Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fifth-generation BMW 3 Series, known internally as the E9X, was released for the 2005 model year and is known as a fantastic, raw, analog driver's car that gives a more connected feel without overly intrusive active driver aids. While it does have electronic stability control and ABS, the car uses hydraulic-assisted steering and analog gauges with inset LCDs.

Further, the E9X was offered with a traditional six-speed manual transmission, giving a more visceral, tactile feel that is difficult to find in the era of dual-clutch and automatic-only sports sedans.

Released for the 2007 model year, the E93 convertible was BMW's first model to use a retractable hardtop instead of the cloth roof as previously used, and its side windows are larger than those of its E46 convertible predecessor, resulting in a substantial increase in visibility.

This '07 328i has under 100,000 miles and is finished in Sparkling Graphite Metallic over gray upholstery. Power comes from a 3.0-liter inline-six, which is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The car features a power-operated convertible hardtop and has been fitted with 17” Drag DR-77 wheels wrapped in Continental tires.

Service since 2024 included oil changes, alignments, and replacement of the struts, shocks, tires, lower control arms, battery, JBE module, and power supply.

This 2007 BMW 328i convertible is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with service records, manufacturer’s literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Six-speed manual transmission

Finished in Sparkling Graphite Metallic

Gray leather upholstery

Burl walnut interior trim accents

Power-operated convertible hardtop

17” Drag DR-77 wheels

Factory Equipment

3.0L inline-six engine

Six-speed manual transmission

Finished in Sparkling Graphite Metallic

Gray leather upholstery

Power-operated convertible hardtop

Burl walnut interior trim accents

Modifications

17” Drag DR-77 wheels

Servicing & Documentation

Per service documents in the gallery, the following has been performed:

February 2024 Both front forward lower control arms Cabin filter Engine air filter

October 2024 Radiator hoses Front struts Rear shocks Alignment Left front brake pad wear sensor

March 2026 Four tires Battery Oil change

June 2026 JBE module Power supply box



Known Imperfections

Worn soft-touch interior surfaces

Stained carpeting

Scratches in the center console storage

Dent in the front bumper

Paint chips on the front end

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): June 2007: Damage reported, minor damage to front and rear



Ownership History

The car was first registered in Florida and has history in Texas, Ohio, and Michigan, where it was acquired by the current owner in February 2024 following the death of the co-owner. A title correction in March 2026 removed the name of co-owner. The seller states that the BMW has been stored in the winter during its time in Michigan.

Included Items