
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Jun 19 at 7:13 PM
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Jun 19 at 3:21 PM
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Cody_P
Jun 19 at 7:04 AM
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Jun 18 at 7:16 PM
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